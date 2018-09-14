This work is heavily based on the fantastic work n4kz has done. That project seems to have been unmaintained, so this one has spawned.
Material texfield with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
npm install --save react-native-materialui-textfield
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { TextField } from 'react-native-materialui-textfield';
class Example extends Component {
state = {
phone: '',
};
render() {
let { phone } = this.state;
return (
<TextField
label='Phone number'
value={phone}
onChangeText={ (phone) => this.setState({ phone }) }
/>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|textColor
|Text input color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .87)
|fontSize
|Text input font size
|Number
|16
|titleFontSize
|Text field title and error fontSize
|Number
|12
|labelFontSize
|Text field label font size
|Number
|12
|labelHeight
|Text field label base height
|Number
|32
|labelPadding
|Text field label base padding
|Number
|4
|inputContainerPadding
|Text field input container base padding
|Number
|8
|lineWidth
|Text field underline width
|Number
|0.5
|activeLineWidth
|Text field active underline width
|Number
|2
|disabledLineWidth
|Text field disabled underline width
|Number
|1
|tintColor
|Text field accent color
|String
|rgb(0, 145, 234)
|baseColor
|Text field base color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .38)
|label
|Text field label text
|String
|-
|title
|Text field helper text
|String
|-
|prefix
|Text field prefix text
|String
|-
|suffix
|Text field suffix text
|String
|-
|error
|Text field error text
|String
|-
|errorColor
|Text field color for errored state
|String
|rgb(213, 0, 0)
|disabledLineType
|Text field line type in disabled state
|String
|dotted
|animationDuration
|Text field animation duration in ms
|Number
|225
|characterRestriction
|Text field soft limit for character counter
|Number
|-
|disabled
|Text field availability
|Boolean
|false
|editable
|Text field text can be edited
|Boolean
|true
|multiline
|Text filed multiline input
|Boolean
|false
|inputContainerStyle
|Style for input container view
|Object
|-
|containerStyle
|Style for container view
|Object
|-
|labelTextStyle
|Style for label inner Text component
|Object
|-
|titleTextStyle
|Style for title inner Text component
|Object
|-
|affixTextStyle
|Style for affix inner Text component
|Object
|-
|renderAccessory
|Render input accessory view
|Function
|-
|onChangeText
|Change text callback
|Function
|-
|onFocus
|Focus callback
|Function
|-
|onBlur
|Blur callback
|Function
|-
|helpersNumberOfLines
|Error and Title number of lines
|Function
|1
Other TextInput properties will also work
|name
|description
|returns
|focus()
|Acquire focus
|-
|blur()
|Release focus
|-
|clear()
|Clear text field
|-
|value()
|Get current value
|String
|isFocused()
|Get current focus state
|Boolean
|isRestricted()
|Get current restriction state
|Boolean
git clone https://github.com/petrogad/react-native-materialui-textfield
cd react-native-materialui-textfield/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android
BSD License
Copyright 2018 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.