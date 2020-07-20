A React Native component inspired to Selectize which follows Material Design guidelines.

Examples

Working examples are provided within the project. After downloading it, navigate to any subfolder of examples and run either "npm install" or "yarn".

Features

Type definitions with Typescript

Material design guidelines compliance

Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android

State transitions (normal, focused and errored)

Highly customizable styles and props of inner TextInput component

Pure javascript implementation

Minimal setup (no props required)

Installation

The easiest way to install it is via npm. You need to have node.js installed.

npm install react- native -material-selectize --save

Alternatively you can use yarn.

yarn add react- native -material-selectize

Properties

name description type default chipStyle Style of Chip component Style - chipIconStyle Style of Chip close icon Style - containerStyle Style of the main container component Style - inputContainerStyle Style of the input container component Style - labelStyle Style of the label text component Style - listStyle Style of the dropdown list container Style - listRowStyle Style of each row within the list Style - itemId Unique identifier for each item object String id items Array of objects to populate the list More info Array [] selectedItems Array of objects to render chips More info Array [] label Text field label text String - error Text field error text String - errorColor Text field color for errored state String rgb(213, 0, 0) tintColor Text field accent color (focus) String rgb(0, 145, 234) baseColor Text field base color (blur) String rgba(0, 0, 0, .38) showItems Define when dropdown items should be seen 'always', 'never', 'onFocus', 'onTyping' 'onFocus' autoReflow Define whether the typed text reflows More info Boolean true trimOnSubmit Trim text before creating the Chip Boolean true renderRow Return the rendered row of the list Function renderRow default renderChip Return the rendered Chip component Function renderChip default textInputProps TextInput props More info Object - middleComponent A custom component to render between the text input and the item list Component - filterOnKey The key to filter on. If not set, the provided itemId is used String - onChangeSelectedItems Called when selectedItems changes Function (selectedItems) => {}

items

In general, this array should be consisting of objects having at least one property [itemId] which value is unique for each object. An example of valid input for itemId = 'id' would be:

[ { id: 'john' , email: 'john@gmail.com' }, { id: 'doe' , email: 'doe@gmail.com' } ]

An example of invalid input for itemId = 'anotherId' would be:

[ { anotherId: '1' }, { anotherId: '1' }, { id: '2' } ]

It is invalid for two reasons: itemId doesn't appear in every object and there are two objects having same itemId.

If you just need to render a single value for each row in the list and for each Chip, 'items' prop can be represented as simple array of strings, but only if each value is unique:

['john', 'doe']

selectedItems

Same format rules of items

renderRow default

(id, onPress, item, style) => ( < TouchableOpacity activeOpacity = {0.6} key = {id} onPress = {onPress} style = {[styles.listRow, style ]}> < Text style = {{ color: ' rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.87 )' }}> {id} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > );

param description id 'itemId' of the row-indexed object contained in 'items', used as 'key' onPress onPress handler that turns the selected row into a Chip item row-indexed object contained in 'items' styles reference to 'listRowStyle' prop

renderChip default

(id, onClose, item, style, iconStyle) => ( < Chip key = {id} iconStyle = {iconStyle} onClose = {onClose} text = {id} style = {style} /> );

param description id unique key for the Chip, used as 'key' onClose onClose handler for removing the Chip item row-indexed object contained in 'items' if the Chip has been created clicking on a row of the list, OR the value of the TextInput otherwise styles reference to 'chipStyle' prop iconStyle reference to 'chipIconStyle' prop

textInputProps

Object which contains the props of the inner TextInput component used for filtering the results from the list generated by 'items' prop. Some props are set internally and cannot be changed.

ignored prop type default disableFullscreenUI Boolean true underlineColorAndroid String transparent value String set internally selectionColor String 'tintColor' prop

Other props have different default to better cope with the component requirements, but they can be overridden.

different default prop type default autoCapitalize String none autoCorrect Boolean false blurOnSubmit Boolean false

The following handler props are wrapped internally and will be invoked if defined. They are called with different parameters than their original counterparts.

different parameters prop type parameters onChangeText Function (text) => {} onSubmitEditing Function (text) => {} onFocus Function (text) => {} onBlur Function (text) => {}

The following handler props have a special behavior: returning false they prevent the related event dispatch.

prevent event prop type onChangeText Function onSubmitEditing Function

Methods

name description returns focus() Acquire focus - blur() Release focus - submit() Transform current text into Chip - getValue() Get current value of the inner TextInput String getSelectedItems() Get normalised items transformed into Chips { result: string[]; entities: { item: { [key: string]: Item } }; } clearSelectedItems() Remove all the Chips -

Caveats

When Selectize is a child of a ScrollView , the ScrollView 's keyboardShouldPersistTaps prop must be set to either handled or always for dropdown completion to work properly.

FAQ

How to make list go over all other elements vs pushing them down?

By default the list of rendered items pushes the other elements down. If you want to have an absolute positioned list, it can be achieved in the following way:

specify a zIndex for the container bigger than its siblings, usually 1 is just ok:

containerStyle: { zIndex : 1 ; }

specify an absolute positioning for listStyle :

listStyle: { position : 'absolute' ; }

Related issue: https://github.com/raynor85/react-native-material-selectize/issues/19

Licence

react-native-material-selectize is MIT licensed.