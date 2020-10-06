react-native-mauron85-background-geolocation

Npm package is now @mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation!
All new issues should follow instructions in ISSUE_TEMPLATE.md.
A properly filled issue report will significantly reduce number of follow up questions and decrease issue resolving time.
Most issues cannot be resolved without debug logs. Please try to isolate debug lines related to your issue.
Instructions for how to prepare debug logs can be found in section Debugging.
If you're reporting an app crash, debug logs might not contain all the necessary information about the cause of the crash.
In that case, also provide relevant parts of output of
adb logcat command.
There are repeatedly reported issues with some android devices not working in the background. Check if your device model is on dontkillmyapp list before you report new issue. For more information check out dontkillmyapp.com.
Another confusing fact about Android services is concept of foreground services. Foreground service in context of Android OS is different thing than background geolocation service of this plugin (they're related thought). Plugin's background geolocation service actually becomes foreground service when app is in the background. Confusing, right? :D
If service wants to continue to run in the background, it must "promote" itself to
foreground service. Foreground services must have visible notification, which is the reason, why you can't disable drawer notification.
The notification can only be disabled, when app is running in the foreground, by setting config option
startForeground: false (this is the default option), but will always be visible in the background (if service was started).
Recommend you to read https://developer.android.com/about/versions/oreo/background
React Native fork of cordova-plugin-background-geolocation with battery-saving "circular region monitoring" and "stop detection".
This plugin can be used for geolocation when the app is running in the foreground or background.
You can choose from following location providers:
See Which provider should I use? for more information about providers.
Versions of libraries and sdk versions used to compile this plugin can be overriden in
android/build.gradle with ext declaration.
When ext is not provided then following defaults will be used:
ext {
compileSdkVersion = 28
buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3"
targetSdkVersion = 28
minSdkVersion = 16
supportLibVersion = "28.0.0"
googlePlayServicesVersion = "11+"
}
Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, this module will support only the latest version of React Native. Older versions will only be supported if they're compatible with this module.
|Module
|React Native
|0.1.0 - 0.2.0
|0.33
|>=0.3.0
|>=0.47
|>=0.6.0
|>=0.60
If you are using an older version of React Native with this module some features may be buggy.
If you are using
react-native-maps or another lib that requires
Google Play Services such as
Exponent.js, then in addition to the instalation steps described here, you must set
Google Play Services library version to match the version used by those libraries. (in this case
9.8.0)
Add following to
android/build.gradle
ext {
googlePlayServicesVersion = "9.8.0"
}
The repository react-native-background-geolocation-example hosts an example app for both iOS and Android platform.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Alert } from 'react-native';
import BackgroundGeolocation from '@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation';
class BgTracking extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
BackgroundGeolocation.configure({
desiredAccuracy: BackgroundGeolocation.HIGH_ACCURACY,
stationaryRadius: 50,
distanceFilter: 50,
notificationTitle: 'Background tracking',
notificationText: 'enabled',
debug: true,
startOnBoot: false,
stopOnTerminate: true,
locationProvider: BackgroundGeolocation.ACTIVITY_PROVIDER,
interval: 10000,
fastestInterval: 5000,
activitiesInterval: 10000,
stopOnStillActivity: false,
url: 'http://192.168.81.15:3000/location',
httpHeaders: {
'X-FOO': 'bar'
},
// customize post properties
postTemplate: {
lat: '@latitude',
lon: '@longitude',
foo: 'bar' // you can also add your own properties
}
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('location', (location) => {
// handle your locations here
// to perform long running operation on iOS
// you need to create background task
BackgroundGeolocation.startTask(taskKey => {
// execute long running task
// eg. ajax post location
// IMPORTANT: task has to be ended by endTask
BackgroundGeolocation.endTask(taskKey);
});
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('stationary', (stationaryLocation) => {
// handle stationary locations here
Actions.sendLocation(stationaryLocation);
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('error', (error) => {
console.log('[ERROR] BackgroundGeolocation error:', error);
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('start', () => {
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service has been started');
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('stop', () => {
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service has been stopped');
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('authorization', (status) => {
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation authorization status: ' + status);
if (status !== BackgroundGeolocation.AUTHORIZED) {
// we need to set delay or otherwise alert may not be shown
setTimeout(() =>
Alert.alert('App requires location tracking permission', 'Would you like to open app settings?', [
{ text: 'Yes', onPress: () => BackgroundGeolocation.showAppSettings() },
{ text: 'No', onPress: () => console.log('No Pressed'), style: 'cancel' }
]), 1000);
}
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('background', () => {
console.log('[INFO] App is in background');
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('foreground', () => {
console.log('[INFO] App is in foreground');
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('abort_requested', () => {
console.log('[INFO] Server responded with 285 Updates Not Required');
// Here we can decide whether we want stop the updates or not.
// If you've configured the server to return 285, then it means the server does not require further update.
// So the normal thing to do here would be to `BackgroundGeolocation.stop()`.
// But you might be counting on it to receive location updates in the UI, so you could just reconfigure and set `url` to null.
});
BackgroundGeolocation.on('http_authorization', () => {
console.log('[INFO] App needs to authorize the http requests');
});
BackgroundGeolocation.checkStatus(status => {
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service is running', status.isRunning);
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation services enabled', status.locationServicesEnabled);
console.log('[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation auth status: ' + status.authorization);
// you don't need to check status before start (this is just the example)
if (!status.isRunning) {
BackgroundGeolocation.start(); //triggers start on start event
}
});
// you can also just start without checking for status
// BackgroundGeolocation.start();
}
componentWillUnmount() {
// unregister all event listeners
BackgroundGeolocation.removeAllListeners();
}
}
export default BgTracking;
Add the package to your project
yarn add @mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation
Since version 0.60 React Native does linking of modules automatically. However it does it only for single module. As plugin depends on additional 'common' module, it is required to link it with:
node ./node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/scripts/postlink.js
In
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation-common'
project(':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation-common').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/android/common')
include ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation'
project(':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/android/lib')
...
In
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
compile project(':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation')
...
}
Register the module (in
MainApplication.java)
import com.marianhello.bgloc.react.BackgroundGeolocationPackage; // <--- Import Package
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new BackgroundGeolocationPackage() // <---- Add the Package
);
}
...
}
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
./node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/ios/RCTBackgroundGeolocation.xcodeproj
Build Phases tab and in the
Link Binary With Libraries section add libRCTBackgroundGeolocation.a
UIBackgroundModes location to
Info.plist
NSMotionUsageDescription App requires motion tracking to
Info.plist (required by ACTIVITY_PROVIDER)
For iOS before version 11:
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription App requires background tracking to
Info.plist
For iOS 11:
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription App requires background tracking to
Info.plist
NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription App requires background tracking to
Info.plist
|Parameter
|Type
|Platform
|Description
options
JSON Object
|all
|Configure options
Configure options:
|Parameter
|Type
|Platform
|Description
|Provider*
|Default
locationProvider
Number
|all
|Set location provider @see PROVIDERS
|N/A
|DISTANCE_FILTER_PROVIDER
desiredAccuracy
Number
|all
|Desired accuracy in meters. Possible values [HIGH_ACCURACY, MEDIUM_ACCURACY, LOW_ACCURACY, PASSIVE_ACCURACY]. Accuracy has direct effect on power drain. Lower accuracy = lower power drain.
|all
|MEDIUM_ACCURACY
stationaryRadius
Number
|all
|Stationary radius in meters. When stopped, the minimum distance the device must move beyond the stationary location for aggressive background-tracking to engage.
|DIS
|50
debug
Boolean
|all
|When enabled, the plugin will emit sounds for life-cycle events of background-geolocation! See debugging sounds table.
|all
|false
distanceFilter
Number
|all
|The minimum distance (measured in meters) a device must move horizontally before an update event is generated. @see Apple docs.
|DIS,RAW
|500
stopOnTerminate
Boolean
|all
|Enable this in order to force a stop() when the application terminated (e.g. on iOS, double-tap home button, swipe away the app).
|all
|true
startOnBoot
Boolean
|Android
|Start background service on device boot.
|all
|false
interval
Number
|Android
|The minimum time interval between location updates in milliseconds. @see Android docs for more information.
|all
|60000
fastestInterval
Number
|Android
|Fastest rate in milliseconds at which your app can handle location updates. @see Android docs.
|ACT
|120000
activitiesInterval
Number
|Android
|Rate in milliseconds at which activity recognition occurs. Larger values will result in fewer activity detections while improving battery life.
|ACT
|10000
stopOnStillActivity
Boolean
|Android
|@deprecated stop location updates, when the STILL activity is detected
|ACT
|true
notificationsEnabled
Boolean
|Android
|Enable/disable local notifications when tracking and syncing locations
|all
|true
startForeground
Boolean
|Android
|Allow location sync service to run in foreground state. Foreground state also requires a notification to be presented to the user.
