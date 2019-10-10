Base component for touchable elements
npm install --save react-native-material-ripple
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text } from 'react-native';
import Ripple from 'react-native-material-ripple';
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Ripple>
<Text>touch me</Text>
</Ripple>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|rippleColor
|Ripple color
|String
|rgb(0, 0, 0)
|rippleOpacity
|Ripple opacity
|Number
|0.3
|rippleDuration
|Ripple duration in ms
|Number
|400
|rippleSize
|Ripple size restriction
|Number
|0
|rippleContainerBorderRadius
|Ripple container border radius
|Number
|0
|rippleCentered
|Ripple always starts from center
|Boolean
|false
|rippleSequential
|Ripple should start in sequence
|Boolean
|false
|rippleFades
|Ripple fades out
|Boolean
|true
|disabled
|Ripple should ignore touches
|Boolean
|false
|onPressIn
|Touch moved in or started callback
|Function
|-
|onPressOut
|Touch moved out or terminated callback
|Function
|-
|onPress
|Touch up inside bounds callback
|Function
|-
|onLongPress
|Touch delayed after onPressIn callback
|Function
|-
|onRippleAnimation
|Animation start callback
|Function
|-
Other TouchableWithoutFeedback properties will also work
git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-ripple
cd react-native-material-ripple/example
npm install
react-native run-ios # or run-android
BSD License
Copyright 2017-2018 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.