source object The image to be shown, passed to Image's source prop, , this can be skipped and any custom image or content can be rendered as children undefined

resizeMode string Determines how to resize the image when the frame doesn't match the raw image dimensions stretch

resizeMethod string Resize the image when the image's dimensions differ from the image view's dimensions. resize

singleLineTitle boolean Set to true if you want the title to be one line, redacted with ellipses true

style object The style object to be merged with the default style of root container {}