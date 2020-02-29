Because I no longer do development work related to ReactNative, I have no energy to continue to maintain this project. If there are interested people, I am willing to give the corresponding collaborator permissions

An easy to use, pure JS react-native component to render a masonry layout for any item view

features

Full custom item view, Including style definition

Instead of adding a item per column, the optimal arrangement is automatically determined by the algorithm. Avoid the high gap in each column

Usage

npm

npm install --save react-native-masonry-layout

yarn

yarn add react-native-masonry-layout

import Masonry from 'react-native-masonry-layout' ;

<Masonry ref= "masonry" columns={ 3 } renderItem={(item)=> < View > < Text > some text </ Text > </ View > } />

Component Props

Props Type Description Default columns number Desired number of columns 2 header View Add view in front of the masonry layout null footer View Add view in behind the masonry layout null containerStyle ViewStyle Defining the style of the container view null renderItem func The method used to render each item null keyExtractor func By default, the list looks for a key prop on each item and uses that for the React key. Alternatively, you can provide a custom keyExtractor prop. null

Other attributes are the same as ScrollView

Component Methods

addItems

Add Items to the Masonry component。The items height will be automatically calculated, and the item will be rendered one by one, and addItemsWithHeight should be used if it needs to be rendered in bulk

this .refs.masonry.addItems([ { key : 1 , text : "text1" }, { key : 1 , text : "text1" } ]);

addItemsWithHeight

Add items to masonry. Item height will be automatically calculated, but height attribute must be added to every item object data. This attribute is not the actual item rendering height, but a reference value for item assignment algorithm. Unlike addItems, items is rendered in bulk.

this .refs.masonry.addItemsWithHeight([ { key : 1 , text : "text1" , height : 210 }, { key : 1 , text : "text1" , height : 150 } ]);

clear

Clear the items of masonry.