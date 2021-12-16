openbase logo
rnm

react-native-mask-input

by Caio Quirino Medeiros
1.2.0 (see all)

🎭📱 A simple and effective Text Input with mask for ReactNative on iOS and Android. Includes obfuscation characters feature.

Readme

React Native Mask Input

A simple and effective Text Input with mask for ReactNative on iOS, Android, and Web. No fancy stuff, it's basically a JavaScript function that allow you to use custom masks easily.


Features

  • Highly customizable masks with the use of RegExp
  • Characteres obfuscation!
  • It's just a <TextInput/> component, no fancy/complex stuff
  • Use React Native ES6, Typescript and React Hooks
  • Exports the function that do all the magic: formatWithMask

Installation

npm install react-native-mask-input

or

yarn add react-native-mask-input

Usage

import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input';

function MyComponent() {
  const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState('');

  return (
    <MaskInput
      value={phone}
      onChangeText={(masked, unmasked) => {
        setPhone(masked); // you can use the unmasked value as well

        // assuming you typed "9" all the way:
        console.log(masked); // (99) 99999-9999
        console.log(unmasked); // 99999999999
      }}
      mask={['(', /\d/, /\d/, ')', ' ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]}
    />
  );
}

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
...TextInputPropsInherit all props of TextInput.
valuenumberThe value for controlled input. REQUIRED
onChangeTextfunctionCallback that is called when the input's text changes. differently of the default function, this one receives three arguments: (maskedText, unmaskedText, obfuscatedText) => void REQUIRED
maskMaskAn array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it.
showObfuscatedValuebooleanfalseWhether or not to display the obfuscated value on the TextInput.
placeholderFillCharacterstring_Character to be used as the "fill character" on the default placeholder value.
obfuscationCharacterstring*Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.

Mask

An array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it.

To be clear: All the characters you want to be inputed by the user must be a RegExp in your mask.

If you want a mask for Zip Code, for example, you'd do like this:

const zipCodeMask = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/];

That's because the RegExp /\d/ accepts any digit character (0-9)

import { formatWithMask } from 'react-native-mask-input'

const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({
  text: '71680345',
  mask: zipCodeMask,
});

console.log(masked); // "71680-345"
console.log(unmasked); // "71680345"
console.log(obfuscated); // "71680-345"

Using function mask

The mask can also be a function that receives the current value and returns the array mask. That's to help you to change the mask dynamically based on the value.

import MaskInput from 'react-native-mask-input'

const CPF_MASK = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-", /\d/, /\d/]
const CNPJ_MASK = [/\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ".", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "/", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, "-", /\d/, /\d/]

function MyComponent() {
  const [value, setValue] = React.useState('');

  return (
    <MaskInput
      value={value}
      onChangeText={setValue}
      mask={(text) => {
        if (text.replace(/\D+/g, "").length <= 11) {
          return CPF_MASK
        } else {
          return CNPJ_MASK
        }
      }}
    />
  );
}

Obfuscation

To mark a character as obfuscated, use the RegExp within an array, like this:

const creditCardMask = [/\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, " " [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], " ", [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], [/\d/], " ", /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/];

function MyComponent() {
  const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState('');

  return (
    <MaskInput
      value={creditCard}
      mask={creditCardMask}
      showObfuscatedValue
      obfuscationCharacter="#"
      onChangeText={(masked, unmasked, obfuscated) => {
        setCreditCard(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well

        // assuming you typed "1234123412341234":
        console.log(masked); // "1234 1234 1234 1234"
        console.log(unmasked); // "1234123412341234"
        console.log(obfuscated); // "1234 #### #### 1234"
      }}
    />
  );
}

You need to use the prop showObfuscatedValue in order to show the obfuscated value on the input

Predefined Masks

in order to perhaps help some of you, some commonly used masks are exported, if it does not fit your use case I hope it'll at least serve as an inspiration:

import MaskInput, { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';

function MyComponent() {
  const [creditCard, setCreditCard] = React.useState('');

  return (
    <MaskInput
      value={creditCard}
      onChangeText={setCreditCard}
      mask={Masks.CREDIT_CARD}
    />
  );
}
MaskUse case
Masks.BRL_CAR_PLATEABC-1234
Masks.BRL_CPNJ33.594.232/0001-00
Masks.BRL_CPF903.549.000-21
Masks.BRL_CURRENCYR\$ 1.234,56
Masks.BRL_PHONE(61) 99966-7746
Masks.CREDIT_CARD9999 **** **** 9999
Masks.DATE_DDMMYYYY12/04/1995
Masks.DATE_MMDDYYYY04/12/1995
Masks.DATE_YYYYMMDD1995/04/12
Masks.ZIP_CODE71680-345

createNumberMask(numberOptions)

This is a helper function to create a number mask, you'd use this on currency input cases for example.

import MaskInput, { createNumberMask } from 'react-native-mask-input';

const dollarMask = createNumberMask({
  prefix: ['R', '$', ' '],
  delimiter: '.',
  separator: ',',
  precision: 2,
})

function MyComponent() {
  const [value, setValue] = React.useState('');

  return (
    <MaskInput
      value={value}
      mask={dollarMask}
      onChangeText={(masked, unmasked) => {
        setValue(unmasked); // you can use the masked value as well

        // assuming you typed "123456":
        console.log(masked); // "R$ 1.234,56"
        console.log(unmasked); // "123456"
      }}
    />
  );
}

numberOptions

NameTypeDefaultDescription
prefixMask[]Mask to be prefixed on the mask result.
delimiterstring.Character for thousands delimiter.
separatorstring,Decimal separator character.
precisionnumber2Decimal precision.

Example

See EXAMPLE

git clone https://github.com/caioquirinomedeiros/react-native-mask-input.git
cd react-native-mask-input/example
yarn
yarn android / yarn ios

formatWithMask(options)

import { formatWithMask, Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';

const creditCard = '9999999999999999';

const { masked, unmasked, obfuscated } = formatWithMask({
  text: phone,
  mask: Masks.CREDIT_CARD,
  obfuscationCharacter: '-',
});

console.log(masked); // 9999 9999 9999 9999
console.log(unmasked); // 9999999999999999
console.log(obfuscated); // 9999 ---- ---- 9999

options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
textstringText to be formatted with the mask.
maskMaskAn array where each item defines one character of the value. If the item is a string, that string will be used, if it is an RegExp, it will validate the input on it.
obfuscationCharacterstring*Character to be used on the obfuscated characteres.

useMaskedInputProps(props)

import { Input } from 'native-base'
import { Masks } from 'react-native-mask-input';

function MyComponent() {
  const [phone, setPhone] = React.useState('');

  const maskedInputProps = useMaskedInputProps({
    value: phone,
    onChangeText: setPhone,
    mask: Masks.BRL_PHONE,
  });

  return <Input {...maskedInputProps} />
}

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

react-native-mask-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Any question or support will welcome.

