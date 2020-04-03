This is a simple masked text (normal text and input text) component for React-Native.
Hey guys!
Unfortunatelly I'm not developing js apps anymore. This repo will not receive updates anymore.
React-native: 0.32.0 or higher
npm install react-native-masked-text --save
For all the masks you will use in this way:
import { TextInputMask } from 'react-native-masked-text'
//...
<TextInputMask
type={'type-of-the-mask'}
options={
{
// the options for your mask if needed
}
}
// dont forget to set the "value" and "onChangeText" props
value={this.state.text}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
text: text
})
}}
/>
Mask:
(99) 9999-9999 or
(99) 99999-9999 (will detect automatically)
+999 999 999 999
If you need a different formatting, use the
Custom mask =).
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'cel-phone'}
options={{
maskType: 'BRL',
withDDD: true,
dddMask: '(99) '
}}
value={this.state.international}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
international: text
})
}}
/>
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|maskType
|string
|no
maskType
|the type of the mask to use. Available:
BRL or
INTERNATIONAL
|withDDD
|boolean
|no
true
|if the mask type is
BRL, include the DDD
|dddMask
|string
|no
(99)
|if the mask type is
BRL, the DDD mask
You can get the
unmasked value using the
getRawValue method:
<TextInputMask
type={'cel-phone'}
options={{
maskType: 'BRL',
withDDD: true,
dddMask: '(99) '
}}
value={this.state.international}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
international: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.phoneField = ref}
/>
//...
const unmasked = this.phoneField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: (51) 98765-4321
// unmasked: 51987654321
Mask:
999.999.999-99
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'cpf'}
value={this.state.cpf}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
cpf: text
})
}}
/>
You can check if the cpf is valid by calling the
isValid() method:
<TextInputMask
type={'cpf'}
value={this.state.cpf}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
cpf: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.cpfField = ref}
/>
// get the validation
const cpfIsValid = this.cpfField.isValid()
console.log(cpfIsValid) // boolean
You can get the
unmasked cpf calling the
getRawValue method:
const unmasked = this.cpfField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 123.456.789-01
// unmasked: 12345678901
Mask:
99.999.999/9999-99
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'cnpj'}
value={this.state.cnpj}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
cnpj: text
})
}}
/>
You can check if the cnpj is valid by calling the
isValid() method:
<TextInputMask
type={'cnpj'}
value={this.state.cnpj}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
cnpj: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.cnpjField = ref}
/>
// get the validation
const cnpjIsValid = this.cnpjField.isValid()
console.log(cnpjIsValid) // boolean
You can get the
unmasked cpf calling the
getRawValue method:
const unmasked = this.cnpjField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 99.999.999/9999-99
// unmasked: 99999999999999
Mask:
9999 9999 9999 9999 or
9999 **** **** 9999 (obfuscated)
9999 999999 99999 or
9999 ****** 99999 (obfuscated)
9999 999999 9999 or
9999 ****** 9999 (obfuscated)
Sample code (source)
<TextInputMask
type={'credit-card'}
options={{
obfuscated: false,
issuer: 'amex'
}}
value={this.state.creditCard}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
creditCard: text
})
}}
/>
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|obfuscated
|boolean
|no
false
|if the mask should be obfuscated or not
|issuer
|string
|no
visa-or-mastercard
|the type of the card mask. The options are:
visa-or-mastercard,
amex or
diners
You can get the array containing the groups of the value value using the
getRawValue method:
<TextInputMask
type={'credit-card'}
options={{
obfuscated: false,
issuer: 'amex'
}}
value={this.state.creditCard}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
creditCard: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.creditCardField = ref}
/>
//...
const unmasked = this.creditCardField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 9874 6541 3210 9874
// unmasked: [9874, 6541, 3210, 9874]
Mask:
defined by pattern
9 - accept digit.
A - accept alpha.
S - accept alphanumeric.
* - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
Ex:
AAA-9999
Sample code (source):
//
// SIMPLE
//
<TextInputMask
type={'custom'}
options={{
/**
* mask: (String | required | default '')
* the mask pattern
* 9 - accept digit.
* A - accept alpha.
* S - accept alphanumeric.
* * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
*/
mask: '999 AAA SSS ***'
}}
value={this.state.text}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
text: text
})
}}
style={textInputStype}
/>
//
// ADVANCED
//
<TextInputMask
type={'custom'}
options={{
// required
/**
* mask: (String | required | default '')
* the mask pattern
* 9 - accept digit.
* A - accept alpha.
* S - accept alphanumeric.
* * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.
*/
mask: '999 AAA SSS ***',
// optional
/**
* validator: (Function | optional | defaults returns true)
* use this funcion to inform if the inputed value is a valid value (for invalid phone numbers, for example). The isValid method use this validator.
*/
validator: function(value, settings) {
return true
},
/**
* getRawValue: (Function | optional | defaults return current masked value)
* use this function to parse and return values to use what you want.
* for example, if you want to create a phone number mask (999) 999-99-99 but want to get only
* the numbers for value, use this method for this parse step.
*/
getRawValue: function(value, settings) {
return 'my converted value';
},
/**
* translation: (Object | optional | defaults 9, A, S, *)
* the dictionary that translate mask and value.
* you can change defaults by simple override the key (9, A, S, *) or create some new.
*/
translation: {
// this is a custom translation. The others (9, A, S, *) still works.
// this translation will be merged and turns into 9, A, S, *, #.
'#': function(val) {
if (val === ' ') {
return val;
}
// if returns null, undefined or '' (empty string), the value will be ignored.
return null;
},
// in this case, we will override build-in * translation (allow all characters)
// and set this to allow only blank spaces and some special characters.
'*': function(val) {
return [' ', '#', ',', '.', '!'].indexOf(val) >= 0 ? val : null;
}
}
}}
value={this.state.text}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
text: text
})
}}
style={textInputStype}
/>
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|mask
|string
|YES
|The mask pattern
|validator
|function
|no
|function that returns
true
|the function that's validate the value in the mask
|getRawValue
|function
|no
|return current value
|function to parsed value (like unmasked or converted)
|translation
|object (map{string,function})
|no
9 - digit,
A - alpha,
S - alphanumeric,
* - all, except space
|The translator to use in the pattern
Mask:
DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss
DD/MM/YYYY
MM/DD/YYYY
YYYY/MM/DD
HH:mm:ss
HH:mm
HH
You can use
- instead of
/ if you want.
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'datetime'}
options={{
format: 'YYYY/MM/DD'
}}
value={this.state.dt}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
dt: text
})
}}
/>
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|format
|string
|YES
|The date format to be validated
You can check if the date is valid by calling the
isValid() method:
<TextInputMask
type={'datetime'}
options={{
format: 'YYYY/MM/DD'
}}
value={this.state.dt}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
dt: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.datetimeField = ref}
/>
// get the validation
const isValid = this.datetimeField.isValid()
console.log(isValid) // boolean
You can get the moment object from the date if it's valid calling the
getRawValue method:
const momentDate = this.datetimeField.getRawValue()
Mask:
R$999,99 (fully customizable)
Sample code (source):
// SIMPLE
<TextInputMask
type={'money'}
value={this.state.simple}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
simple: text
})
}}
/>
// ADVANCED
<TextInputMask
type={'money'}
options={{
precision: 2,
separator: ',',
delimiter: '.',
unit: 'R$',
suffixUnit: ''
}}
value={this.state.advanced}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
advanced: text
})
}}
/>
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|precision
|number
|no
2
|The number of cents to show
|separator
|string
|no
,
|The cents separator
|delimiter
|string
|no
.
|The thousand separator
|unit
|string
|no
R$
|The prefix text
|suffixUnit
|string
|no
''
|The sufix text
You can get the
number value of the mask calling the
getRawValue method:
<TextInputMask
type={'money'}
value={this.state.simple}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
simple: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.moneyField = ref}
/>
const numberValue = this.moneyField.getRawValue()
console.log(numberValue) // Number
// CAUTION: the javascript do not support giant numbers.
