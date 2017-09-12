React Native Material Design Styles is based on paper-style which provides simple ways to use Material Design CSS styles in your application. The difference is that this project is available in the form of React Native.

Recommend

A Material Design style React Native component library.

Table of contents

Quick start

Install with npm: npm install react-native-material-design-styles --save .

Documentation

Typography

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { typography } from 'react-native-material-design-styles' ; const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);

Now we can use Material Design typography in our JSX code.

<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Typography< /Text> <Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay4]}>Display4</ Text> < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay3} > Display3 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay2} > Display2 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontDisplay1} > Display1 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline} > Headline </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontTitle} > Title </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontSubhead} > Subhead </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontBody2} > Body2 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontBody1} > Body1 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontCaption} > Caption </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontButton} > Button </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontCode2} > Code2 </ Text > < Text style = {typographyStyle.paperFontCode1} > Code1 </ Text >

Here is what it look:

Color

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { color } from 'react-native-material-design-styles' ; const typographyStyle = StyleSheet.create(typography);

Using for Text

<Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontHeadline, colorStyle.paperTeal500]}>Text Color< /Text> <Text style={[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500]}>paperPink500</ Text> < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink50 ]}> paperPink50 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink100 ]}> paperPink100 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink200 ]}> paperPink200 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink300 ]}> paperPink300 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink400 ]}> paperPink400 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink500 ]}> paperPink500 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink600 ]}> paperPink600 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink700 ]}> paperPink700 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink800 ]}> paperPink800 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPink900 ]}> paperPink900 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA100 ]}> paperPinkA100 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA200 ]}> paperPinkA200 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA400 ]}> paperPinkA400 </ Text > < Text style = {[typographyStyle.paperFontTitle, colorStyle.paperPinkA700 ]}> paperPinkA700 </ Text >

Using for background or other ways

<View style={[styles.colorItem,{ backgroundColor : color.paperBlue500.color}]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue50.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue100.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue200.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue300.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue400.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue500.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue600.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue700.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue800.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlue900.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA200.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA400.color }]}> </ View > < View style = {[styles.colorItem,{backgroundColor: color.paperBlueA700.color }]}> </ View >

All colors

All color is show below, you can also Watch in fullScreen and you can copy color name.