🙌 An easy to use, pure JS react-native component to render a masonry~ish layout for remote images

react-native-masonry is built with the following features and functionalities baked in 🍰:

Dynamic Column Rendering

Progressive Item Loading

Device Rotation

On-press Handlers

Custom Headers & Captions

Optimized to Rendering Large List

Support for Third-Party Image components

Automatic Sizing Based on Available Space

Usage

Install the repository $ npm install --save react-native-masonry Add an import to the top of your file import Masonry from 'react-native-masonry' ; At a minimal, declare the component in the render method prividing data for bricks <Masonry sorted columns={ 4 } bricks={[ { uri : 'http://image1.jpg' }, { uri : 'http://image2.jpg' }, { uri : 'http://image3.jpg' } ]} /> Still a bit confused 😖, or want to see it in action? No worries, run the example application on your local machine to examine how to get started or try it out on Expo.io.

Component Props

Props Type Description Default bricks array A list of Object:Bricks to be passed into the row renderer. I.E:, bricks=[{id: 1, uri: 'https://image.jpg', onPress: (brick) => this.redirect(brick.id)}, {id: 2, uri: 'https://hyper.jpg'}] [] columns num Desired number of columns 2 sorted bool Whether to sort bricks according to their index position or allow bricks to fill in as soon as the uri is ready. false imageContainerStyle object The styles object which is added to the Image component {} customImageComponent React.Component Use a custom component to be rendered for the Image. This will work properly, as long as the component follows the standard interface of the react-native image component. n/a customImageProps object Pass along additional properties to a props.customImageComponent . n/a spacing num Gutter size of the column. The spacing is a multiplier of 1% of the available view. 1 refreshControl React.Component A component to be used as a refresh element for the Masonry component n/a

Brick Properties

"Bricks" are the basic building block of the masonry and are passed into the props.bricks. They essentially represent the items within each column and require a uri property at a minimum. However, you can freely add additional properties to the data property if you need access to certain data within your brick.onPress handler and footer/header renderer. The following properties are available.

Property Type Required Description Example uri string ✅ The uri of the image location. http://test.com/i.jpeg key string 🚫 Optional item key. By default, uri is used as the key for each item. It's recommended to set a unique key here, but it is not required. The key is required if you need to have image with the same uri more than once in your list. image01 onPress func (brick.data) 🚫 A function handler when the brick is pressed. The function will be called with the instance of the brick, which provides it's dimensions, columns, as well as any user defined properties passed into the bricks prop. An image will be wrapped by a TouchableHighlight . onPress: (data) => goTo(data.id) renderHeader func (brick.data) 🚫 A function that is executed ABOVE the brick image, this function must return a React Component. renderHeader() is passed brick.data to allow dynamic content rendering of components. Figure 1 renderFooter func (brick.data) 🚫 A function that is executed BELOW the brick image renderFooter() is passed brick.data to allow dynamic content rendering of components. Figure 2

Usage Examples

ℹ️ Figure 1: Brick with renderHeader Accomplishing a top bar indicating the user's avatar and name

{ data : { user : { name : 'Henry' , profilePic : 'https://user.jpeg' } } uri : 'https://example.com/mainImage.jpeg' , renderHeader : ( data ) => { return ( < View > < Image source = {{ uri: data.user.profilePic }} style = {{ width: 50 , height: 50 }}> < Text > {data.user.name} </ Text > </ View > ); } }

ℹ️ Figure 2: Brick with .renderFooter Creating a bottom bar to include additional metadata

{ data : { caption : 'Summer Recipies' }, uri : 'https://example.com/mainImage.jpeg' , renderFooter : ( data ) => { return ( < View > < Text > {data.caption} </ Text > </ View > ); } }

ℹ️ Figure 3: Using Third-Party Image Components How to leverage third-party components like <FastImage> and apply unique properties across all images

import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image' ; const fastProps = { onProgress : { e => console .log(e.nativeEvent.loaded / e.nativeEvent.total) }, resizeMode : FastImage.resizeMode.contain }; < Masonry bricks = {data} customImageComponent = {FastImage} customImageProps = {fastProps} />

Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed, just abide by rules listed within contributing.json.

Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page for low-hanging or beginner-friendly labels as an easy ways to start contributing.

Contributors

Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to react-native-masonry!

License

MIT © Brandon Him