A material design card component, customizable and versatile.
See Google Material Design for more info on Cards.
npm install --save react-native-material-cards
Import the components like so:
import { Card, CardTitle, CardContent, CardAction, CardButton, CardImage } from 'react-native-material-cards'
Then insert the card in your code:
<Card>
<CardImage
source={{uri: 'http://placehold.it/480x270'}}
title="Above all i am here"
/>
<CardTitle
title="This is a title"
subtitle="This is subtitle"
/>
<CardContent text="Your device will reboot in few seconds once successful, be patient meanwhile" />
<CardAction
separator={true}
inColumn={false}>
<CardButton
onPress={() => {}}
title="Push"
color="blue"
/>
<CardButton
onPress={() => {}}
title="Later"
color="blue"
/>
</CardAction>
</Card>
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
isDark
boolean
|If the card background is dark, sets a light text color, this prop is passed to all child components
true
mediaSource
object
|The image to show in background of a card, with content overlayed, passed to Image's
source prop
undefined
avatarSource
object
|The avatar image to be shown in the card's content or header section, whichever comes first, passed to Image's
source prop
undefined
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
title
string
|The title text
undefined
subtitle
string
|The subtitle text
undefined
subtitleAbove
boolean
|Whether the subtitle should be shown above the title
false
avatarSource
object
|The avatar image to be shown, passed to Image's
source prop
undefined
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
titleStyle
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of title text
{}
subtitleStyle
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of subtitle text
{}
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
text
string
|The content text, this can be skipped and any custom content can be rendered as children
undefined
avatarSource
object
|The avatar image to be shown, passed to Image's
source prop
undefined
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
textStyle
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of text
{}
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
source
object
|The image to be shown, passed to Image's
source prop, , this can be skipped and any custom image or content can be rendered as children
undefined
resizeMode
string
|Determines how to resize the image when the frame doesn't match the raw image dimensions
stretch
resizeMethod
string
|Resize the image when the image's dimensions differ from the image view's dimensions.
resize
singleLineTitle
boolean
|Set to true if you want the title to be one line, redacted with ellipses
true
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
textStyle
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of text
{}
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
separator
boolean
|Whether a separator should be shown
true
inColumn
boolean
|Whether the buttons should be stacked in a column
false
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
|Prop
|Type
|Effect
|Default Value
title
string
|The button's text, this can be skipped and any custom title or content can be rendered as children
undefined
color
string
|The color of button text
orange
onPress
function
|The function to be called when button is pressed
noop (defined in
src/utils)
style
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of root container
{}
titleStyle
object
|The style object to be merged with the default style of button title
{}
PRs are welcome :)