Material design dialog components for React Native. JavaScript-only, for iOS and Android.

Getting started

Step 1

If you're not using Expo, install react-native-vector-icons

Step 2

Install react-native-material-dialog

npm install react-native-material-dialog --save

Example

Run the example app via Expo or check the code.

Included components

Roadmap

Support for stacked action buttons.

Support for stacked action buttons. Dialog that holds a slider.

Dialog that holds a slider. Simple dialog component that accepts a string as content and styles it.

MaterialDialog

Basic and customizable dialog that can hold any component.

import { MaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog' ; < MaterialDialog title = "Use Google's Location Service?" visible = {this.state.visible} onOk = {() => this.setState({ visible: false })} onCancel={() => this.setState({ visible: false })}> < Text style = {styles.dialogText} > Let Google help apps determine location. This means sending anonymous location data to Google, even when no apps are running. </ Text > </ MaterialDialog > ;

Props

Name Description Default/Required Type visible shows or hides the dialog required bool children element to be rendered in the content of the dialog required element onCancel callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed required func onOk callback when the ok action is pressed undefined func cancelLabel label for the cancel action 'CANCEL' string okLabel label for the ok action 'OK' string title text for the dialog title undefined string titleColor color of the dialog title 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)' string backgroundColor color of the dialog background '#FFFFFF' string colorAccent color of the action text '#51BC78' string scrolled whether the form is in scrolled mode false bool addPadding automatically add paddings to the content true bool

SinglePickerMaterialDialog

Ready to use dialog that allows to choose only one option from a list.

import { SinglePickerMaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog' ; < SinglePickerMaterialDialog title = { ' Pick one element !'} items = {LIST.map((row, index ) => ({ value: index, label: row }))} visible={this.state.singlePickerVisible} selectedItem={this.state.singlePickerSelectedItem} onCancel={() => this.setState({ singlePickerVisible: false })} onOk={result => { this.setState({ singlePickerVisible: false }); this.setState({ singlePickerSelectedItem: result.selectedItem }); }} />;

Props

Name Description Default/Required Type visible shows or hides the dialog required bool items list of options to choose from required array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property selectedItem item that will be selected when opening the dialog required object with a 'label' and 'value' property onCancel callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed required func onOk callback when the ok action is pressed undefined func cancelLabel label for the cancel action 'CANCEL' string okLabel label for the ok action 'OK' string title text for the dialog title undefined string titleColor color of the dialog title 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)' string backgroundColor color of the dialog background '#FFFFFF' string colorAccent color of the action text '#51BC78' string scrolled whether the form is in scrolled mode false bool

MultiPickerMaterialDialog

Ready to use dialog that allows to choose several options from a list.

import { MultiPickerMaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog' ; < MultiPickerMaterialDialog title = { ' Pick some elements !'} colorAccent = {this.props.colorAccent} items = {LIST.map((row, index ) => { return { value: index, label: row }; })} visible={this.state.multiPickerVisible} selectedItems={this.state.multiPickerSelectedItems} onCancel={() => this.setState({ multiPickerVisible: false })} onOk={result => { this.setState({ multiPickerVisible: false }); this.setState({ multiPickerSelectedItems: result.selectedItems }); }} />;

Props

Name Description Default/Required Type visible shows or hides the dialog required bool items list of options to choose from required array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property selectedItems items that will be selected when opening the dialog required array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property onCancel callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed required func onOk callback when the ok action is pressed undefined func cancelLabel label for the cancel action 'CANCEL' string okLabel label for the ok action 'OK' string title text for the dialog title undefined string titleColor color of the dialog title 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)' string backgroundColor color of the dialog background '#FFFFFF' string colorAccent color of the action text '#51BC78' string scrolled whether the form is in scrolled mode false bool

References

License

Tweet me @hectahertz