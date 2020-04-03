openbase logo
rnm

react-native-masked-text

by Ben-hur Santos Ott
1.13.0 (see all)

A pure javascript masked text and input text component for React-Native.

Readme

react-native-masked-text

downloads Help Contribute to Open Source

logo

This is a simple masked text (normal text and input text) component for React-Native.

Alert

Hey guys!

Unfortunatelly I'm not developing js apps anymore. This repo will not receive updates anymore.

Supported Versions

React-native: 0.32.0 or higher

Install

npm install react-native-masked-text --save

Usage (TextInputMask)

For all the masks you will use in this way:

import { TextInputMask } from 'react-native-masked-text'

//...

<TextInputMask
  type={'type-of-the-mask'}
  options={
    {
      // the options for your mask if needed
    }
  }

  // dont forget to set the "value" and "onChangeText" props
  value={this.state.text}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      text: text
    })
  }}
/>

Cel Phone

Mask:

  • BRL (default): (99) 9999-9999 or (99) 99999-9999 (will detect automatically)
  • INTERNATIONAL: +999 999 999 999

If you need a different formatting, use the Custom mask =).

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'cel-phone'}
  options={{
    maskType: 'BRL',
    withDDD: true,
    dddMask: '(99) '
  }}
  value={this.state.international}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      international: text
    })
  }}
/>

Options

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
maskTypestringnomaskTypethe type of the mask to use. Available: BRL or INTERNATIONAL
withDDDbooleannotrueif the mask type is BRL, include the DDD
dddMaskstringno(99) if the mask type is BRL, the DDD mask

Methods

You can get the unmasked value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'cel-phone'}
  options={{
    maskType: 'BRL',
    withDDD: true,
    dddMask: '(99) '
  }}
  value={this.state.international}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      international: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.phoneField = ref}
/>

//...

const unmasked = this.phoneField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: (51) 98765-4321
// unmasked: 51987654321

CPF

Mask: 999.999.999-99

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'cpf'}
  value={this.state.cpf}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      cpf: text
    })
  }}
/>

Methods

You can check if the cpf is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'cpf'}
  value={this.state.cpf}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      cpf: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.cpfField = ref}
/>

// get the validation

const cpfIsValid = this.cpfField.isValid()
console.log(cpfIsValid) // boolean

You can get the unmasked cpf calling the getRawValue method:

const unmasked = this.cpfField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 123.456.789-01
// unmasked: 12345678901

CNPJ

Mask: 99.999.999/9999-99

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'cnpj'}
  value={this.state.cnpj}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      cnpj: text
    })
  }}
/>

Methods

You can check if the cnpj is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'cnpj'}
  value={this.state.cnpj}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      cnpj: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.cnpjField = ref}
/>

// get the validation

const cnpjIsValid = this.cnpjField.isValid()
console.log(cnpjIsValid) // boolean

You can get the unmasked cpf calling the getRawValue method:

const unmasked = this.cnpjField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 99.999.999/9999-99
// unmasked: 99999999999999

Credit Card

Mask:

  • visa or master: 9999 9999 9999 9999 or 9999 **** **** 9999 (obfuscated)
  • amex: 9999 999999 99999 or 9999 ****** 99999 (obfuscated)
  • diners: 9999 999999 9999 or 9999 ****** 9999 (obfuscated)

Sample code (source)

<TextInputMask
  type={'credit-card'}
  options={{
    obfuscated: false,
    issuer: 'amex'
  }}
  value={this.state.creditCard}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      creditCard: text
    })
  }}
/>

Options

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
obfuscatedbooleannofalseif the mask should be obfuscated or not
issuerstringnovisa-or-mastercardthe type of the card mask. The options are: visa-or-mastercard, amex or diners

Methods

You can get the array containing the groups of the value value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'credit-card'}
  options={{
    obfuscated: false,
    issuer: 'amex'
  }}
  value={this.state.creditCard}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      creditCard: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.creditCardField = ref}
/>

//...

const unmasked = this.creditCardField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 9874 6541 3210 9874
// unmasked: [9874, 6541, 3210, 9874]

Custom

Mask: defined by pattern

  • 9 - accept digit.
  • A - accept alpha.
  • S - accept alphanumeric.
  • * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.

