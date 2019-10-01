Material buttons with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android

Features

Easy to use

Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android

Animated state transitions

Ripple animation on touch

Pure javascript implementation

Installation

npm install --save react-native-material-buttons

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { TextButton, RaisedTextButton } from 'react-native-material-buttons' ; class Example extends Component { _onPress = ( { id } ) => { console .log( ` ${id} pressed` ); }; render() { let payload = { id : 'button-1' }; return ( < RaisedTextButton title = 'touch me' onPress = {this._onPress} payload = {payload} /> ); } }

Common properties

name description type default color Button color String rgb(224, 224, 224) disabledColor Button color for disabled state String rgb(240, 240, 240) shadeColor Button shade color for focused state String rgb(0, 0, 0) shadeOpacity Button shade opacity for focused state Number 0.12 shadeBorderRadius Button shade border radius Number 2 focusAnimation Focus animation state Animated.Value - disableAnimation Disable animation state Animated.Value - focusAnimationDuration Focus animation duration in ms Number 225 disableAnimationDuration Disable animation duration in ms Number 225 disabled Button availability Boolean false onPress Touch up callback Function - payload Payload object for onPress callback Any -

Other Ripple properties will also work

TextButton properties

name description type default title Button title String - titleColor Button title color String rgb(0, 0, 0) disabledTitleColor Button title color for disabled state String rgba(0, 0, 0, .26) titleStyle Button title style Object -

RaisedTextButton properties

name description type default title Button title String - titleColor Button title color String rgb(66, 66, 66) disabledTitleColor Button title color for disabled state String rgba(0, 0, 0, .26) titleStyle Button title style Object -

Example

git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-buttons cd react-native-material-buttons/example npm install npm run ios

Copyright and License

BSD License

Copyright 2017-2019 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.