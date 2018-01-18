npm install react-native-material-switch
var Switch = require('react-native-material-switch');
var Application = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<View>
<Switch onChangeState={(state)=>{alert(state)}}/>
</View>
);
}
});
active (Boolean) - Initial switch state (default: false),
style (Object) - Styles for outer container (margins, ...),
inactiveButtonColor (String) - Button color (default: '#2196F3'),
inactiveButtonPressedColor (String) (default: '#42A5F5'),
activeButtonColor (String) (default: '#FAFAFA'),
activeButtonPressedColor (String) (default: '#F5F5F5'),
buttonShadow (Object) - Shadow style for button (default: { shadowColor: '#000', shadowOpacity: 0.5, shadowRadius: 1, shadowOffset: { height: 1, width: 0 }},
activeBackgroundColor (String) - (default: 'rgba(255,255,255,.5)'),
inactiveBackgroundColor (String) - (default: 'rgba(0,0,0,.5)'),
buttonRadius (Number) - (default: 15),
switchWidth (Number) - (default: 40),
switchHeight (Number) - (default: 20),
buttonContent (React.Component) - Custom inline content for switch button (default: null),
enableSlide (Boolean) - (default: true),
enableSlideDragging - (default: true) - Allows to change the position of the toggle by sliding. Does not work in react-native-web. If disabled, you can only toggle by pressing,
switchAnimationTime (Number) - Switch animation duration (default: 200),
onActivate: This function is called when the switch is activated.
onDeactivate: This function is called when the switch is deactivated.
onChangeState: Sends the current state of switch.
git clone git@github.com:Recr0ns/react-native-material-switch.git
cd react-native-material-switch/examples
npm install
open ios/switchExample.xcodeproj
Then
Cmd+R to start the React Packager, build and run the project in the simulator.
MIT License
Feel free to create an issue