Ex: AAA-9999

Sample code (source):

//
// SIMPLE
// 
<TextInputMask
  type={'custom'}
  options={{
    /**
     * mask: (String | required | default '')
     * the mask pattern
     * 9 - accept digit.
     * A - accept alpha.
     * S - accept alphanumeric.
     * * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
    */
    mask: '999 AAA SSS ***'
  }}
  value={this.state.text}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      text: text
    })
  }}
  style={textInputStype}
/>


//
// ADVANCED
// 
<TextInputMask
  type={'custom'}
  options={{
    // required

    /**
     * mask: (String | required | default '')
     * the mask pattern
     * 9 - accept digit.
     * A - accept alpha.
     * S - accept alphanumeric.
     * * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
    */
    mask: '999 AAA SSS ***',

    // optional

    /**
     * validator: (Function | optional | defaults returns true)
     * use this funcion to inform if the inputed value is a valid value (for invalid phone numbers, for example). The isValid method use this validator.
    */
    validator: function(value, settings) {
      return true
    },

    /**
     * getRawValue: (Function | optional | defaults return current masked value)
     * use this function to parse and return values to use what you want.
     * for example, if you want to create a phone number mask (999) 999-99-99 but want to get only
     * the numbers for value, use this method for this parse step.
    */
    getRawValue: function(value, settings) {
      return 'my converted value';
    },
    /**
     * translation: (Object | optional | defaults 9, A, S, *)
     * the dictionary that translate mask and value.
     * you can change defaults by simple override the key (9, A, S, *) or create some new.
    */
    translation: {
      // this is a custom translation. The others (9, A, S, *) still works.
      // this translation will be merged and turns into 9, A, S, *, #.
      '#': function(val) {
        if (val === ' ') {
          return val;
        }

        // if returns null, undefined or '' (empty string), the value will be ignored.
        return null;
      },
      // in this case, we will override build-in * translation (allow all characters)
      // and set this to allow only blank spaces and some special characters.
      '*': function(val) {
        return [' ', '#', ',', '.', '!'].indexOf(val) >= 0 ? val : null;
      }
    }
  }}
  value={this.state.text}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      text: text
    })
  }}
  style={textInputStype}
/>

Options

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
maskstringYESThe mask pattern
validatorfunctionnofunction that returns truethe function that's validate the value in the mask
getRawValuefunctionnoreturn current valuefunction to parsed value (like unmasked or converted)
translationobject (map{string,function})no9 - digit, A - alpha, S - alphanumeric, * - all, except spaceThe translator to use in the pattern

Datetime

Mask:

  • DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss
  • DD/MM/YYYY
  • MM/DD/YYYY
  • YYYY/MM/DD
  • HH:mm:ss
  • HH:mm
  • HH

You can use - instead of / if you want.

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'datetime'}
  options={{
    format: 'YYYY/MM/DD'
  }}
  value={this.state.dt}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      dt: text
    })
  }}
/>

Options

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
formatstringYESThe date format to be validated

Methods

You can check if the date is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'datetime'}
  options={{
    format: 'YYYY/MM/DD'
  }}
  value={this.state.dt}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      dt: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.datetimeField = ref}
/>

// get the validation

const isValid = this.datetimeField.isValid()
console.log(isValid) // boolean

You can get the moment object from the date if it's valid calling the getRawValue method:

const momentDate = this.datetimeField.getRawValue()

Money

Mask: R$999,99 (fully customizable)

Sample code (source):

// SIMPLE
<TextInputMask
  type={'money'}
  value={this.state.simple}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      simple: text
    })
  }}
/>

// ADVANCED
<TextInputMask
  type={'money'}
  options={{
    precision: 2,
    separator: ',',
    delimiter: '.',
    unit: 'R$',
    suffixUnit: ''
  }}
  value={this.state.advanced}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      advanced: text
    })
  }}
/>

Options

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
precisionnumberno2The number of cents to show
separatorstringno,The cents separator
delimiterstringno.The thousand separator
unitstringnoR$The prefix text
suffixUnitstringno''The sufix text

Methods

You can get the number value of the mask calling the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'money'}
  value={this.state.simple}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      simple: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.moneyField = ref}
/>

const numberValue = this.moneyField.getRawValue()
console.log(numberValue) // Number

// CAUTION: the javascript do not support giant numbers.
// so, if you have a big number in this mask, you could have problems with the value...

