An easy to use, pure JS react-native component to render a masonry layout for any item view
npm
$ npm install --save react-native-masonry-layout
yarn
$ yarn add react-native-masonry-layout
import Masonry from 'react-native-masonry-layout';
<Masonry
ref="masonry"
columns={3} // optional - Default: 2
renderItem={(item)=><View>
<Text>some text</Text>
</View>}
/>
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
|columns
|number
|Desired number of columns
|2
|header
|View
|Add view in front of the masonry layout
|null
|footer
|View
|Add view in behind the masonry layout
|null
|containerStyle
|ViewStyle
|Defining the style of the container view
|null
|renderItem
|func
|The method used to render each item
|null
|keyExtractor
|func
|By default, the list looks for a key prop on each item and uses that for the React key. Alternatively, you can provide a custom keyExtractor prop.
|null
Add Items to the Masonry component。The items height will be automatically calculated, and the item will be rendered one by one, and addItemsWithHeight should be used if it needs to be rendered in bulk
this.refs.masonry.addItems([
{ key:1, text:"text1" },
{ key:1, text:"text1" }
]);
Add items to masonry. Item height will be automatically calculated, but height attribute must be added to every item object data. This attribute is not the actual item rendering height, but a reference value for item assignment algorithm. Unlike addItems, items is rendered in bulk.
this.refs.masonry.addItemsWithHeight([
{ key:1, text:"text1", height: 210 },
{ key:1, text:"text1", height: 150 }
]);
Clear the items of masonry.
this.refs.masonry.clear();