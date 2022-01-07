This is a library to mask Text and Input components in React Native and Expo (Android, iOS and Web).
This package was created based on other libraries of React Native text mask, with the goal of meeting the need of having a package to be used with all React Native contexts (multi-platform concept) and also be maintained currently. You can read this blog post on Substack to see more information about the creation to the current moment of this package.
yarn add react-native-mask-text
Pattern used in masked components:
9 - accept digit.
A - accept alpha.
S - accept alphanumeric.
Ex: AAA-9999
Component similar with
<TextInput /> but with custom mask option.
import { StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import { MaskedTextInput } from "react-native-mask-text";
//...
<MaskedTextInput
mask="AAA-9999"
onChangeText={(text, rawText) => {
console.log(text);
console.log(rawText);
}}
style={styles.input}
/>;
//...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
input: {
height: 40,
margin: 12,
borderWidth: 1,
},
});
Component similar with
<Text /> but with custom mask option.
import { MaskedText } from "react-native-mask-text";
//...
<MaskedText mask="99/99/9999">30081990</MaskedText>;
These options only are used if you use prop
type="currency" in your component:
|Option
|Type
|Mandatory
|Default Value
|Description
|prefix
|string
|No
|null
|String to prepend
|decimalSeparator
|string
|No
|null
|Separation for decimals
|groupSeparator
|string
|No
|null
|Grouping separator of the integer part
|precision
|number
|No
|0
|Precision for fraction part (cents)
|groupSize
|number
|No
|3
|Primary grouping size of the integer part
|secondaryGroupSize
|number
|No
|null
|Secondary grouping size of the integer part
|fractionGroupSeparator
|string
|No
|null
|Grouping separator of the fraction part
|fractionGroupSize
|number
|No
|null
|Grouping size of the fraction part
|suffix
|string
|No
|null
|String to append
Component similar with
<TextInput /> but with currency mask option.
import { StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import { MaskedTextInput } from "react-native-mask-text";
//...
<MaskedTextInput
type="currency"
options={{
prefix: '$',
decimalSeparator: '.',
groupSeparator: ',',
precision: 2
}}
onChangeText={(text, rawText) => {
console.log(text);
console.log(rawText);
}}
style={styles.input}
keyboardType="numeric"
/>
//...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
input: {
height: 40,
margin: 12,
borderWidth: 1,
},
});
Component similar with
<Text /> but with currency mask option.
import { MaskedText } from "react-native-mask-text";
//...
<MaskedText
type="currency"
options={{
prefix: '$',
decimalSeparator: '.',
groupSeparator: ',',
precision: 2
}}
>
5999
</MaskedText>;
mask function
Function used to mask text.
import { mask } from "react-native-mask-text";
const code = mask("ABC1234","AAA-9999") // return ABC-1234
unMask function
Function used to remove text mask.
import { unMask } from "react-native-mask-text";
const code = unMask("ABC-1234") // return ABC1234
You can see an example app with Expo CLI here.
You can see a SignUp example on Expo Snack working with iOS, Mobile, and Web here.
See Contributing.md
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Akinn Rosa
💻 📖
|
João Augusto Perin
💻
|
Jimmi Jønsson
💻
|
Breno Nunes
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
The app's source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.
Akinn Rosa - Github - akinncar@hotmail.com