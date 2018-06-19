openbase logo
rnm

react-native-markdown-renderer

by Mient-jan Stelling
3.2.8 (see all)

React Native 100% compatible CommonMark renderer

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

375

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Markdown Renderer npm version Known Vulnerabilities

Is a 100% compatible CommonMark renderer, a react-native markdown renderer done right. This is not a web-view markdown renderer but a renderer that uses native components for all its elements. These components can be overwritten when needed as seen in the examples.

Syntax Support

To give a summary of the supported syntax react-native-markdown-renderer supports.

  • Tables
  • Heading 1 > 6
  • Horizontal Rules
  • Typographic replacements
  • Emphasis ( bold, italic, strikethrough )
  • Blockquotes
  • Lists
    • Ordered
    1. Unordered
    2. foo
    3. bar
  • Code Blocks
  • Syntax highlighting
  • Links
  • Images
  • Plugins for extra syntax support, see plugins. Because this markdown-renderer uses markdown-it as its base it also supports all its plugins and subsequent extra language support.

Tested on:

[]reactreact-nativeversion
v16.20.50.43.0.0
v16.0.0-alpha.120.45.12.0.5
v16.0.0-alpha.60.44.02.0.5
x15.x^0.46.42.0.5

Todo

  • add styleSheet support
  • add plugin support
  • add support for seperate rules

How to:

npm

npm install -S react-native-markdown-renderer

yarn

yarn add react-native-markdown-renderer

See WIKI for examples and documentation

Syntax Support

Advertisement :)

  • pica - high quality and fast image resize in browser.
  • babelfish - developer friendly i18n with plurals support and easy syntax.

You will like those projects!

h1 Heading 8-)

h2 Heading

h3 Heading

h4 Heading

h5 Heading
h6 Heading

Horizontal Rules

Typographic replacements

Enable typographer option to see result.

(c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +-

test.. test... test..... test?..... test!....

!!!!!! ???? ,, -- ---

"Smartypants, double quotes" and 'single quotes'

Emphasis

This is bold text

This is bold text

This is italic text

This is italic text

Strikethrough

Blockquotes

Blockquotes can also be nested...

...by using additional greater-than signs right next to each other...

...or with spaces between arrows.

Lists

Unordered

  • Create a list by starting a line with +, -, or *
  • Sub-lists are made by indenting 2 spaces:
    • Marker character change forces new list start:
      • Ac tristique libero volutpat at
      • Facilisis in pretium nisl aliquet
      • Nulla volutpat aliquam velit
  • Very easy!

Ordered

  1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet
  2. Consectetur adipiscing elit
  3. Integer molestie lorem at massa
  1. You can use sequential numbers...
  2. ...or keep all the numbers as 1.

Start numbering with offset:

  1. foo
  2. bar

Code

Inline code

Indented code

// Some comments
line 1 of code
line 2 of code
line 3 of code

Block code "fences"

Sample text here...

Syntax highlighting

var foo = function (bar) {
  return bar++;
};

console.log(foo(5));

Tables

OptionDescription
datapath to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates.
engineengine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default.
extextension to be used for dest files.

Right aligned columns

OptionDescription
datapath to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates.
engineengine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default.
extextension to be used for dest files.

link text

link with title

Autoconverted link https://github.com/nodeca/pica (enable linkify to see)

Images

Minion Stormtroopocat

Like links, Images also have a footnote style syntax

Alt text

With a reference later in the document defining the URL location:

