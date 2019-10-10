openbase logo
rnm

react-native-material-ripple

by Alexander Nazarov
0.9.1 (see all)

Base component for touchable elements

Readme

react-native-material-ripple

npm license codeclimate

Base component for touchable elements

example

Features

  • Easy to use
  • Configurable
  • Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android
  • Can be used as drop-in replacement for TouchableWithoutFeedback
  • Pure javascript implementation
  • RTL Support

Installation

npm install --save react-native-material-ripple

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text } from 'react-native';
import Ripple from 'react-native-material-ripple';

class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Ripple>
        <Text>touch me</Text>
      </Ripple>
    );
  }
}

Properties

namedescriptiontypedefault
rippleColorRipple colorStringrgb(0, 0, 0)
rippleOpacityRipple opacityNumber0.3
rippleDurationRipple duration in msNumber400
rippleSizeRipple size restrictionNumber0
rippleContainerBorderRadiusRipple container border radiusNumber0
rippleCenteredRipple always starts from centerBooleanfalse
rippleSequentialRipple should start in sequenceBooleanfalse
rippleFadesRipple fades outBooleantrue
disabledRipple should ignore touchesBooleanfalse
onPressInTouch moved in or started callbackFunction-
onPressOutTouch moved out or terminated callbackFunction-
onPressTouch up inside bounds callbackFunction-
onLongPressTouch delayed after onPressIn callbackFunction-
onRippleAnimationAnimation start callbackFunction-

Other TouchableWithoutFeedback properties will also work

Example

git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-ripple
cd react-native-material-ripple/example
npm install
react-native run-ios # or run-android

BSD License

Copyright 2017-2018 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.

