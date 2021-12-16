A simple and effective Text Input with mask for ReactNative on iOS, Android, and Web. No fancy stuff, it's basically a JavaScript function that allow you to use custom masks easily.
RegExp
<TextInput/> component, no fancy/complex stuff
formatWithMask
npm install react-native-mask-input
or
yarn add react-native-mask-input
import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState('');
return (
<MaskInput
value={phone}
onChangeText={(masked, unmasked) => {
setPhone(masked); // you can use the unmasked value as well
// assuming you typed "9" all the way:
console.log(masked); // (99) 99999-9999
console.log(unmasked); // 99999999999
}}
mask={['(', /\d/, /\d/, ')', ' ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]}
/>
);
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|...TextInputProps
|Inherit all props of
TextInput.
value
|number
|The value for controlled input. REQUIRED
onChangeText
|function
|Callback that is called when the input's text changes. differently of the default function, this one receives three arguments:
(maskedText, unmaskedText, obfuscatedText) => void REQUIRED
mask
|Mask
|An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it.
showObfuscatedValue
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not to display the obfuscated value on the
TextInput.
placeholderFillCharacter
|string
_
|Character to be used as the "fill character" on the default placeholder value.
obfuscationCharacter
|string
*
|Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.
An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an
RegExp, it will validate the input on it.
To be clear: All the characters you want to be inputed by the user must be a
RegExp in your mask.
If you want a mask for Zip Code, for example, you'd do like this:
const zipCodeMask = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/];
That's because the RegExp
/\d/ accepts any digit character (0-9)
import { formatWithMask } from 'react-native-mask-input'
const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({
text: '71680345',
mask: zipCodeMask,
});
console.log(masked); // "71680-345"
console.log(unmasked); // "71680345"
console.log(obfuscated); // "71680-345"
The mask can also be a function that receives the current value and returns the array mask. That's to help you to change the mask dynamically based on the value.
import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input'
const CPF_MASK = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-", /\d/, /\d/]
const CNPJ_MASK = [/\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "/", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-", /\d/, /\d/]
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState('');
return (
<MaskInput
value={value}
onChangeText={setValue}
mask={(text) => {
if (text.replace(/\D+/g, "").length <= 11) {
return CPF_MASK
} else {
return CNPJ_MASK
}
}}
/>
);
}
To mark a character as obfuscated, use the
RegExp within an array, like this:
const creditCardMask = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, " " [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], " ", [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], " ", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/];
function MyComponent() {
const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState('');
return (
<MaskInput
value={creditCard}
mask={creditCardMask}
showObfuscatedValue
obfuscationCharacter="#"
onChangeText={(masked, unmasked, obfuscated) => {
setCreditCard(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well
// assuming you typed "1234123412341234":
console.log(masked); // "1234 1234 1234 1234"
console.log(unmasked); // "1234123412341234"
console.log(obfuscated); // "1234 #### #### 1234"
}}
/>
);
}
You need to use the prop showObfuscatedValue in order to show the obfuscated value on the input
in order to perhaps help some of you, some commonly used masks are exported, if it does not fit your use case I hope it'll at least serve as an inspiration:
import MaskInput, { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState('');
return (
<MaskInput
value={creditCard}
onChangeText={setCreditCard}
mask={Masks.CREDIT_CARD}
/>
);
}
|Mask
|Use case
|Masks.BRL_CAR_PLATE
|ABC-1234
|Masks.BRL_CPNJ
|33.594.232/0001-00
|Masks.BRL_CPF
|903.549.000-21
|Masks.BRL_CURRENCY
|R\$ 1.234,56
|Masks.BRL_PHONE
|(61) 99966-7746
|Masks.CREDIT_CARD
|9999 **** **** 9999
|Masks.DATE_DDMMYYYY
|12/04/1995
|Masks.DATE_MMDDYYYY
|04/12/1995
|Masks.DATE_YYYYMMDD
|1995/04/12
|Masks.ZIP_CODE
|71680-345
createNumberMask(numberOptions)
This is a helper function to create a number mask, you'd use this on currency input cases for example.
import MaskInput, { createNumberMask } from 'react-native-mask-input';
const dollarMask = createNumberMask({
prefix: ['R', '$', ' '],
delimiter: '.',
separator: ',',
precision: 2,
})
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState('');
return (
<MaskInput
value={value}
mask={dollarMask}
onChangeText={(masked, unmasked) => {
setValue(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well
// assuming you typed "123456":
console.log(masked); // "R$ 1.234,56"
console.log(unmasked); // "123456"
}}
/>
);
}
numberOptions
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
prefix
|Mask
|[]
|Mask to be prefixed on the mask result.
delimiter
|string
.
|Character for thousands delimiter.
separator
|string
,
|Decimal separator character.
precision
|number
|2
|Decimal precision.
See EXAMPLE
git clone https://github.com/caioquirinomedeiros/react-native-mask-input.git
cd react-native-mask-input/example
yarn
yarn android / yarn ios
formatWithMask(options)
import { formatWithMask, Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';
const creditCard = '9999999999999999';
const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({
text: phone,
mask: Masks.CREDIT_CARD,
obfuscationCharacter: '-',
});
console.log(masked); // 9999 9999 9999 9999
console.log(unmasked); // 9999999999999999
console.log(obfuscated); // 9999 ---- ---- 9999
options
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
text
|string
|Text to be formatted with the mask.
mask
|Mask
|An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it.
obfuscationCharacter
|string
*
|Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.
useMaskedInputProps(props)
import { Input } from 'native-base'
import { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState('');
const maskedInputProps = useMaskedInputProps({
value: phone,
onChangeText: setPhone,
mask: Masks.BRL_PHONE,
});
return <Input {...maskedInputProps} />
}
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
react-native-mask-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
Any question or support will welcome.