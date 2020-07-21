openbase logo
rnm

react-native-masonry-list

by Lue Hang
2.16.1 (see all)

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom high performant masonry layout for images. It uses a smart algorithm to sort the images evenly as possible according to the index position or fill in as soon as the image is fetched. Includes support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

Readme

react-native-masonry-list

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom high performant masonry layout for images. It uses a smart algorithm to sort the images evenly as possible according to the index position or fill in as soon as the image is fetched. Includes support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).

Check out the docs for a complete documentation.

  • Dynamic images, columns, spacing and container width.
  • Smart algorithm for eveningly laying out images.
  • Pull to Refresh.
  • Scroll loading.
  • Can be use with deeply rooted data and many fieldnames. source, source.uri, uri, URI, url or URL.
  • Support for rendering all local and remote images with no missing images.
  • Support for dynamic device rotation.
  • Easily and highly customizable.
  • Fully supports iOS and PARTIALLY SUPPORTS ANDROID ONLY.






react-native-masonry-list

react-native-masonry-list dynamic states

react-native-masonry-list landscape

ℹ️ Learn more about React Native with project examples along with Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking at LH LABS.







📂 Index

1. Install

2. Usage Example

3. API

4. 📚 Props

5. Helpful Hints

6. Example Project

7. Author

8. Contribute

9. License



💎 Install

Type in the following to the command line to install the dependency.

$ npm install --save react-native-masonry-list

or

$ yarn add react-native-masonry-list






🎉 Usage Example

Add an import to the top of the file. At minimal, declare the MasonryList component in the render() method providing an array of data for the images prop.

ℹ️ Local images must have a defined dimensions field with width and height.

If you like react-native-masonry-list, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";

//...
render() {
    return (
        <MasonryList
            images={[
                // Can be used with different image object fieldnames.
                // Ex. source, source.uri, uri, URI, url, URL
                { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg" },
                // IMPORTANT: It is REQUIRED for LOCAL IMAGES
                // to include a dimensions field with the
                // actual width and height of the image or
                // it will throw an error.
                // { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
                //     dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 }
                // },
                // "width" & "height" is an alternative to the dimensions
                // field that will also be acceptable.
                // { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
                //     width: 1080,
                //     height: 1920 },
                { source: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg" } },
                { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg",
                    // Optional: Adding a dimensions field with
                    // the actual width and height for REMOTE IMAGES
                    // will help improve performance.
                    dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } },
                { URI: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg",
                    // Optional: Does not require an id for each
                    // image object, but is for best practices.
                    id: "blpccx4cn" },
                { url: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg" },
                { URL: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg" },
            ]}
            // Version *2.14.0 update
            // onEndReached={() => {
            //     // add more images when scrolls reaches end
            // }}
        />
    );
}
//...


🎉 Efficiently Add More Images

Version *2.12.0 update: Without rerendering the images.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";

//...
/**
 * Example method to add more images.
 *
 * @method addMoreImages
 */
addMoreImages(newImages) {
    this.setState({
        images: this.state.images.concat(newImages)
    });
}

render() {
    return (
        <MasonryList
            images={this.state.images}
            {/* Version *2.14.0 update */}
            onEndReached={() => {
                this.addMoreImages(moreImages);
            }}
        />
    );
}
//...


🎉 Add New Images

Version *2.13.0 update: Rerendering the images.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";

//...
/**
 * Example method to add new images.
 *
 * @method addNewImages
 * @config Set react-native-masonry-list's "rerender" prop to true.
 */
addNewImages(newImages) {
    this.setState({
        images: newImages
    });
}

render() {
    return (
        <MasonryList
            rerender={true}
            images={this.state.images}
        />
    );
}
//...


🔩 API

<MasonryList /> component accepts the following props...


📚 Props

If you like react-native-masonry-list, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.

