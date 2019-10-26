openbase logo
rnm

react-native-material-textfield-reborn

by Alexander Nazarov
0.12.0 (see all)

Material textfield

Documentation
2

GitHub Stars

873

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-material-textfield

npm license travis codeclimate

Material texfield with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android

example

Features

  • Material design guidelines compliance
  • Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android
  • Animated state transitions (normal, focused and errored)
  • Customizable font size, colors and animation duration
  • Disabled state (with dotted underline)
  • Multiline text input
  • Character counter
  • Prefix and suffix
  • Accessory view
  • Helper text
  • RTL support
  • Pure javascript implementation

Installation

npm install --save react-native-material-textfield

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { TextField } from 'react-native-material-textfield';

class Example extends Component {
  state = {
    phone: '',
  };

  render() {
    let { phone } = this.state;

    return (
      <TextField
        label='Phone number'
        value={phone}
        onChangeText={ (phone) => this.setState({ phone }) }
      />
    );
  }
}

Properties

namedescriptiontypedefault
textColorText input colorStringrgba(0, 0, 0, .87)
fontSizeText input font sizeNumber16
titleFontSizeText field title and error fontSizeNumber12
labelFontSizeText field label font sizeNumber12
labelHeightText field label base heightNumber32
labelPaddingText field label base paddingNumber4
inputContainerPaddingText field input container base paddingNumber8
lineWidthText field underline widthNumber0.5
activeLineWidthText field active underline widthNumber2
disabledLineWidthText field disabled underline widthNumber1
tintColorText field accent colorStringrgb(0, 145, 234)
baseColorText field base colorStringrgba(0, 0, 0, .38)
labelText field label textString-
titleText field helper textString-
prefixText field prefix textString-
suffixText field suffix textString-
errorText field error textString-
errorColorText field color for errored stateStringrgb(213, 0, 0)
disabledLineTypeText field line type in disabled stateStringdotted
animationDurationText field animation duration in msNumber225
characterRestrictionText field soft limit for character counterNumber-
disabledText field availabilityBooleanfalse
editableText field text can be editedBooleantrue
multilineText filed multiline inputBooleanfalse
inputContainerStyleStyle for input container viewObject-
containerStyleStyle for container viewObject-
labelTextStyleStyle for label inner Text componentObject-
titleTextStyleStyle for title inner Text componentObject-
affixTextStyleStyle for affix inner Text componentObject-
renderAccessoryRender input accessory viewFunction-
onChangeTextChange text callbackFunction-
onFocusFocus callbackFunction-
onBlurBlur callbackFunction-

Other TextInput properties will also work

Methods

namedescriptionreturns
focus()Acquire focus-
blur()Release focus-
clear()Clear text field-
value()Get current valueString
isFocused()Get current focus stateBoolean
isRestricted()Get current restriction stateBoolean

Example

git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-textfield
cd react-native-material-textfield/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android

BSD License

Copyright 2017 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.