|all
|false
notificationTitle
String optional
|Android
|Custom notification title in the drawer. (goes with
startForeground)
|all
|"Background tracking"
notificationText
String optional
|Android
|Custom notification text in the drawer. (goes with
startForeground)
|all
|"ENABLED"
notificationIconColor
String optional
|Android
|The accent color to use for notification. Eg. #4CAF50. (goes with
startForeground)
|all
notificationIconLarge
String optional
|Android
|The filename of a custom notification icon. @see Android quirks. (goes with
startForeground)
|all
notificationIconSmall
String optional
|Android
|The filename of a custom notification icon. @see Android quirks. (goes with
startForeground)
|all
activityType
String
|iOS
|[AutomotiveNavigation, OtherNavigation, Fitness, Other] Presumably, this affects iOS GPS algorithm. @see Apple docs for more information
|all
|"OtherNavigation"
pauseLocationUpdates
Boolean
|iOS
|Pauses location updates when app is paused. *@see Apple docs
|all
|false
saveBatteryOnBackground
Boolean
|iOS
|Switch to less accurate significant changes and region monitory when in background
|all
|false
url
String
|all
|Server url where to send HTTP POST with recorded locations @see HTTP locations posting
|all
syncUrl
String
|all
|Server url where to send fail to post locations @see HTTP locations posting
|all
syncThreshold
Number
|all
|Specifies how many previously failed locations will be sent to server at once
|all
|100
httpHeaders
Object
|all
|Optional HTTP headers sent along in HTTP request
|all
maxLocations
Number
|all
|Limit maximum number of locations stored into db
|all
|10000
postTemplate
Object\|Array
|all
|Customization post template @see Custom post template
|all
* DIS = DISTANCE_FILTER_PROVIDER ACT = ACTIVITY_PROVIDER RAW = RAW_PROVIDER
Partial reconfiguration is possible by later providing a subset of the configuration options:
BackgroundGeolocation.configure({
debug: true
});
In this case new configuration options will be merged with stored configuration options and changes will be applied immediately.
Important: Because configuration options are applied partially, it's not possible to reset option to default value just by omitting it's key name and calling
configure method. To reset configuration option to the default value, it's key must be set to
null!
// Example: reset postTemplate to default
BackgroundGeolocation.configure({
postTemplate: null
});
Platform: iOS, Android
Get current configuration. Method will return all configuration options and their values in success callback.
Because
configure method can be called with subset of the configuration options only,
getConfig method can be used to check the actual applied configuration.
BackgroundGeolocation.getConfig(function(config) {
console.log(config);
});
Platform: iOS, Android
Start background geolocation.
Platform: iOS, Android
Stop background geolocation.
Platform: iOS, Android
One time location check to get current location of the device.
|Option parameter
|Type
|Description
timeout
Number
|Maximum time in milliseconds device will wait for location
maximumAge
Number
|Maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached location that is acceptable to return
enableHighAccuracy
Boolean
|if true and if the device is able to provide a more accurate position, it will do so
|Success callback parameter
|Type
|Description
location
Object
|location object (@see Location event)
|Error callback parameter
|Type
|Description
code
Number
|Reason of an error occurring when using the geolocating device
message
String
|Message describing the details of the error
Error codes:
|Value
|Associated constant
|Description
|1
|PERMISSION_DENIED
|Request failed due missing permissions
|2
|LOCATION_UNAVAILABLE
|Internal source of location returned an internal error
|3
|TIMEOUT
|Timeout defined by `option.timeout was exceeded
Check status of the service
|Success callback parameter
|Type
|Description
isRunning
Boolean
|true/false (true if service is running)
locationServicesEnabled
Boolean
|true/false (true if location services are enabled)
authorization
Number
|authorization status
Authorization statuses:
Note: In the Android concept of authorization, these represent application permissions.
Platform: Android >= 6, iOS >= 8.0
Show app settings to allow change of app location permissions.
Platform: Android
Show system settings to allow configuration of current location sources.
Platform: iOS, Android
Method will return all stored locations. This method is useful for initial rendering of user location on a map just after application launch.
|Success callback parameter
|Type
|Description
locations
Array
|collection of stored locations
BackgroundGeolocation.getLocations(
function (locations) {
console.log(locations);
}
);
Platform: iOS, Android
Method will return locations which have not yet been posted to server.
|Success callback parameter
|Type
|Description
locations
Array
|collection of stored locations
Platform: iOS, Android
Delete location with locationId.
Note: You don't need to delete all locations. The plugin manages the number of stored locations automatically and the total count never exceeds the number as defined by
option.maxLocations.
