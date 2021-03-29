barColor #13897b string Color of the tab bar

barHeight 48 number Height of the tab bar

indicatorColor #fff string Color of the indicator

indicatorHeight 2 number Height of the indicator

activeTextColor #fff string Color of the text for the selected tab

inactiveTextColor rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7) string Color of the text for inactive tabs

items none array(string element)

selectedIndex 0 number The index of current tab selected. Indexes are mapped to the items prop

scrollable false boolean Option between having fixed tabs or scrollable tabs

textStyle null object(style) Text style for tab titles

activeTextStyle {} object(style) Optional text style for the selected tab

onChange none Function Handler that's emitted every time the user presses a tab. You can use this to change the selected index

allowFontScaling true boolean Specifies whether fonts should scale to respect Text Size accessibility settings

uppercase true boolean Specifies whether to uppercase the tab labels