rnm

react-native-markdown

by Loch Wansbrough
0.1.1 (see all)

Markdown component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-markdown

A component for rendering Markdown in React Native. Pull requests welcome.

Known issues

  • Due to a bug in underlying layout engine for React Native (facebook/css-layout), this module will put your application in an infinite loop unless you patch the upstream changes from css-layout's' Layout.c and Layout.h files.

Getting started

  1. npm install react-native-markdown --save

Usage

All you need is to require the react-native-markdown module and then use the <Markdown/> tag.

var React = require('react-native');
var {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  View
} = React;
var Markdown = require('react-native-markdown');

var mdApp = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <View>
        <Markdown>
          Some *really* basic **Markdown**.
          {'\n\n'}
          | # | Name   | Age |{'\n'}
          |---|--------|-----|{'\n'}
          | 1 | John   | 19  |{'\n'}
          | 2 | Sally  | 18  |{'\n'}
          | 3 | Stream | 20  |{'\n'}
        </Markdown>
      </View>
    );
  }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('mdApp', () => mdApp);

Properties

style

Default style properties will be applied to the markdown. You will likely want to customize these styles, the following properties can be used to modify the rendered elements:

Note: The text inside the parentheses denotes the element type.

  • autolink (<Text>) - WIP
  • blockQuote (<Text>) - WIP
  • br (<Text>)
  • codeBlock (<View>) - WIP
  • del (<Text>)
  • em (<Text>)
  • heading (<Text>) - Also heading1 through heading6
  • hr (<View>)
  • image (<Image>) - Implemented but size is fixed to 50x50 until auto width is supported by React Native.
  • inlineCode (<Text>)
  • link (<Text>) - WIP
  • list (<View>) - Also listItem (<View>), listItemBullet (<Text>) and listItemNumber (<Text>)
  • mailto (<Text>) - WIP
  • newline (<Text>) - WIP
  • paragraph (<View>)
  • plainText (<Text>) - Use for styling text without any associated styles
  • strong (<Text>)
  • table (<View>)
  • tableHeader (<View>)
  • tableHeaderCell (<Text>)
  • tableRow (<View>)
  • tableRowCell (<View>)
  • tableRowLast (<View>, inherits from tableRow)
  • text (<Text>) - Inherited by all text based elements
  • u (<View>)
  • url (<Text>)
  • view (<View>) - This is the container View that the Markdown is rendered in.

