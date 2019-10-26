Material texfield with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
npm install --save react-native-material-textfield
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { TextField } from 'react-native-material-textfield';
class Example extends Component {
state = {
phone: '',
};
render() {
let { phone } = this.state;
return (
<TextField
label='Phone number'
value={phone}
onChangeText={ (phone) => this.setState({ phone }) }
/>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|textColor
|Text input color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .87)
|fontSize
|Text input font size
|Number
|16
|titleFontSize
|Text field title and error fontSize
|Number
|12
|labelFontSize
|Text field label font size
|Number
|12
|labelHeight
|Text field label base height
|Number
|32
|labelPadding
|Text field label base padding
|Number
|4
|tintColor
|Text field accent color
|String
|rgb(0, 145, 234)
|baseColor
|Text field base color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .38)
|label
|Text field label text
|String
|-
|title
|Text field helper text
|String
|-
|prefix
|Text field prefix text
|String
|-
|suffix
|Text field suffix text
|String
|-
|error
|Text field error text
|String
|-
|errorColor
|Text field color for errored state
|String
|rgb(213, 0, 0)
|animationDuration
|Text field animation duration in ms
|Number
|225
|characterRestriction
|Text field soft limit for character counter
|Number
|-
|disabled
|Text field availability
|Boolean
|false
|editable
|Text field text can be edited
|Boolean
|true
|multiline
|Text filed multiline input
|Boolean
|false
|containerStyle
|Style for container view
|Object
|-
|labelTextStyle
|Style for label inner Text component
|Object
|-
|titleTextStyle
|Style for title inner Text component
|Object
|-
|affixTextStyle
|Style for affix inner Text component
|Object
|-
|renderAccessory
|Render input accessory view
|Function
|-
|onChangeText
|Change text callback
|Function
|-
|onFocus
|Focus callback
|Function
|-
|onBlur
|Blur callback
|Function
|-
Other TextInput properties will also work
|name
|description
|returns
|focus()
|Acquire focus
|-
|blur()
|Release focus
|-
|clear()
|Clear text field
|-
|value()
|Get current value
|String
|isFocused()
|Get current focus state
|Boolean
|isRestricted()
|Get current restriction state
|Boolean
git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-textfield
cd react-native-material-textfield/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android
BSD License
Copyright 2017 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.