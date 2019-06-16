🙌 An easy to use, pure JS react-native component to render a masonry~ish layout for remote images
react-native-masonry is built with the following features and functionalities baked in 🍰:
$ npm install --save react-native-masonry
import Masonry from 'react-native-masonry';
<Masonry
sorted // optional - Default: false
columns={4} // optional - Default: 2
bricks={[
{ uri: 'http://image1.jpg' },
{ uri: 'http://image2.jpg' },
{ uri: 'http://image3.jpg' }
]}
/>
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
|bricks
|array
|A list of
Object:Bricks to be passed into the row renderer. I.E:,
bricks=[{id: 1, uri: 'https://image.jpg', onPress: (brick) => this.redirect(brick.id)}, {id: 2, uri: 'https://hyper.jpg'}]
|[]
|columns
|num
|Desired number of columns
|2
|sorted
|bool
|Whether to sort
bricks according to their index position or allow bricks to fill in as soon as the
uri is ready.
|false
|imageContainerStyle
|object
|The styles object which is added to the Image component
|{}
|customImageComponent
React.Component
|Use a custom component to be rendered for the Image. This will work properly, as long as the component follows the standard interface of the react-native image component.
|n/a
|customImageProps
|object
|Pass along additional properties to a
props.customImageComponent.
|n/a
|spacing
|num
|Gutter size of the column. The spacing is a multiplier of 1% of the available view.
|1
|refreshControl
React.Component
|A component to be used as a refresh element for the Masonry component
|n/a
"Bricks" are the basic building block of the masonry and are passed into the props.bricks. They essentially represent the items within each column and require a
uri property at a minimum. However, you can freely add additional properties to the
data property if you need access to certain data within your
brick.onPress handler and
footer/header renderer. The following properties are available.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
|uri
string
|✅
|The uri of the image location.
|http://test.com/i.jpeg
|key
string
|🚫
|Optional item key. By default,
uri is used as the key for each item. It's recommended to set a unique key here, but it is not required. The
key is required if you need to have image with the same
uri more than once in your list.
|image01
|onPress
func (brick.data)
|🚫
|A function handler when the brick is pressed. The function will be called with the instance of the brick, which provides it's dimensions, columns, as well as any user defined properties passed into the
bricks prop. An image will be wrapped by a
TouchableHighlight.
onPress: (data) => goTo(data.id)
|renderHeader
func (brick.data)
|🚫
|A function that is executed ABOVE the brick image, this function must return a React Component.
renderHeader() is passed
brick.data to allow dynamic content rendering of components.
|Figure 1
|renderFooter
func (brick.data)
|🚫
|A function that is executed BELOW the brick image
renderFooter() is passed
brick.data to allow dynamic content rendering of components.
|Figure 2
ℹ️ Figure 1: Brick with renderHeader
Accomplishing a top bar indicating the user's avatar and name
{
// User defined data
data: {
user: {
name: 'Henry',
profilePic: 'https://user.jpeg'
}
}
uri: 'https://example.com/mainImage.jpeg',
renderHeader: (data) => {
return (
<View>
<Image source={{ uri: data.user.profilePic }} style={{ width: 50, height: 50}}>
<Text>{data.user.name}</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
ℹ️ Figure 2: Brick with .renderFooter
Creating a bottom bar to include additional metadata
{
data: {
caption: 'Summer Recipies'
},
uri: 'https://example.com/mainImage.jpeg',
renderFooter: (data) => {
return (
<View>
<Text>{data.caption}</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
ℹ️ Figure 3: Using Third-Party Image Components
How to leverage third-party components like
<FastImage>and apply unique properties across all images
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image';
const fastProps = {
onProgress: { e => console.log(e.nativeEvent.loaded / e.nativeEvent.total) },
resizeMode: FastImage.resizeMode.contain
};
// ... Where Masonry is called
<Masonry
bricks={data}
customImageComponent={FastImage}
customImageProps={fastProps} />
Pull requests are welcomed, just abide by rules listed within contributing.json.
Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page for
low-hanging or
beginner-friendly labels as an easy ways to start contributing.
Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to react-native-masonry!
MIT © Brandon Him