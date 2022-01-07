This is a library to mask Text and Input components in React Native and Expo (Android, iOS and Web).

Motivation

This package was created based on other libraries of React Native text mask, with the goal of meeting the need of having a package to be used with all React Native contexts (multi-platform concept) and also be maintained currently. You can read this blog post on Substack to see more information about the creation to the current moment of this package.

Install

yarn add react-native-mask-text

Custom Mask

Pattern used in masked components:

9 - accept digit.

- accept digit. A - accept alpha.

- accept alpha. S - accept alphanumeric.

Ex: AAA-9999

Usage MaskedTextInput (custom)

Component similar with <TextInput /> but with custom mask option.

import { StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import { MaskedTextInput } from "react-native-mask-text" ; < MaskedTextInput mask = "AAA-9999" onChangeText = {(text, rawText ) => { console.log(text); console.log(rawText); }} style={styles.input} />; //... const styles = StyleSheet.create({ input: { height: 40, margin: 12, borderWidth: 1, }, });

Usage MaskedText (custom)

Component similar with <Text /> but with custom mask option.

import { MaskedText } from "react-native-mask-text" ; < MaskedText mask = "99/99/9999" > 30081990 </ MaskedText > ;

Currency Mask

These options only are used if you use prop type="currency" in your component:

Option Type Mandatory Default Value Description prefix string No null String to prepend decimalSeparator string No null Separation for decimals groupSeparator string No null Grouping separator of the integer part precision number No 0 Precision for fraction part (cents) groupSize number No 3 Primary grouping size of the integer part secondaryGroupSize number No null Secondary grouping size of the integer part fractionGroupSeparator string No null Grouping separator of the fraction part fractionGroupSize number No null Grouping size of the fraction part suffix string No null String to append

Usage MaskedTextInput (currency)

Component similar with <TextInput /> but with currency mask option.

import { StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import { MaskedTextInput } from "react-native-mask-text" ; < MaskedTextInput type = "currency" options = {{ prefix: '$', decimalSeparator: ' . ', groupSeparator: ',', precision: 2 }} onChangeText = {(text, rawText ) => { console.log(text); console.log(rawText); }} style={styles.input} keyboardType="numeric" /> //... const styles = StyleSheet.create({ input: { height: 40, margin: 12, borderWidth: 1, }, });

Usage MaskedText (currency)

Component similar with <Text /> but with currency mask option.

import { MaskedText } from "react-native-mask-text" ; < MaskedText type = "currency" options = {{ prefix: '$', decimalSeparator: ' . ', groupSeparator: ',', precision: 2 }} > 5999 </ MaskedText > ;

Usage mask function

Function used to mask text.

import { mask } from "react-native-mask-text" ; const code = mask( "ABC1234" , "AAA-9999" )

Usage unMask function

Function used to remove text mask.

import { unMask } from "react-native-mask-text" ; const code = unMask( "ABC-1234" )

Example

You can see an example app with Expo CLI here.

You can see a SignUp example on Expo Snack working with iOS, Mobile, and Web here.

Contributing

See Contributing.md

License

The app's source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

