Customizable material switch for react-native

Content

Installation

npm install react-native-material-switch

Usage example

var Switch = require ( 'react-native-material-switch' ); var Application = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < View > < Switch onChangeState = {(state) => {alert(state)}}/> </ View > ); } });

Properties

active (Boolean) - Initial switch state (default: false),

(Boolean) - Initial switch state (default: false), style (Object) - Styles for outer container (margins, ...),

(Object) - Styles for outer container (margins, ...), inactiveButtonColor (String) - Button color (default: '#2196F3'),

(String) - Button color (default: '#2196F3'), inactiveButtonPressedColor (String) (default: '#42A5F5'),

(String) (default: '#42A5F5'), activeButtonColor (String) (default: '#FAFAFA'),

(String) (default: '#FAFAFA'), activeButtonPressedColor (String) (default: '#F5F5F5'),

(String) (default: '#F5F5F5'), buttonShadow (Object) - Shadow style for button (default: { shadowColor: '#000', shadowOpacity: 0.5, shadowRadius: 1, shadowOffset: { height: 1, width: 0 }},

(Object) - Shadow style for button (default: { shadowColor: '#000', shadowOpacity: 0.5, shadowRadius: 1, shadowOffset: { height: 1, width: 0 }}, activeBackgroundColor (String) - (default: 'rgba(255,255,255,.5)'),

(String) - (default: 'rgba(255,255,255,.5)'), inactiveBackgroundColor (String) - (default: 'rgba(0,0,0,.5)'),

(String) - (default: 'rgba(0,0,0,.5)'), buttonRadius (Number) - (default: 15),

(Number) - (default: 15), switchWidth (Number) - (default: 40),

(Number) - (default: 40), switchHeight (Number) - (default: 20),

(Number) - (default: 20), buttonContent (React.Component) - Custom inline content for switch button (default: null),

(React.Component) - Custom inline content for switch button (default: null), enableSlide (Boolean) - (default: true),

(Boolean) - (default: true), enableSlideDragging - (default: true) - Allows to change the position of the toggle by sliding. Does not work in react-native-web. If disabled, you can only toggle by pressing,

- (default: true) - Allows to change the position of the toggle by sliding. Does not work in react-native-web. If disabled, you can only toggle by pressing, switchAnimationTime (Number) - Switch animation duration (default: 200),

Events

onActivate : This function is called when the switch is activated.

: This function is called when the switch is activated. onDeactivate : This function is called when the switch is deactivated.

: This function is called when the switch is deactivated. onChangeState : Sends the current state of switch.

Live example

git clone git@github.com:Recr0ns/react-native-material-switch.git cd react-native-material-switch/examples npm install open ios/switchExample.xcodeproj

Then Cmd+R to start the React Packager, build and run the project in the simulator.

License

MIT License

Feel free to create an issue