A component for rendering Markdown in React Native. Pull requests welcome.
css-layout's'
Layout.c and
Layout.h files.
npm install react-native-markdown --save
All you need is to
require the
react-native-markdown module and then use the
<Markdown/> tag.
var React = require('react-native');
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
View
} = React;
var Markdown = require('react-native-markdown');
var mdApp = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<View>
<Markdown>
Some *really* basic **Markdown**.
{'\n\n'}
| # | Name | Age |{'\n'}
|---|--------|-----|{'\n'}
| 1 | John | 19 |{'\n'}
| 2 | Sally | 18 |{'\n'}
| 3 | Stream | 20 |{'\n'}
</Markdown>
</View>
);
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('mdApp', () => mdApp);
style
Default style properties will be applied to the markdown. You will likely want to customize these styles, the following properties can be used to modify the rendered elements:
Note: The text inside the parentheses denotes the element type.
autolink (
<Text>) - WIP
blockQuote (
<Text>) - WIP
br (
<Text>)
codeBlock (
<View>) - WIP
del (
<Text>)
em (
<Text>)
heading (
<Text>) - Also
heading1 through
heading6
hr (
<View>)
image (
<Image>) - Implemented but size is fixed to
50x50 until auto width is supported by React Native.
inlineCode (
<Text>)
link (
<Text>) - WIP
list (
<View>) - Also
listItem (
<View>),
listItemBullet (
<Text>) and
listItemNumber (
<Text>)
mailto (
<Text>) - WIP
newline (
<Text>) - WIP
paragraph (
<View>)
plainText (
<Text>) - Use for styling text without any associated styles
strong (
<Text>)
table (
<View>)
tableHeader (
<View>)
tableHeaderCell (
<Text>)
tableRow (
<View>)
tableRowCell (
<View>)
tableRowLast (
<View>, inherits from
tableRow)
text (
<Text>) - Inherited by all text based elements
u (
<View>)
url (
<Text>)
view (
<View>) - This is the container
View that the Markdown is rendered in.