This is a simple masked text (normal text and input text) component for React-Native.

Supported Versions

React-native: 0.32.0 or higher

Install

npm install react-native-masked-text --save

Usage (TextInputMask)

For all the masks you will use in this way:

import { TextInputMask } from 'react-native-masked-text' <TextInputMask type={ 'type-of-the-mask' } options={ { } } value={ this .state.text} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ text : text }) }} />

Cel Phone

Mask:

BRL (default): (99) 9999-9999 or (99) 99999-9999 (will detect automatically)

or (will detect automatically) INTERNATIONAL: +999 999 999 999

If you need a different formatting, use the Custom mask =).

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'cel-phone' } options={{ maskType : 'BRL' , withDDD : true , dddMask : '(99) ' }} value={ this .state.international} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ international : text }) }} />

Options

name type required default description maskType string no maskType the type of the mask to use. Available: BRL or INTERNATIONAL withDDD boolean no true if the mask type is BRL , include the DDD dddMask string no (99) if the mask type is BRL , the DDD mask

Methods

You can get the unmasked value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'cel-phone' } options={{ maskType : 'BRL' , withDDD : true , dddMask : '(99) ' }} value={ this .state.international} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ international : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .phoneField = ref} /> const unmasked = this .phoneField.getRawValue()

CPF

Mask: 999.999.999-99

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'cpf' } value={ this .state.cpf} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ cpf : text }) }} />

Methods

You can check if the cpf is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'cpf' } value={ this .state.cpf} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ cpf : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .cpfField = ref} /> const cpfIsValid = this .cpfField.isValid() console .log(cpfIsValid)

You can get the unmasked cpf calling the getRawValue method:

const unmasked = this .cpfField.getRawValue()

CNPJ

Mask: 99.999.999/9999-99

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'cnpj' } value={ this .state.cnpj} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ cnpj : text }) }} />

Methods

You can check if the cnpj is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'cnpj' } value={ this .state.cnpj} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ cnpj : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .cnpjField = ref} /> const cnpjIsValid = this .cnpjField.isValid() console .log(cnpjIsValid)

You can get the unmasked cpf calling the getRawValue method:

const unmasked = this .cnpjField.getRawValue()

Credit Card

Mask:

visa or master: 9999 9999 9999 9999 or 9999 **** **** 9999 (obfuscated)

or (obfuscated) amex: 9999 999999 99999 or 9999 ****** 99999 (obfuscated)

or (obfuscated) diners: 9999 999999 9999 or 9999 ****** 9999 (obfuscated)

Sample code (source)

<TextInputMask type={ 'credit-card' } options={{ obfuscated : false , issuer : 'amex' }} value={ this .state.creditCard} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ creditCard : text }) }} />

Options

name type required default description obfuscated boolean no false if the mask should be obfuscated or not issuer string no visa-or-mastercard the type of the card mask. The options are: visa-or-mastercard , amex or diners

Methods

You can get the array containing the groups of the value value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'credit-card' } options={{ obfuscated : false , issuer : 'amex' }} value={ this .state.creditCard} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ creditCard : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .creditCardField = ref} /> const unmasked = this .creditCardField.getRawValue()

Custom

Mask: defined by pattern

9 - accept digit.

- accept digit. A - accept alpha.

- accept alpha. S - accept alphanumeric.

- accept alphanumeric. * - accept all, EXCEPT white space.

Ex: AAA-9999

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'custom' } options={{ mask : '999 AAA SSS ***' }} value={ this .state.text} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ text : text }) }} style={textInputStype} /> < TextInputMask type = { ' custom '} options = {{ // required /** * mask: ( String | required | default '') * the mask pattern * 9 - accept digit. * A - accept alpha. * S - accept alphanumeric. * * - accept all , EXCEPT white space. */ mask: ' 999 AAA SSS ***', // optional /** * validator: ( Function | optional | defaults returns true ) * use this funcion to inform if the inputed value is a valid value ( for invalid phone numbers , for example ) . The isValid method use this validator. */ validator: function ( value , settings ) { return true }, /** * getRawValue: ( Function | optional | defaults return current masked value ) * use this function to parse and return values to use what you want. * for example , if you want to create a phone number mask ( 999 ) 999-99-99 but want to get only * the numbers for value , use this method for this parse step. */ getRawValue: function ( value , settings ) { return ' my converted value '; }, /** * translation: ( Object | optional | defaults 9 , A , S , *) * the dictionary that translate mask and value. * you can change defaults by simple override the key ( 9 , A , S , *) or create some new. */ translation: { // this is a custom translation. The others ( 9 , A , S , *) still works. // this translation will be merged and turns into 9 , A , S , *, # . '#' : function ( val ) { if ( val === ' ' ) { return val ; } // if returns null , undefined or '' ( empty string ), the value will be ignored. return null ; }, // in this case , we will override build-in * translation ( allow all characters ) // and set this to allow only blank spaces and some special characters. '*' : function ( val ) { return [' ', '#', ',', ' . ', '!'] .indexOf ( val ) > = 0 ? val : null; } } }} value={this.state.text} onChangeText={text => { this.setState({ text: text }) }} style={textInputStype} />

Options

name type required default description mask string YES The mask pattern validator function no function that returns true the function that's validate the value in the mask getRawValue function no return current value function to parsed value (like unmasked or converted) translation object (map{string,function}) no 9 - digit , A - alpha , S - alphanumeric , * - all, except space The translator to use in the pattern

Mask:

DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss

DD/MM/YYYY

MM/DD/YYYY

YYYY/MM/DD

HH:mm:ss

HH:mm

HH

You can use - instead of / if you want.