PropsDescriptionTypeDefault
imagesAn array of objects. Local images must have a defined dimensions field with width and height. source, source.uri, uri, URI, url or URL is a required field (if multiple similar fields in an image object, priority will go from start source to last URL). EX. [{ source: require("yourApp/image.png"), dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg", dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg"}]ArrayRequired
columnsDesired number of columns.number2
onEndReachedCalled once when the scroll position gets within onEndReachedThreshold of the rendered content. (info: {distanceFromEnd: number}) => voidfunction
onEndReachedThresholdHow far from the end (in units of visible length of the list) the bottom edge of the list must be from the end of the content to trigger the onEndReached callback. Thus a value of 0.5 will trigger onEndReached when the end of the content is within half the visible length of the list.number
refreshingSet this true while waiting for new data from a refresh.booleanfalse
onRefreshIf provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality. Make sure to also set the refreshing prop correctly.function
initialColToRenderHow many columns to render in the initial batch.numbercolumns
initialNumInColsToRenderHow many items to render in each column in the initial batch.number1
spacingGutter size of the column. The spacing is a multiplier of 1% of the available view.number1
sortedWhether to sort the masonry data according to their index position or allow to fill in as soon as the uri is ready.booleanfalse
rerenderRerender the images when it changes.booleanfalse
backgroundColorSet the color of the background. Version *1.3.0 update.string"#fff"
imageContainerStyleThe styles object which is added to the Image component.object{}
listContainerStyleStyles for the list container.object
containerWidthThe width of the masonry list layout. Adding this will improve performance. Version *2.0.0 updatenumber
customImageComponentUse a custom component to be rendered for the image as long as the component follows the standard interface of the react-native Image component. Version *1.2.2 update.React.ComponentImage module import of react-native
customImagePropsAn object to pass additional properties to the customImageComponent. Version *1.2.2 update.object
completeCustomComponentThis Function or React Component is called as an alternative to render each image. Must return a React Element or Component, and it is required to have the source and style for the component to display proper masonry. ({ source: object, style: { width: number, height: number, margin: number }, data: object }) => React.Element Version *1.2.2 update.Function or React.Component
renderIndividualHeaderA component, React Element, or Function that is executed ABOVE each individual masonry image. (item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.ElementFunction, React.Component, or React.Element
renderIndividualFooterA component, React Element, or Function that is executed BELOW each individual masonry image. (item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.ElementFunction, React.Component, or React.Element
onPressImageCustom function that is executed after a single tap on the image. (item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 updateFunction
onLongPressImageCustom function that is executed after a long press on the image. (item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 updateFunction
masonryFlatListColPropsProps to be passed to the underlying FlatList masonry. See FlatList props...object{}
emptyViewA component, React Element, or Function that is executed when there is no images. Version *2.9.0 updateReact.Component, React.Element or Functionundefined
onImageResolvedA function called after fetching image and resolving it. (image: object, renderIndex: number) => ?object Version *2.8.0 update.Function
onImagesResolveEndA function called at the end of fetching and resolving. (images: array, total: number) => void Version *2.16.0 update.Function
itemSourceImage object entry to the image source and dimensions or height and width. Max is 7 entries/properties to image source. Version *2.1.0 update. Learn more about this at the helpful hints sectionArray[]


📝 Helpful Hints

ℹ️ Version *2.1.0 update (or greater versions): itemSource prop

PropsDescriptionTypeDefault
itemSourceImage object entry to the image source and dimensions or height and width. Max is 7 entries/properties to image source.Array[]

Below is an example implementation of the itemSource prop.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";

//...
render() {
    return (
        <MasonryList
            itemSource={["node", "image"]}
            images={[
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg" }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { source: require("yourApp/image.png"), dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
                            width: 1080,
                            height: 1920 }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { source: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg" } }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg",
                            dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { URI: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg"
                            id: "blpccx4cn" }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { url: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg" }
                    }
                },
                {
                    node: {
                        image: { URL: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg" }
                    }
                }
            ]}
        />
    );
}
//...






🎬 Example Project

Perform steps 1-2 to run locally:

1. Clone the Repo

Clone react-native-masonry-list locally. In a terminal, run:

$ git clone https://github.com/Luehang/react-native-masonry-list.git react-native-masonry-list
2. Install and Run 
$ cd react-native-masonry-list/example/

iOS - Mac - Install & Run

1. check out the code
2. npm install
3. npm run ios

Android - Mac - Install & Run

1. check out the code
2. npm install
3. emulator running in separate terminal
4. npm run android


🎅 Author

Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).







👏 Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed.


🎩 Contributors

Contributors will be posted here.


👶 Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.







📄 License

MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.

