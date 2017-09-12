React Native Material Design Styles is based on paper-style which provides simple ways to use Material Design CSS styles in your application. The difference is that this project is available in the form of React Native.
Recommend
Install with npm:
npm install react-native-material-design-styles --save.
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { typography } from 'react-native-material-design-styles';
const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);
Now we can use Material Design typography in our JSX code.
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Typography</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay4]}>Display4</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay3}>Display3</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay2}>Display2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay1}>Display1</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline}>Headline</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontTitle}>Title</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontSubhead}>Subhead</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontBody2}>Body2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontBody1}>Body1</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCaption}>Caption</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontButton}>Button</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCode2}>Code2</Text>
<Text style={typographyStyle.paperFontCode1}>Code1</Text>
Here is what it look:
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import { color } from 'react-native-material-design-styles';
const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Text Color</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500]}>paperPink500</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink50]}>paperPink50</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink100]}>paperPink100</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink200]}>paperPink200</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink300]}>paperPink300</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink400]}>paperPink400</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500]}>paperPink500</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink600]}>paperPink600</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink700]}>paperPink700</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink800]}>paperPink800</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink900]}>paperPink900</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA100]}>paperPinkA100</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA200]}>paperPinkA200</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA400]}>paperPinkA400</Text>
<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA700]}>paperPinkA700</Text>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue500.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue50.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue100.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue200.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue300.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue400.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue500.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue600.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue700.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue800.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue900.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA200.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA400.color}]}></View>
<View style={[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA700.color}]}></View>
All color is show below, you can also Watch in fullScreen and you can copy color name.