Platform: iOS, Android
Delete all stored locations.
Note: Locations are not actually deleted from database to avoid gaps in locationId numbering.
Instead locations are marked as deleted. Locations marked as deleted will not appear in output of
BackgroundGeolocation.getValidLocations.
Platform: iOS
Normally the plugin will handle switching between BACKGROUND and FOREGROUND mode itself. Calling switchMode you can override plugin behavior and force it to switch into other mode.
In FOREGROUND mode the plugin uses iOS local manager to receive locations and behavior is affected
by
option.desiredAccuracy and
option.distanceFilter.
In BACKGROUND mode plugin uses significant changes and region monitoring to receive locations
and uses
option.stationaryRadius only.
// switch to FOREGROUND mode
BackgroundGeolocation.switchMode(BackgroundGeolocation.FOREGROUND_MODE);
// switch to BACKGROUND mode
BackgroundGeolocation.switchMode(BackgroundGeolocation.BACKGROUND_MODE);
Platform: Android, iOS
Force sync of pending locations. Option
syncThreshold will be ignored and
all pending locations will be immediately posted to
syncUrl in single batch.
Platform: Android, iOS
Return all logged events. Useful for plugin debugging.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
limit
Number
|limits number of returned entries
fromId
Number
|return entries after fromId. Useful if you plan to implement infinite log scrolling*
minLevel
String
|return log entries above level. Available levels: ["TRACE", "DEBUG", "INFO", "WARN", "ERROR]
success
Function
|callback function which will be called with log entries
*Example of infinite log scrolling
Format of log entry:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
Number
|id of log entry as stored in db
timestamp
Number
|timestamp in milliseconds since beginning of UNIX epoch
level
String
|log level
message
String
|log message
stackTrace
String
|recorded stacktrace (Android only, on iOS part of message)
Unregister all event listeners for given event. If parameter
event is not provided then all event listeners will be removed.
|Name
|Callback param
|Platform
|Provider*
|Description
location
Location
|all
|all
|on location update
stationary
Location
|all
|DIS,ACT
|on device entered stationary mode
activity
Activity
|Android
|ACT
|on activity detection
error
{ code, message }
|all
|all
|on plugin error
authorization
status
|all
|all
|on user toggle location service
start
|all
|all
|geolocation has been started
stop
|all
|all
|geolocation has been stopped
foreground
|Android
|all
|app entered foreground state (visible)
background
|Android
|all
|app entered background state
abort_requested
|all
|all
|server responded with "285 Updates Not Required"
http_authorization
|all
|all
|server responded with "401 Unauthorized"
|Location parameter
|Type
|Description
id
Number
|ID of location as stored in DB (or null)
provider
String
|gps, network, passive or fused
locationProvider
Number
|location provider
time
Number
|UTC time of this fix, in milliseconds since January 1, 1970.
latitude
Number
|Latitude, in degrees.
longitude
Number
|Longitude, in degrees.
accuracy
Number
|Estimated accuracy of this location, in meters.
speed
Number
|Speed if it is available, in meters/second over ground.
altitude
Number
|Altitude if available, in meters above the WGS 84 reference ellipsoid.
bearing
Number
|Bearing, in degrees.
isFromMockProvider
Boolean
|(android only) True if location was recorded by mock provider
mockLocationsEnabled
Boolean
|(android only) True if device has mock locations enabled
Locations parameters
isFromMockProvider and
mockLocationsEnabled are not posted to
url or
syncUrl by default.
Both can be requested via option
postTemplate.
Note: Do not use location
id as unique key in your database as ids will be reused when
option.maxLocations is reached.
Note: Android currently returns
time as type of String (instead of Number) @see issue #9685
|Activity parameter
|Type
|Description
confidence
Number
|Percentage indicating the likelihood user is performing this activity.
type
String
|"IN_VEHICLE", "ON_BICYCLE", "ON_FOOT", "RUNNING", "STILL",
|"TILTING", "UNKNOWN", "WALKING"
Event listeners can registered with:
const eventSubscription = BackgroundGeolocation.on('event', callbackFn);
And unregistered:
eventSubscription.remove();
Note: Components should unregister all event listeners in
componentWillUnmount method,
individually, or with
removeAllListeners
All locations updates are recorded in the local db at all times. When the App is in foreground or background, in addition to storing location in local db,
the location callback function is triggered. The number of locations stored in db is limited by
option.maxLocations and never exceeds this number.
Instead, old locations are replaced by new ones.
When
option.url is defined, each location is also immediately posted to url defined by
option.url.
If the post is successful, the location is marked as deleted in local db.
When
option.syncUrl is defined, all locations that fail to post will be coalesced and sent in some time later in a single batch.
Batch sync takes place only when the number of failed-to-post locations reaches
option.syncTreshold.
Locations are sent only in single batch when the number of locations reaches
option.syncTreshold. (No individual locations will be sent)
The request body of posted locations is always an array, even when only one location is sent.
Warning:
option.maxLocations has to be larger than
option.syncThreshold. It's recommended to be 2x larger. In any other case the location syncing might not work properly.
With
option.postTemplate it is possible to specify which location properties should be posted to
option.url or
option.syncUrl. This can be useful to reduce the
number of bytes sent "over the "wire".
All wanted location properties have to be prefixed with
@. For all available properties check Location event.
Two forms are supported:
jsonObject
BackgroundGeolocation.configure({
postTemplate: {
lat: '@latitude',
lon: '@longitude',
foo: 'bar' // you can also add your own properties
}
});
jsonArray
BackgroundGeolocation.configure({
postTemplate: ['@latitude', '@longitude', 'foo', 'bar']
});
Note: Keep in mind that all locations (even a single one) will be sent as an array of object(s), when postTemplate is
jsonObject and array of array(s) for
jsonArray!
A special task that gets executed when the app is terminated, but the plugin was configured to continue running in the background (option
stopOnTerminate: false). In this scenario the Activity
was killed by the system and all registered event listeners will not be triggered until the app is relaunched.
Note: Prefer configuration options
url and
syncUrl over headless task. Use it sparingly!
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
event.name
String
|Name of the event [ "location", "stationary", "activity" ]
event.params
Object
|Event parameters. @see Events
Keep in mind that the callback function lives in an isolated scope. Variables from a higher scope cannot be referenced!
Following example requires CORS enabled backend server.
Warning: callback function must by
async!
BackgroundGeolocation.headlessTask(async (event) => {
if (event.name === 'location' ||
event.name === 'stationary') {
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('POST', 'http://192.168.81.14:3000/headless');
xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json');
xhr.send(JSON.stringify(event.params));
}
});
Important:
After application is launched again (main activity becomes visible), it is important to call
start method to rebind all event listeners.
BackgroundGeolocation.checkStatus(({ isRunning }) => {
if (isRunning) {
BackgroundGeolocation.start(); // service was running -> rebind all listeners
}
});
In some cases you might want to modify a location before posting, reject a location, or any other logic around incoming locations - in native code. There's an option of doing so with a headless task, but you may want to preserve battery, or do more complex actions that are not available in React.
In those cases you could register a location transform.
Android example:
When the
Application is initialized (which also happens before services gets started in the background), write some code like this:
BackgroundGeolocationFacade.setLocationTransform(new LocationTransform() {
@Nullable
@Override
public BackgroundLocation transformLocationBeforeCommit(@NonNull Context context, @NonNull BackgroundLocation location) {
// `context` is available too if there's a need to use a value from preferences etc.
// Modify the location
location.setLatitude(location.getLatitude() + 0.018);
// Return modified location
return location;
// You could return null to reject the location,
// or if you did something else with the location and the library should not post or save it.
}
});
iOS example:
In
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions delegate method, write some code like this:
BackgroundGeolocationFacade.locationTransform = ^(MAURLocation * location) {
// Modify the location
location.latitude = @(location.latitude.doubleValue + 0.018);
// Return modified location
return location;
// You could return null to reject the location,
// or if you did something else with the location and the library should not post or save it.
};
Add string resource "account_name" into "android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml"
<string name="account_name">Sync Locations</string>
Background-geolocation-server is a backend server written in nodejs with CORS - Cross-Origin Resource Sharing support. There are instructions how to run it and simulate locations on Android, iOS Simulator and Genymotion.
TODO
|Event
|ios
|android
|Exit stationary region
|Calendar event notification sound
|dialtone beep-beep-beep
|Geolocation recorded
|SMS sent sound
|tt short beep
|Aggressive geolocation engaged
|SIRI listening sound
|Passive geolocation engaged
|SIRI stop listening sound
|Acquiring stationary location sound
|"tick,tick,tick" sound
|Stationary location acquired sound
|"bloom" sound
|long tt beep
NOTE: For iOS in addition, you must manually enable the Audio and Airplay background mode in Background Capabilities to hear these debugging sounds.
Try using react-native-boundary. Let's keep this plugin lightweight as much as possible.
See CHANGES.md
See 变更（非官方中文版）