// so, if you have a big number in this mask, you could have problems with the value...
Mask:
accept only numbers
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'only-numbers'}
value={this.state.value}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
value: text
})
}}
/>
Mask:
99999-999
Sample code (source):
<TextInputMask
type={'zip-code'}
value={this.state.value}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
value: text
})
}}
/>
You can get the
unmasked value using the
getRawValue method:
<TextInputMask
type={'zip-code'}
value={this.state.value}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
value: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.zipCodeField = ref}
/>
//...
const unmasked = this.zipCodeField.getRawValue()
// in the mask: 98765-321
// unmasked: 98765321
rawText in
onChangeText [1.12.0+]
If you need the raw value in every text change, you can use the
includeRawValueInChangeText.
It will provide the masked and the raw text in every text change.
<TextInputMask
type={'cpf'}
value={this.state.value}
includeRawValueInChangeText={true}
onChangeText={(maskedText, rawText) => {
// maskedText: 123.456.789-01
// rawText: 12345678901
}}
/>
TextInput instance
If you want to get the
TextInput raw component, use the
getElement() method:
<TextInputMask
type={'zip-code'}
value={this.state.value}
onChangeText={text => {
this.setState({
value: text
})
}}
// add the ref to a local var
ref={(ref) => this.zipCodeField = ref}
/>
//...
const textInput = this.zipCodeField.getElement()
If you want, you can block a value to be added to the text using the
checkText prop:
<TextInputMask
//...
/**
* @param {String} previous the previous text in the masked field.
* @param {String} next the next text that will be setted to field.
* @return {Boolean} return true if must accept the value.
*/
checkText={
(previous, next) => {
return next === 'your valid value or other boolean condition';
}
}
/>
You can use this prop if you want custom text input instead native TextInput component:
const Textfield = MKTextField.textfield()
.withPlaceholder('Text...')
.withStyle(styles.textfield)
.build();
<TextInputMask
// ...
// the custom text input component
customTextInput={Textfield}
// the props to be passed to the custom text input
customTextInputProps={{
style:{ width: '80%' },
label:'Birthday'
}}
/>
You can use all the normal TextInput props from React-Native, with this in mind:
If you want, you can check the code samples in this repo:
react-native-masked-text-samples
import React, { Component } from 'react'
// import the component
import { TextMask } from 'react-native-masked-text'
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
text: '4567123409871234'
}
}
render() {
// the type is required but options is required only for some specific types.
// the sample below will output 4567 **** **** 1234
return (
<TextMask
value={this.state.text}
type={'credit-card'}
options={{
obfuscated: true
}}
/>
)
}
}
The same of TextInputMask, but for React-Native Text component instead TextInput.
Warning: if the value not match the mask, it will not appear.
getElement(): return the instance of Text component.
If you want, we expose the
MaskService. You can use it:
Methods
type (String, required): the type of the mask (
cpf,
datetime, etc...)
value (String, required): the value to be masked
settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
type (String, required): the type of the mask (
cpf,
datetime, etc...)
maskedValue (String, required): the masked value to be converted in raw value
settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
type (String, required): the type of the mask (
cpf,
datetime, etc...)
value (String, required): the value to be masked
settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter
Ex:
import { MaskService } from 'react-native-masked-text'
var money = MaskService.toMask('money', '123', {
unit: 'US$',
separator: '.',
delimiter: ','
})
// money -> US$ 1.23
es2015 error throw by babel, try run
react-native start --reset-cache
View changelog HERE
Thanks to vanilla-masker =).
Thanks to moment =).