Only Numbers

Mask: accept only numbers

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'only-numbers'}
  value={this.state.value}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      value: text
    })
  }}
/>

Zip Code

Mask: 99999-999

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask
  type={'zip-code'}
  value={this.state.value}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      value: text
    })
  }}
/>

Methods

You can get the unmasked value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'zip-code'}
  value={this.state.value}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      value: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.zipCodeField = ref}
/>

//...

const unmasked = this.zipCodeField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 98765-321
// unmasked: 98765321

... Utils

Including the rawText in onChangeText [1.12.0+]

If you need the raw value in every text change, you can use the includeRawValueInChangeText.

It will provide the masked and the raw text in every text change.

<TextInputMask
  type={'cpf'}
  value={this.state.value}
  includeRawValueInChangeText={true}
  onChangeText={(maskedText, rawText) => {
    // maskedText: 123.456.789-01
    // rawText: 12345678901
  }}
/>

Getting the TextInput instance

If you want to get the TextInput raw component, use the getElement() method:

<TextInputMask
  type={'zip-code'}
  value={this.state.value}
  onChangeText={text => {
    this.setState({
      value: text
    })
  }}
  // add the ref to a local var
  ref={(ref) => this.zipCodeField = ref}
/>

//...

const textInput = this.zipCodeField.getElement()

Blocking user to add character

If you want, you can block a value to be added to the text using the checkText prop:

<TextInputMask
  //...
  /**
   * @param {String} previous the previous text in the masked field.
   * @param {String} next the next text that will be setted to field.
   * @return {Boolean} return true if must accept the value.
  */
  checkText={
    (previous, next) => {
      return next === 'your valid value or other boolean condition';
    }
  }
/>

Using custom text inputs

You can use this prop if you want custom text input instead native TextInput component:

const Textfield = MKTextField.textfield()
  .withPlaceholder('Text...')
  .withStyle(styles.textfield)
  .build();


<TextInputMask
  // ...

  // the custom text input component
  customTextInput={Textfield}

  // the props to be passed to the custom text input
  customTextInputProps={{
    style:{ width: '80%' },
    label:'Birthday'
  }}
/>

About the normal text input props

You can use all the normal TextInput props from React-Native, with this in mind:

  • onChangeText is intercepted by component.
  • value is intercepted by component.
  • if you pass keyboardType, it will override the keyboardType of masked component.

Code Samples

If you want, you can check the code samples in this repo:

react-native-masked-text-samples

Usage (TextMask)

import React, { Component } from 'react'

// import the component
import { TextMask } from 'react-native-masked-text'

export default class MyComponent extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props)
        this.state = {
            text: '4567123409871234'
        }
    }

    render() {
        // the type is required but options is required only for some specific types.
        // the sample below will output 4567 **** **** 1234
        return (
            <TextMask
                value={this.state.text}
                type={'credit-card'}
                options={{
                    obfuscated: true
                }}
            />
        )
    }
}

Props

The same of TextInputMask, but for React-Native Text component instead TextInput.
Warning: if the value not match the mask, it will not appear.

Methods

getElement(): return the instance of Text component.

Extra (MaskService)

If you want, we expose the MaskService. You can use it:

Methods

  • static toMask(type, value, settings): mask a value.
    • type (String, required): the type of the mask (cpf, datetime, etc...)
    • value (String, required): the value to be masked
    • settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
  • static toRawValue(type, maskedValue, settings): get the raw value of a masked value.
    • type (String, required): the type of the mask (cpf, datetime, etc...)
    • maskedValue (String, required): the masked value to be converted in raw value
    • settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
  • static isValid(type, value, settings): validate if the mask and the value match.
    • type (String, required): the type of the mask (cpf, datetime, etc...)
    • value (String, required): the value to be masked
    • settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
  • static getMask(type, value, settings): get the mask used to mask the value

Ex:

import { MaskService } from 'react-native-masked-text'

var money = MaskService.toMask('money', '123', {
    unit: 'US$',
    separator: '.',
    delimiter: ','
})

// money -> US$ 1.23

Throubleshooting

  • If the es2015 error throw by babel, try run react-native start --reset-cache

Changelog

View changelog HERE

Thanks to

