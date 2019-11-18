openbase logo
rnm

react-native-material-design-searchbar

by Anand Dayalan
1.8.0 (see all)

react native material design searchbar

Overview

Readme

react-native-material-design-searchbar

A React Native Material Design SearchBar

Setup

Install the SearchBar from npm with npm i -S react-native-material-design-searchbar. Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import SearchBar from 'react-native-material-design-searchbar'. This library depends on react-native-vector-icons. Please link it by following their installation guide.

Usage

All props are optional except height.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SearchBar from 'react-native-material-design-searchbar';

export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <SearchBar
        onSearchChange={() => console.log('On Search Change')}
        height={50}
        onFocus={() => console.log('On Focus')}
        onBlur={() => console.log('On Blur')}
        placeholder={'Search...'}
        autoCorrect={false}
        padding={5}
        returnKeyType={'search'}
      />
    );
  }
};

Available Props

  • onSearchChange: Callback on search change
  • onClear: Callback when the 'X' button is pressed. This also calls onSearchChange with an empty string.
  • searchValue: Initializes the input field. Changing this prop does not change the input value.
  • onBackPress: Optional function, Callback on back icon pressed
  • alwaysShowBackButton: Optional bool, use if you want to always show the back button instead of search, default is false
  • iconCloseName: Optional string, use it to customize the close icon
  • iconSearchName: Optional string, use it to customize the search icon
  • iconBackName: Optional string, use it to customize the back icon
  • iconCloseComponent: Optional object, custom component for the close icon (overrides iconCloseName)
  • iconSearchComponent: Optional object, custom component for the search icon (overrides iconSearchName)
  • iconBackComponent: Optional object, custom component for the back icon (overrides iconBackName)
  • iconColor: Optional string, use it to define a different padding size, default is #737373
  • placeholder: Optional string, use it to customize the placeholder text, default is eSearch...
  • placeholderColor: Optional string, use it to define a different placeholder color, default is #bdbdbd
  • returnKeyType: Optional string, use it to customize the return key type
  • padding: Optional string, use it to define a different padding size, default is 5
  • inputStyle: Optional string, use it to pass your style to the containing View
  • inputProps: Optional object, use it to pass additional props to the TextInput, for example {autoFocus: true}
  • textStyle: Optional string, use it to pass your style to the TextInput

The React packager will include the SearchBar component in your app's JS package and make it available for your app to use.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

LICENSE

MIT

