An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom high performant masonry layout for images. It uses a smart algorithm to sort the images evenly as possible according to the index position or fill in as soon as the image is fetched. Includes support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).
Check out the docs for a complete documentation.
source,
source.uri,
uri,
URI,
url or
URL.
Type in the following to the command line to install the dependency.
$ npm install --save react-native-masonry-list
or
$ yarn add react-native-masonry-list
Add an
import to the top of the file. At minimal, declare the
MasonryList component in the
render() method providing an array of data for the
images prop.
If you like
react-native-masonry-list, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.
import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";
//...
render() {
return (
<MasonryList
images={[
// Can be used with different image object fieldnames.
// Ex. source, source.uri, uri, URI, url, URL
{ uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg" },
// IMPORTANT: It is REQUIRED for LOCAL IMAGES
// to include a dimensions field with the
// actual width and height of the image or
// it will throw an error.
// { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
// dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 }
// },
// "width" & "height" is an alternative to the dimensions
// field that will also be acceptable.
// { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
// width: 1080,
// height: 1920 },
{ source: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg" } },
{ uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg",
// Optional: Adding a dimensions field with
// the actual width and height for REMOTE IMAGES
// will help improve performance.
dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } },
{ URI: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg",
// Optional: Does not require an id for each
// image object, but is for best practices.
id: "blpccx4cn" },
{ url: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg" },
{ URL: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg" },
]}
// Version *2.14.0 update
// onEndReached={() => {
// // add more images when scrolls reaches end
// }}
/>
);
}
//...
Version *2.12.0 update: Without rerendering the images.
import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";
//...
/**
* Example method to add more images.
*
* @method addMoreImages
*/
addMoreImages(newImages) {
this.setState({
images: this.state.images.concat(newImages)
});
}
render() {
return (
<MasonryList
images={this.state.images}
{/* Version *2.14.0 update */}
onEndReached={() => {
this.addMoreImages(moreImages);
}}
/>
);
}
//...
Version *2.13.0 update: Rerendering the images.
import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";
//...
/**
* Example method to add new images.
*
* @method addNewImages
* @config Set react-native-masonry-list's "rerender" prop to true.
*/
addNewImages(newImages) {
this.setState({
images: newImages
});
}
render() {
return (
<MasonryList
rerender={true}
images={this.state.images}
/>
);
}
//...
<MasonryList /> component accepts the following props...
If you like
react-native-masonry-list, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Default
images
|An array of objects. Local images must have a defined dimensions field with width and height.
source,
source.uri,
uri,
URI,
url or
URL is a required field (if multiple similar fields in an image object, priority will go from start
source to last
URL). EX.
[{ source: require("yourApp/image.png"), dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg", dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }, { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg"}]
Array
|Required
columns
|Desired number of columns.
number
|2
onEndReached
|Called once when the scroll position gets within
onEndReachedThreshold of the rendered content.
(info: {distanceFromEnd: number}) => void
function
onEndReachedThreshold
|How far from the end (in units of visible length of the list) the bottom edge of the list must be from the end of the content to trigger the
onEndReached callback. Thus a value of 0.5 will trigger
onEndReached when the end of the content is within half the visible length of the list.
number
refreshing
|Set this true while waiting for new data from a refresh.
boolean
false
onRefresh
|If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality. Make sure to also set the
refreshing prop correctly.
function
initialColToRender
|How many columns to render in the initial batch.
number
columns
initialNumInColsToRender
|How many items to render in each column in the initial batch.
number
|1
spacing
|Gutter size of the column. The spacing is a multiplier of 1% of the available view.
number
|1
sorted
|Whether to sort the masonry data according to their index position or allow to fill in as soon as the
uri is ready.
boolean
|false
rerender
|Rerender the images when it changes.
boolean
|false
backgroundColor
|Set the color of the background. Version *1.3.0 update.
string
|"#fff"
imageContainerStyle
|The styles object which is added to the Image component.
object
|{}
listContainerStyle
|Styles for the list container.
object
containerWidth
|The width of the masonry list layout. Adding this will improve performance. Version *2.0.0 update
number
customImageComponent
|Use a custom component to be rendered for the image as long as the component follows the standard interface of the
react-native
Image component. Version *1.2.2 update.
React.Component
Image module import of react-native
customImageProps
|An object to pass additional properties to the
customImageComponent. Version *1.2.2 update.
object
completeCustomComponent
|This Function or React Component is called as an alternative to render each image. Must return a React Element or Component, and it is required to have the source and style for the component to display proper masonry.
({ source: object, style: { width: number, height: number, margin: number }, data: object }) => React.Element Version *1.2.2 update.
Function or
React.Component
renderIndividualHeader
|A component, React Element, or Function that is executed ABOVE each individual masonry image.
(item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.Element
Function,
React.Component, or
React.Element
renderIndividualFooter
|A component, React Element, or Function that is executed BELOW each individual masonry image.
(item: { column: number, index: number, dimensions: { width: number, height: number }, masonryDimensions: { width: number, height: number, margin: number, gutter: number }, source: object, ...data }, index: number) => ?React.Element
Function,
React.Component, or
React.Element
onPressImage
|Custom function that is executed after a single tap on the image.
(item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 update
Function
onLongPressImage
|Custom function that is executed after a long press on the image.
(item: object, index: number) => void index params included in Version *2.2.0 update
Function
masonryFlatListColProps
|Props to be passed to the underlying
FlatList masonry. See
FlatList props...
object
|{}
emptyView
|A component, React Element, or Function that is executed when there is no images. Version *2.9.0 update
React.Component,
React.Element or
Function
|undefined
onImageResolved
|A function called after fetching image and resolving it.
(image: object, renderIndex: number) => ?object Version *2.8.0 update.
Function
onImagesResolveEnd
|A function called at the end of fetching and resolving.
(images: array, total: number) => void Version *2.16.0 update.
Function
itemSource
|Image object entry to the image
source and
dimensions or
height and
width. Max is 7 entries/properties to image source. Version *2.1.0 update. Learn more about this at the helpful hints section
Array
|[]
ℹ️ Version *2.1.0 update (or greater versions):
itemSource prop
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Default
itemSource
|Image object entry to the image
source and
dimensions or
height and
width. Max is 7 entries/properties to image source.
Array
|[]
Below is an example implementation of the
itemSource prop.
import MasonryList from "react-native-masonry-list";
//...
render() {
return (
<MasonryList
itemSource={["node", "image"]}
images={[
{
node: {
image: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-blonde-hair-478544.jpg" }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { source: require("yourApp/image.png"), dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { source: require("yourApp/image.png"),
width: 1080,
height: 1920 }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { source: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-women-beauty-40901.jpg" } }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { uri: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/animals-avian-beach-760984.jpg",
dimensions: { width: 1080, height: 1920 } }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { URI: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-blond-fishnet-stockings-48134.jpg"
id: "blpccx4cn" }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { url: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/beautiful-beautiful-woman-beauty-9763.jpg" }
}
},
{
node: {
image: { URL: "https://luehangs.site/pic-chat-app-images/attractive-balance-beautiful-186263.jpg" }
}
}
]}
/>
);
}
//...
Perform steps 1-2 to run locally:
Clone
react-native-masonry-list locally. In a terminal, run:
$ git clone https://github.com/Luehang/react-native-masonry-list.git react-native-masonry-list
$ cd react-native-masonry-list/example/
1. check out the code
2. npm install
3. npm run ios
1. check out the code
2. npm install
3. emulator running in separate terminal
4. npm run android
Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by Lue Hang (the author).
Pull requests are welcomed.
Contributors will be posted here.
Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.
MIT © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.