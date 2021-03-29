Material Design implementation of Tabs
Install the dependency
npm i --save react-native-material-tabs
Or if you use yarn
yarn add react-native-material-tabs
Start using the component
import MaterialTabs from 'react-native-material-tabs';
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, SafeAreaView } from 'react-native';
import MaterialTabs from 'react-native-material-tabs';
const Example = () => {
const [selectedTab, setSelectedTab] = useState(0);
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<MaterialTabs
items={['One', 'Two', 'Three', 'Four', 'Five']}
selectedIndex={selectedTab}
onChange={setSelectedTab}
barColor="#1fbcd2"
indicatorColor="#fffe94"
activeTextColor="white"
/>
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
});
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|barColor
|#13897b
|string
|Color of the tab bar
|barHeight
|48
|number
|Height of the tab bar
|indicatorColor
|#fff
|string
|Color of the indicator
|indicatorHeight
|2
|number
|Height of the indicator
|activeTextColor
|#fff
|string
|Color of the text for the selected tab
|inactiveTextColor
|rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7)
|string
|Color of the text for inactive tabs
|items
|none
|array(string
|element)
|selectedIndex
|0
|number
|The index of current tab selected. Indexes are mapped to the items prop
|scrollable
|false
|boolean
|Option between having fixed tabs or scrollable tabs
|textStyle
|null
|object(style)
|Text style for tab titles
|activeTextStyle
|{}
|object(style)
|Optional text style for the selected tab
|onChange
|none
|Function
|Handler that's emitted every time the user presses a tab. You can use this to change the selected index
|allowFontScaling
|true
|boolean
|Specifies whether fonts should scale to respect Text Size accessibility settings
|uppercase
|true
|boolean
|Specifies whether to uppercase the tab labels
|keyboardShouldPersistTaps
|never
|string
|Specifies how the ScrollView should respond to taps while keyboard is open