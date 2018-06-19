Is a 100% compatible CommonMark renderer, a react-native markdown renderer done right. This is not a web-view markdown renderer but a renderer that uses native components for all its elements. These components can be overwritten when needed as seen in the examples.
To give a summary of the supported syntax react-native-markdown-renderer supports.
|[]
|react
|react-native
|version
|v
|16.2
|0.50.4
|3.0.0
|v
|16.0.0-alpha.12
|0.45.1
|2.0.5
|v
|16.0.0-alpha.6
|0.44.0
|2.0.5
|x
|15.x
|^0.46.4
|2.0.5
npm install -S react-native-markdown-renderer
yarn add react-native-markdown-renderer
See WIKI for examples and documentation
Enable typographer option to see result.
(c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +-
test.. test... test..... test?..... test!....
!!!!!! ???? ,, -- ---
"Smartypants, double quotes" and 'single quotes'
This is bold text
This is bold text
This is italic text
This is italic text
Strikethrough
Blockquotes can also be nested...
...by using additional greater-than signs right next to each other...
...or with spaces between arrows.
Unordered
+,
-, or
*
Ordered
1.
Start numbering with offset:
Inline
code
Indented code
// Some comments
line 1 of code
line 2 of code
line 3 of code
Block code "fences"
Sample text here...
Syntax highlighting
var foo = function (bar) {
return bar++;
};
console.log(foo(5));
|Option
|Description
|data
|path to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates.
|engine
|engine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default.
|ext
|extension to be used for dest files.
Right aligned columns
|Option
|Description
|data
|path to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates.
|engine
|engine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default.
|ext
|extension to be used for dest files.
Autoconverted link https://github.com/nodeca/pica (enable linkify to see)
Like links, Images also have a footnote style syntax
With a reference later in the document defining the URL location: