Material buttons with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
npm install --save react-native-material-buttons
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { TextButton, RaisedTextButton } from 'react-native-material-buttons';
class Example extends Component {
_onPress = ({ id }) => {
console.log(`${id} pressed`);
};
render() {
let payload = { id: 'button-1' };
return (
<RaisedTextButton title='touch me' onPress={this._onPress} payload={payload} />
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|color
|Button color
|String
|rgb(224, 224, 224)
|disabledColor
|Button color for disabled state
|String
|rgb(240, 240, 240)
|shadeColor
|Button shade color for focused state
|String
|rgb(0, 0, 0)
|shadeOpacity
|Button shade opacity for focused state
|Number
|0.12
|shadeBorderRadius
|Button shade border radius
|Number
|2
|focusAnimation
|Focus animation state
|Animated.Value
|-
|disableAnimation
|Disable animation state
|Animated.Value
|-
|focusAnimationDuration
|Focus animation duration in ms
|Number
|225
|disableAnimationDuration
|Disable animation duration in ms
|Number
|225
|disabled
|Button availability
|Boolean
|false
|onPress
|Touch up callback
|Function
|-
|payload
|Payload object for onPress callback
|Any
|-
Other Ripple properties will also work
|name
|description
|type
|default
|title
|Button title
|String
|-
|titleColor
|Button title color
|String
|rgb(0, 0, 0)
|disabledTitleColor
|Button title color for disabled state
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .26)
|titleStyle
|Button title style
|Object
|-
|name
|description
|type
|default
|title
|Button title
|String
|-
|titleColor
|Button title color
|String
|rgb(66, 66, 66)
|disabledTitleColor
|Button title color for disabled state
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .26)
|titleStyle
|Button title style
|Object
|-
git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-buttons
cd react-native-material-buttons/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android
BSD License
Copyright 2017-2019 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.