Material design dialog components for React Native. JavaScript-only, for iOS and Android.
If you're not using Expo, install react-native-vector-icons
Install react-native-material-dialog
npm install react-native-material-dialog --save
Basic and customizable dialog that can hold any component.
import { MaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog';
<MaterialDialog
title="Use Google's Location Service?"
visible={this.state.visible}
onOk={() => this.setState({ visible: false })}
onCancel={() => this.setState({ visible: false })}>
<Text style={styles.dialogText}>
Let Google help apps determine location. This means sending anonymous
location data to Google, even when no apps are running.
</Text>
</MaterialDialog>;
|Name
|Description
|Default/Required
|Type
|visible
|shows or hides the dialog
|required
|bool
|children
|element to be rendered in the content of the dialog
|required
|element
|onCancel
|callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed
|required
|func
|onOk
|callback when the ok action is pressed
|undefined
|func
|cancelLabel
|label for the cancel action
|'CANCEL'
|string
|okLabel
|label for the ok action
|'OK'
|string
|title
|text for the dialog title
|undefined
|string
|titleColor
|color of the dialog title
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)'
|string
|backgroundColor
|color of the dialog background
|'#FFFFFF'
|string
|colorAccent
|color of the action text
|'#51BC78'
|string
|scrolled
|whether the form is in scrolled mode
|false
|bool
|addPadding
|automatically add paddings to the content
|true
|bool
Ready to use dialog that allows to choose only one option from a list.
import { SinglePickerMaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog';
<SinglePickerMaterialDialog
title={'Pick one element!'}
items={LIST.map((row, index) => ({ value: index, label: row }))}
visible={this.state.singlePickerVisible}
selectedItem={this.state.singlePickerSelectedItem}
onCancel={() => this.setState({ singlePickerVisible: false })}
onOk={result => {
this.setState({ singlePickerVisible: false });
this.setState({ singlePickerSelectedItem: result.selectedItem });
}}
/>;
|Name
|Description
|Default/Required
|Type
|visible
|shows or hides the dialog
|required
|bool
|items
|list of options to choose from
|required
|array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property
|selectedItem
|item that will be selected when opening the dialog
|required
|object with a 'label' and 'value' property
|onCancel
|callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed
|required
|func
|onOk
|callback when the ok action is pressed
|undefined
|func
|cancelLabel
|label for the cancel action
|'CANCEL'
|string
|okLabel
|label for the ok action
|'OK'
|string
|title
|text for the dialog title
|undefined
|string
|titleColor
|color of the dialog title
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)'
|string
|backgroundColor
|color of the dialog background
|'#FFFFFF'
|string
|colorAccent
|color of the action text
|'#51BC78'
|string
|scrolled
|whether the form is in scrolled mode
|false
|bool
Ready to use dialog that allows to choose several options from a list.
import { MultiPickerMaterialDialog } from 'react-native-material-dialog';
<MultiPickerMaterialDialog
title={'Pick some elements!'}
colorAccent={this.props.colorAccent}
items={LIST.map((row, index) => {
return { value: index, label: row };
})}
visible={this.state.multiPickerVisible}
selectedItems={this.state.multiPickerSelectedItems}
onCancel={() => this.setState({ multiPickerVisible: false })}
onOk={result => {
this.setState({ multiPickerVisible: false });
this.setState({ multiPickerSelectedItems: result.selectedItems });
}}
/>;
|Name
|Description
|Default/Required
|Type
|visible
|shows or hides the dialog
|required
|bool
|items
|list of options to choose from
|required
|array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property
|selectedItems
|items that will be selected when opening the dialog
|required
|array of objects with a 'label' and 'value' property
|onCancel
|callback when the dialog is closed or the cancel action is pressed
|required
|func
|onOk
|callback when the ok action is pressed
|undefined
|func
|cancelLabel
|label for the cancel action
|'CANCEL'
|string
|okLabel
|label for the ok action
|'OK'
|string
|title
|text for the dialog title
|undefined
|string
|titleColor
|color of the dialog title
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)'
|string
|backgroundColor
|color of the dialog background
|'#FFFFFF'
|string
|colorAccent
|color of the action text
|'#51BC78'
|string
|scrolled
|whether the form is in scrolled mode
|false
|bool