A beautiful, customizable and easy-to-use

Material Design Bottom Navigation for react-native.

Pure JavaScript. No native dependencies. No linking. No obstacles.

Installation

npm install react-native-material-bottom-navigation

Table of Contents

Usage

This library uses "render props" as established pattern for component composition. The example below illustrates the basic usage of the Bottom Navigation. All available Props are listed in the Documentation.

Dive into the example below, check out the example app and take a look at the Usage Documentation.

import BottomNavigation, { FullTab } from 'react-native-material-bottom-navigation' export default class App extends React . Component { tabs = [ { key : 'games' , icon : 'gamepad-variant' , label : 'Games' , barColor : '#388E3C' , pressColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.16)' }, { key : 'movies-tv' , icon : 'movie' , label : 'Movies & TV' , barColor : '#B71C1C' , pressColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.16)' }, { key : 'music' , icon : 'music-note' , label : 'Music' , barColor : '#E64A19' , pressColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.16)' } ] state = { activeTab : 'games' } renderIcon = icon => ( { isActive } ) => ( <Icon size={24} color="white" name={icon} /> ) renderTab = ({ tab, isActive }) => ( <FullTab isActive={isActive} key={tab.key} label={tab.label} renderIcon={this.renderIcon(tab.icon)} /> ) render() { return ( <View style={{ flex: 1 }}> <View style={{ flex: 1 }}> {/* Your screen contents depending on current tab. */} </View> <BottomNavigation activeTab={this.state.activeTab} onTabPress={newTab => this.setState({ activeTab: newTab.key })} renderTab={this.renderTab} tabs={this.tabs} /> </View> ) } }

Note: Out-of-the-box support for React Navigation (called NavigationComponent in earlier releases) was removed with v1. Check this example for a custom React Navigation integration. Read more...

Documentation

Notes

React Navigation Support

Check this example for a custom React Navigation integration.

In contrary to earlier releases, this library does not support React Navigation out of the box. React Navigation now ships with its own Material Bottom Navigation: createMaterialBottomTabNavigator .

You can still implement react-native-material-bottom-navigation manually by using React Navigation's Custom Navigators. Check out this example.

Google updated the Material Guidelines on Google I/O 2018 with new specifications, including a slightly changed Bottom Navigation and a new "App Bar Bottom" with a FAB in a centered cutout. react-native-material-bottom-navigation uses the older specs.

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome. Read more in the Contribution Guides.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT, © 2017 - present Timo Mämecke