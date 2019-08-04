A pure JavaScript marquee text component for react native.
This app is available on Android and iOS.
npm install --save react-native-marquee
or
yarn add react-native-marquee
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import MarqueeText from 'react-native-marquee';
export default class MarqueeTextSample extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<MarqueeText
style={{ fontSize: 24 }}
duration={3000}
marqueeOnStart
loop
marqueeDelay={1000}
marqueeResetDelay={1000}
>
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry and typesetting industry.
</MarqueeText>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|style
|StyleObj
|true
|-
|text style
|duration
|number
|true
|3000
|Number of milliseconds until animation finishes from start.
|loop
|boolean
|true
|false
|Set this true when animation repeats.
|marqueeOnStart
|boolean
|true
|false
|Set this true while waiting for new data from a refresh.
|marqueeResetDelay
|number
|true
|0
|Number of milliseconds to wait before resetting the marquee position after it finishes.
|marqueeDelay
|number
|true
|0
|Number of milliseconds to wait before starting or restarting marquee.
|onMarqueeComplete
|function
|true
|-
|Callback function for when the marquee completes its animation
|useNativeDriver
|boolean
|true
|false
|Set this truen if you want to use native driver
|easing
|function
|true
|inOut
|Easing function to define animation curve.
These methods are optional, you can use the isOpen property instead
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|startAnimation
|delay
|Start animation
|stopAnimation
|-
|Stop animation
Do you have any idea or want to change something? Just open an issue. Contributions are always welcome.