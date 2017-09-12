openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-material-design-styles

by Booker Zhao
0.2.7 (see all)

Material Design styles for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Material Design Styles

npm

React Native Material Design Styles is based on paper-style which provides simple ways to use Material Design CSS styles in your application.　The difference is that this project is available in the form of React Native.

Recommend

http://mrn.js.org

A Material Design style React Native component library.

Table of contents

Quick start

Install with npm: npm install react-native-material-design-styles --save.

Documentation

Typography

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { typography } from 'react-native-material-design-styles';
const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);

Now we can use Material Design typography in our JSX code.

<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Typography</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay4]}>Display4</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay3}>Display3</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay2}>Display2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay1}>Display1</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline}>Headline</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontTitle}>Title</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontSubhead}>Subhead</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontBody2}>Body2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontBody1}>Body1</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCaption}>Caption</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontButton}>Button</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCode2}>Code2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCode1}>Code1</Text>

Here is what it look:

typography

Color

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { color } from 'react-native-material-design-styles';
const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);

Using for Text

<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Text Color</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500]}>paperPink500</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink50]}>paperPink50</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink100]}>paperPink100</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink200]}>paperPink200</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink300]}>paperPink300</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink400]}>paperPink400</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500]}>paperPink500</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink600]}>paperPink600</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink700]}>paperPink700</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink800]}>paperPink800</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink900]}>paperPink900</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA100]}>paperPinkA100</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA200]}>paperPinkA200</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA400]}>paperPinkA400</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA700]}>paperPinkA700</Text>

textColor

Using for background or other ways

<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue500.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue50.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue100.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue200.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue300.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue400.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue500.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue600.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue700.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue800.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue900.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA200.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA400.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA700.color}]}></View>

backgroundColor

All colors

All color is show below, you can also Watch in fullScreen and you can copy color name.

allColor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial