React Native Markdown Renderer

Is a 100% compatible CommonMark renderer, a react-native markdown renderer done right. This is not a web-view markdown renderer but a renderer that uses native components for all its elements. These components can be overwritten when needed as seen in the examples.

Syntax Support

To give a summary of the supported syntax react-native-markdown-renderer supports.

Tables

Heading 1 > 6

Horizontal Rules

Typographic replacements

Emphasis ( bold , italic, strikethrough )

, italic, ) Blockquotes

Lists Ordered Unordered foo bar

Code Blocks

Syntax highlighting

Links

Images

Plugins for extra syntax support, see plugins. Because this markdown-renderer uses markdown-it as its base it also supports all its plugins and subsequent extra language support.

Tested on:

[] react react-native version v 16.2 0.50.4 3.0.0 v 16.0.0-alpha.12 0.45.1 2.0.5 v 16.0.0-alpha.6 0.44.0 2.0.5 x 15.x ^0.46.4 2.0.5

Todo

add styleSheet support

add plugin support

add support for seperate rules

How to:

npm

npm install -S react-native-markdown-renderer

yarn

yarn add react-native-markdown-renderer

See WIKI for examples and documentation

h1 Heading 8-)

h2 Heading

h3 Heading

h4 Heading

h5 Heading

h6 Heading

Horizontal Rules

Typographic replacements

Enable typographer option to see result.

(c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +-

test.. test... test..... test?..... test!....

!!!!!! ???? ,, -- ---

"Smartypants, double quotes" and 'single quotes'

Emphasis

This is bold text

This is bold text

This is italic text

This is italic text

Strikethrough

Blockquotes

Blockquotes can also be nested... ...by using additional greater-than signs right next to each other... ...or with spaces between arrows.

Lists

Unordered

Create a list by starting a line with + , - , or *

, , or Sub-lists are made by indenting 2 spaces: Marker character change forces new list start: Ac tristique libero volutpat at Facilisis in pretium nisl aliquet Nulla volutpat aliquam velit

Very easy!

Ordered

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet Consectetur adipiscing elit Integer molestie lorem at massa

You can use sequential numbers... ...or keep all the numbers as 1.

Start numbering with offset:

foo bar

Code

Inline code

Indented code

// Some comments line 1 of code line 2 of code line 3 of code

Block code "fences"

Sample text here...

Syntax highlighting

var foo = function ( bar ) { return bar++; }; console .log(foo( 5 ));

Tables

Option Description data path to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates. engine engine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default. ext extension to be used for dest files.

Right aligned columns

Option Description data path to data files to supply the data that will be passed into templates. engine engine to be used for processing templates. Handlebars is the default. ext extension to be used for dest files.

link text

link with title

Autoconverted link https://github.com/nodeca/pica (enable linkify to see)

Images

Like links, Images also have a footnote style syntax

With a reference later in the document defining the URL location: