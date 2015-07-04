A component for rendering Markdown in React Native. Pull requests welcome.

Known issues

Due to a bug in underlying layout engine for React Native (facebook/css-layout), this module will put your application in an infinite loop unless you patch the upstream changes from css-layout 's' Layout.c and Layout.h files.

Getting started

npm install react-native-markdown --save

Usage

All you need is to require the react-native-markdown module and then use the <Markdown/> tag.

var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View } = React; var Markdown = require ( 'react-native-markdown' ); var mdApp = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < View > < Markdown > Some *really* basic **Markdown**. {'



'} | # | Name | Age |{'

'} |---|--------|-----|{'

'} | 1 | John | 19 |{'

'} | 2 | Sally | 18 |{'

'} | 3 | Stream | 20 |{'

'} </ Markdown > </ View > ); } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'mdApp' , () => mdApp);

Properties

style

Default style properties will be applied to the markdown. You will likely want to customize these styles, the following properties can be used to modify the rendered elements:

Note: The text inside the parentheses denotes the element type.