A React Native Material Design SearchBar
Install the SearchBar from npm with
npm i -S react-native-material-design-searchbar. Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with
import SearchBar from 'react-native-material-design-searchbar'.
This library depends on react-native-vector-icons. Please link it by following their installation guide.
All props are optional except height.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SearchBar from 'react-native-material-design-searchbar';
export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<SearchBar
onSearchChange={() => console.log('On Search Change')}
height={50}
onFocus={() => console.log('On Focus')}
onBlur={() => console.log('On Blur')}
placeholder={'Search...'}
autoCorrect={false}
padding={5}
returnKeyType={'search'}
/>
);
}
};
onSearchChange: Callback on search change
onClear: Callback when the 'X' button is pressed. This also calls
onSearchChange with an empty string.
searchValue: Initializes the input field. Changing this prop does not change the input value.
onBackPress: Optional function, Callback on back icon pressed
alwaysShowBackButton: Optional bool, use if you want to always show the back button instead of search, default is
false
iconCloseName: Optional string, use it to customize the close icon
iconSearchName: Optional string, use it to customize the search icon
iconBackName: Optional string, use it to customize the back icon
iconCloseComponent: Optional object, custom component for the close icon (overrides iconCloseName)
iconSearchComponent: Optional object, custom component for the search icon (overrides iconSearchName)
iconBackComponent: Optional object, custom component for the back icon (overrides iconBackName)
iconColor: Optional string, use it to define a different padding size, default is
#737373
placeholder: Optional string, use it to customize the placeholder text, default is
eSearch...
placeholderColor: Optional string, use it to define a different placeholder color, default is
#bdbdbd
returnKeyType: Optional string, use it to customize the return key type
padding: Optional string, use it to define a different padding size, default is
5
inputStyle: Optional string, use it to pass your style to the containing
View
inputProps: Optional object, use it to pass additional props to the
TextInput, for example
{autoFocus: true}
textStyle: Optional string, use it to pass your style to the
TextInput
The React packager will include the SearchBar component in your app's JS package and make it available for your app to use.
Contributions are welcome.
MIT