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'datetime' } options={{ format : 'YYYY/MM/DD' }} value={ this .state.dt} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ dt : text }) }} />

Options

name type required default description format string YES The date format to be validated

Methods

You can check if the date is valid by calling the isValid() method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'datetime' } options={{ format : 'YYYY/MM/DD' }} value={ this .state.dt} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ dt : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .datetimeField = ref} /> const isValid = this .datetimeField.isValid() console .log(isValid)

You can get the moment object from the date if it's valid calling the getRawValue method:

const momentDate = this .datetimeField.getRawValue()

Money

Mask: R$999,99 (fully customizable)

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'money' } value={ this .state.simple} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ simple : text }) }} /> < TextInputMask type = { ' money '} options = {{ precision: 2 , separator: ',', delimiter: ' . ', unit: ' R $', suffixUnit: '' }} value = {this.state.advanced} onChangeText = {text => { this.setState({ advanced: text }) }} />

Options

name type required default description precision number no 2 The number of cents to show separator string no , The cents separator delimiter string no . The thousand separator unit string no R$ The prefix text suffixUnit string no '' The sufix text

Methods

You can get the number value of the mask calling the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'money' } value={ this .state.simple} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ simple : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .moneyField = ref} /> const numberValue = this .moneyField.getRawValue() console .log(numberValue)

Only Numbers

Mask: accept only numbers

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'only-numbers' } value={ this .state.value} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ value : text }) }} />

Zip Code

Mask: 99999-999

Sample code (source):

<TextInputMask type={ 'zip-code' } value={ this .state.value} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ value : text }) }} />

Methods

You can get the unmasked value using the getRawValue method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'zip-code' } value={ this .state.value} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ value : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .zipCodeField = ref} /> const unmasked = this .zipCodeField.getRawValue()

... Utils

Including the rawText in onChangeText [1.12.0+]

If you need the raw value in every text change, you can use the includeRawValueInChangeText .

It will provide the masked and the raw text in every text change.

<TextInputMask type={ 'cpf' } value={ this .state.value} includeRawValueInChangeText={ true } onChangeText={(maskedText, rawText) => { }} />

Getting the TextInput instance

If you want to get the TextInput raw component, use the getElement() method:

<TextInputMask type={ 'zip-code' } value={ this .state.value} onChangeText={text => { this .setState({ value : text }) }} ref={(ref) => this .zipCodeField = ref} /> const textInput = this .zipCodeField.getElement()

Blocking user to add character

If you want, you can block a value to be added to the text using the checkText prop:

<TextInputMask checkText={ (previous, next) => { return next === 'your valid value or other boolean condition' ; } } />

Using custom text inputs

You can use this prop if you want custom text input instead native TextInput component:

const Textfield = MKTextField.textfield() .withPlaceholder( 'Text...' ) .withStyle(styles.textfield) .build(); < TextInputMask // ... // the custom text input component customTextInput = {Textfield} // the props to be passed to the custom text input customTextInputProps = {{ style: { width: ' 80 %' }, label: ' Birthday ' }} />

About the normal text input props

You can use all the normal TextInput props from React-Native, with this in mind:

onChangeText is intercepted by component.

value is intercepted by component.

if you pass keyboardType, it will override the keyboardType of masked component.

Code Samples

If you want, you can check the code samples in this repo:

react-native-masked-text-samples

Usage (TextMask)

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { TextMask } from 'react-native-masked-text' export default class MyComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { text : '4567123409871234' } } render() { return ( < TextMask value = {this.state.text} type = { ' credit-card '} options = {{ obfuscated: true }} /> ) } }

Props

The same of TextInputMask, but for React-Native Text component instead TextInput.

Warning: if the value not match the mask, it will not appear.

Methods

getElement() : return the instance of Text component.

Extra (MaskService)

If you want, we expose the MaskService . You can use it:

Methods

static toMask(type, value, settings): mask a value. type (String, required): the type of the mask ( cpf , datetime , etc...) value (String, required): the value to be masked settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter

static toRawValue(type, maskedValue, settings): get the raw value of a masked value. type (String, required): the type of the mask ( cpf , datetime , etc...) maskedValue (String, required): the masked value to be converted in raw value settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter

static isValid(type, value, settings): validate if the mask and the value match. type (String, required): the type of the mask ( cpf , datetime , etc...) value (String, required): the value to be masked settings (Object, optional): if the mask type accepts options, pass it in the settings parameter

static getMask(type, value, settings): get the mask used to mask the value

Ex:

import { MaskService } from 'react-native-masked-text' var money = MaskService.toMask( 'money' , '123' , { unit : 'US$' , separator : '.' , delimiter : ',' })

Throubleshooting

If the es2015 error throw by babel, try run react-native start --reset-cache

Changelog

