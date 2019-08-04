openbase logo
rnm

react-native-marquee

by Daniel Jung
0.3.2 (see all)

React Native Marquee Text Component

npm
GitHub
Overview

Readme

react-native-marquee

A pure JavaScript marquee text component for react native.

Showcase

This app is available on Android and iOS.

feedyourmusic

Installation

npm install --save react-native-marquee
or
yarn add react-native-marquee

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import MarqueeText from 'react-native-marquee';

export default class MarqueeTextSample extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <MarqueeText
          style={{ fontSize: 24 }}
          duration={3000}
          marqueeOnStart
          loop
          marqueeDelay={1000}
          marqueeResetDelay={1000}
        >
          Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry and typesetting industry.
        </MarqueeText>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
  },
});

Properties

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
styleStyleObjtrue-text style
durationnumbertrue3000Number of milliseconds until animation finishes from start.
loopbooleantruefalseSet this true when animation repeats.
marqueeOnStartbooleantruefalseSet this true while waiting for new data from a refresh.
marqueeResetDelaynumbertrue0Number of milliseconds to wait before resetting the marquee position after it finishes.
marqueeDelaynumbertrue0Number of milliseconds to wait before starting or restarting marquee.
onMarqueeCompletefunctiontrue-Callback function for when the marquee completes its animation
useNativeDriverbooleantruefalseSet this truen if you want to use native driver
easingfunctiontrueinOutEasing function to define animation curve.

Methods

These methods are optional, you can use the isOpen property instead

PropParamsDescription
startAnimationdelayStart animation
stopAnimation-Stop animation

Contribution

Do you have any idea or want to change something? Just open an issue. Contributions are always welcome.

Lisence

MIT Lisence

