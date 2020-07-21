





An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom high performant masonry layout for images. It uses a smart algorithm to sort the images evenly as possible according to the index position or fill in as soon as the image is fetched. Includes support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).

Check out the docs for a complete documentation.

Dynamic images, columns, spacing and container width.

Smart algorithm for eveningly laying out images.

Pull to Refresh.

Scroll loading.

Can be use with deeply rooted data and many fieldnames. source , source.uri , uri , URI , url or URL .

, , , , or . Support for rendering all local and remote images with no missing images.

Support for dynamic device rotation.

Easily and highly customizable.

Fully supports iOS and PARTIALLY SUPPORTS ANDROID ONLY.

📂 Index

💎 Install

Type in the following to the command line to install the dependency.

$ npm install --save react-native-masonry-list

or

$ yarn add react-native-masonry-list

🎉 Usage Example

Add an import to the top of the file. At minimal, declare the MasonryList component in the render() method providing an array of data for the images prop.

ℹ️ Local images must have a defined dimensions field with width and height.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list" ; render() { return ( < MasonryList images = {[ // Can be used with different image object fieldnames. // Ex. source , source.uri , uri , URI , url , URL { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg " }, // IMPORTANT: It is REQUIRED for LOCAL IMAGES // to include a dimensions field with the // actual width and height of the image or // it will throw an error. // { source: require (" yourApp / image.png "), // dimensions: { width: 1080 , height: 1920 } // }, // " width " & " height " is an alternative to the dimensions // field that will also be acceptable. // { source: require (" yourApp / image.png "), // width: 1080 , // height: 1920 }, { source: { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg " } }, { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg ", // Optional: Adding a dimensions field with // the actual width and height for REMOTE IMAGES // will help improve performance. dimensions: { width: 1080 , height: 1920 } }, { URI: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg ", // Optional: Does not require an id for each // image object , but is for best practices. id: " blpccx4cn " }, { url: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg " }, { URL: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg " }, ]} // Version * 2.14.0 update // onEndReached = {() => { // // add more images when scrolls reaches end // }} /> ); } //...

🎉 Efficiently Add More Images

Version *2.12.0 update: Without rerendering the images.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list" ; addMoreImages(newImages) { this .setState({ images : this .state.images.concat(newImages) }); } render() { return ( < MasonryList images = {this.state.images} {/* Version * 2.14.0 update */} onEndReached = {() => { this.addMoreImages(moreImages); }} /> ); } //...

🎉 Add New Images

Version *2.13.0 update: Rerendering the images.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list" ; addNewImages(newImages) { this .setState({ images : newImages }); } render() { return ( < MasonryList rerender = {true} images = {this.state.images} /> ); } //...

🔩 API

<MasonryList /> component accepts the following props...

📚 Props

Props Description Type Default images An array of objects. Local images must have a defined dimensions field with width and height. source , source.uri , uri , URI , url or URL is a required field (if multiple similar fields in an image object, priority will go from start source to last URL ). EX. [{ source: require("yourApp/image.png"), dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg", dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg"}] Array Required columns Desired number of columns. number 2 onEndReached Called once when the scroll position gets within onEndReachedThreshold of the rendered content. (info: {distanceFromEnd: number}) => void function onEndReachedThreshold How far from the end (in units of visible length of the list) the bottom edge of the list must be from the end of the content to trigger the onEndReached callback. Thus a value of 0.5 will trigger onEndReached when the end of the content is within half the visible length of the list. number refreshing Set this true while waiting for new data from a refresh. boolean false onRefresh If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality. Make sure to also set the refreshing prop correctly. function initialColToRender How many columns to render in the initial batch. number columns initialNumInColsToRender How many items to render in each column in the initial batch. number 1 spacing Gutter size of the column. The spacing is a multiplier of 1% of the available view. number 1 sorted Whether to sort the masonry data according to their index position or allow to fill in as soon as the uri is ready. boolean false rerender Rerender the images when it changes. boolean false backgroundColor Set the color of the background. Version *1.3.0 update. string "#fff" imageContainerStyle The styles object which is added to the Image component. object {} listContainerStyle Styles for the list container. object containerWidth The width of the masonry list layout. Adding this will improve performance. Version *2.0.0 update number customImageComponent Use a custom component to be rendered for the image as long as the component follows the standard interface of the react-native Image component. Version *1.2.2 update. React.Component Image module import of react-native customImageProps An object to pass additional properties to the customImageComponent . Version *1.2.2 update. object completeCustomComponent This Function or React Component is called as an alternative to render each image. Must return a React Element or Component, and it is required to have the source and style for the component to display proper masonry. ({ source: object, style: { width: number, height: number, margin: number }, data: object }) => React.Element Version *1.2.2 update. Function or React.Component renderIndividualHeader A component, React Element, or Function that is executed ABOVE each individual masonry image. (item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.Element Function , React.Component , or React.Element renderIndividualFooter A component, React Element, or Function that is executed BELOW each individual masonry image. (item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.Element Function , React.Component , or React.Element onPressImage Custom function that is executed after a single tap on the image. (item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 update Function onLongPressImage Custom function that is executed after a long press on the image. (item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 update Function masonryFlatListColProps Props to be passed to the underlying FlatList masonry. See FlatList props... object {} emptyView A component, React Element, or Function that is executed when there is no images. Version *2.9.0 update React.Component , React.Element or Function undefined onImageResolved A function called after fetching image and resolving it. (image: object, renderIndex: number) => ?object Version *2.8.0 update. Function onImagesResolveEnd A function called at the end of fetching and resolving. (images: array, total: number) => void Version *2.16.0 update. Function itemSource Image object entry to the image source and dimensions or height and width . Max is 7 entries/properties to image source. Version *2.1.0 update. Learn more about this at the helpful hints section Array []

📝 Helpful Hints

ℹ️ Version *2.1.0 update (or greater versions): itemSource prop

Props Description Type Default itemSource Image object entry to the image source and dimensions or height and width . Max is 7 entries/properties to image source. Array []

Below is an example implementation of the itemSource prop.

import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list" ; render() { return ( < MasonryList itemSource = {[ " node ", " image "]} images = {[ { node: { image: { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg " } } }, { node: { image: { source: require (" yourApp / image.png "), dimensions: { width: 1080 , height: 1920 } } } }, { node: { image: { source: require (" yourApp / image.png "), width: 1080 , height: 1920 } } }, { node: { image: { source: { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg " } } } }, { node: { image: { uri: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg ", dimensions: { width: 1080 , height: 1920 } } } }, { node: { image: { URI: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg " id: " blpccx4cn " } } }, { node: { image: { url: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg " } } }, { node: { image: { URL: " https: // luehangs.site / pic-chat-app-images / attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg " } } } ]} /> ); } //...

🎬 Example Project

Perform steps 1-2 to run locally:

1. Clone the Repo

Clone react-native-masonry-list locally. In a terminal, run: $ git clone https://github.com/Luehang/react-native-masonry-list.git react-native-masonry-list

2. Install and Run

$ cd react-native-masonry-list/example/ iOS - Mac - Install & Run 1 . check out the code 2 . npm install 3 . npm run ios Android - Mac - Install & Run 1 . check out the code 2 . npm install 3 . emulator running in separate terminal 4 . npm run android

🎅 Author

Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).

👏 Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed.

🎩 Contributors

Contributors will be posted here.

👶 Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.

📄 License

MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.