React Native Mask Input

A simple and effective Text Input with mask for ReactNative on iOS, Android, and Web. No fancy stuff, it's basically a JavaScript function that allow you to use custom masks easily.

Features

Highly customizable masks with the use of RegExp

Characteres obfuscation!

It's just a <TextInput/> component, no fancy/complex stuff

component, no fancy/complex stuff Use React Native ES6, Typescript and React Hooks

Exports the function that do all the magic: formatWithMask

Installation

npm install react-native-mask-input

or

yarn add react-native-mask-input

Usage

import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState( '' ); return ( < MaskInput value = {phone} onChangeText = {(masked, unmasked ) => { setPhone(masked); // you can use the unmasked value as well // assuming you typed "9" all the way: console.log(masked); // (99) 99999-9999 console.log(unmasked); // 99999999999 }} mask={['(', /\d/, /\d/, ')', ' ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]} /> ); }

Props

Prop Type Default Description ...TextInputProps Inherit all props of TextInput . value number The value for controlled input. REQUIRED onChangeText function Callback that is called when the input's text changes. differently of the default function, this one receives three arguments: (maskedText, unmaskedText, obfuscatedText) => void REQUIRED mask Mask An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it. showObfuscatedValue boolean false Whether or not to display the obfuscated value on the TextInput . placeholderFillCharacter string _ Character to be used as the "fill character" on the default placeholder value. obfuscationCharacter string * Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.

Mask

An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp , it will validate the input on it.

To be clear: All the characters you want to be inputed by the user must be a RegExp in your mask.

If you want a mask for Zip Code, for example, you'd do like this:

const zipCodeMask = [ /\d/ , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-' , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/];

That's because the RegExp /\d/ accepts any digit character (0-9)

import { formatWithMask } from 'react-native-mask-input' const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({ text : '71680345' , mask : zipCodeMask, }); console .log(masked); console .log(unmasked); console .log(obfuscated);

Using function mask

The mask can also be a function that receives the current value and returns the array mask. That's to help you to change the mask dynamically based on the value.

import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input' const CPF_MASK = [ /\d/ , /\d/, /\d/, "." , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "." , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-" , /\d/, /\d/] const CNPJ_MASK = [ /\d/ , /\d/, "." , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "." , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "/" , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-" , /\d/, /\d/] function MyComponent ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( '' ); return ( < MaskInput value = {value} onChangeText = {setValue} mask = {(text) => { if (text.replace(/\D+/g, "").length < = 11 ) { return CPF_MASK } else { return CNPJ_MASK } }} /> ); }

Obfuscation

To mark a character as obfuscated, use the RegExp within an array, like this:

const creditCardMask = [ /\d/ , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, " " [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], " " , [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], [ /\d/ ], " " , /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]; function MyComponent ( ) { const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState( '' ); return ( < MaskInput value = {creditCard} mask = {creditCardMask} showObfuscatedValue obfuscationCharacter = "#" onChangeText = {(masked, unmasked , obfuscated ) => { setCreditCard(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well // assuming you typed "1234123412341234": console.log(masked); // "1234 1234 1234 1234" console.log(unmasked); // "1234123412341234" console.log(obfuscated); // "1234 #### #### 1234" }} /> ); }

You need to use the prop showObfuscatedValue in order to show the obfuscated value on the input

Predefined Masks

in order to perhaps help some of you, some commonly used masks are exported, if it does not fit your use case I hope it'll at least serve as an inspiration:

import MaskInput, { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState( '' ); return ( < MaskInput value = {creditCard} onChangeText = {setCreditCard} mask = {Masks.CREDIT_CARD} /> ); }

Mask Use case Masks.BRL_CAR_PLATE ABC-1234 Masks.BRL_CPNJ 33.594.232/0001-00 Masks.BRL_CPF 903.549.000-21 Masks.BRL_CURRENCY R\$ 1.234,56 Masks.BRL_PHONE (61) 99966-7746 Masks.CREDIT_CARD 9999 **** **** 9999 Masks.DATE_DDMMYYYY 12/04/1995 Masks.DATE_MMDDYYYY 04/12/1995 Masks.DATE_YYYYMMDD 1995/04/12 Masks.ZIP_CODE 71680-345

This is a helper function to create a number mask, you'd use this on currency input cases for example.

import MaskInput, { createNumberMask } from 'react-native-mask-input' ; const dollarMask = createNumberMask({ prefix : [ 'R' , '$' , ' ' ], delimiter : '.' , separator : ',' , precision : 2 , }) function MyComponent ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( '' ); return ( < MaskInput value = {value} mask = {dollarMask} onChangeText = {(masked, unmasked ) => { setValue(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well // assuming you typed "123456": console.log(masked); // "R$ 1.234,56" console.log(unmasked); // "123456" }} /> ); }

numberOptions

Name Type Default Description prefix Mask [] Mask to be prefixed on the mask result. delimiter string . Character for thousands delimiter. separator string , Decimal separator character. precision number 2 Decimal precision.

Example

See EXAMPLE

git clone https://github.com/caioquirinomedeiros/react-native-mask-input.git cd react-native-mask-input/example yarn yarn android / yarn ios

import { formatWithMask, Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input' ; const creditCard = '9999999999999999' ; const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({ text : phone, mask : Masks.CREDIT_CARD, obfuscationCharacter : '-' , }); console .log(masked); console .log(unmasked); console .log(obfuscated);

options

Name Type Default Description text string Text to be formatted with the mask. mask Mask An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it. obfuscationCharacter string * Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.

import { Input } from 'native-base' import { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState( '' ); const maskedInputProps = useMaskedInputProps({ value : phone, onChangeText : setPhone, mask : Masks.BRL_PHONE, }); return < Input { ...maskedInputProps } /> }

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

react-native-mask-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Any question or support will welcome.