react-native-maps-super-cluster

by novalabio
1.6.0 (see all)

A Clustering-enabled map for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

React Native Super Cluster

This module wraps AirBnB's react-native-maps and uses MapBox's SuperCluster as clustering engine.

Example

See the showcase application.

Rationale

This module wants to provide a stable and performing solution for maps clustering in React Native. In particular, our efforts are focused on integrating SuperCluster methods into React's state/lifecycle events, ensuring stability, compatibility and great performance.

Install

npm i --save react-native-maps-super-cluster

Usage

NOTES:

  • the prop key of the markers rendered through renderMarker should not be left up to React. Instead, we strongly suggest to use an id in order the have unique keys while still taking advantage of React's recycling
  • ClusteredMapView supports usual React children. Those children won't be affected by clustering, i.e. the behavior for those children is exactly the same as wrapping them around an AirBnB's react-native-maps instance
  • Use onMarkerPress event on MapView instead of using onPress directly on Markers whenever possibile, in particular if you have a lot of pins and clusters. Within onMarkerPress you have access to the marker identifier through the event.nativeEvent attribute, hence you should be able to do everything you would do within an onPress function of a Marker
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Marker, Callout } from 'react-native-maps'
import ClusteredMapView from 'react-native-maps-super-cluster'

const INIT_REGION = {
  latitude: 41.8962667,
  longitude: 11.3340056,
  latitudeDelta: 12,
  longitudeDelta: 12
}

export default class MyClusteredMapView extends Component {
  
  ...

  renderCluster = (cluster, onPress) => {
    const pointCount = cluster.pointCount,
          coordinate = cluster.coordinate,
          clusterId = cluster.clusterId

    // use pointCount to calculate cluster size scaling
    // and apply it to "style" prop below

    // eventually get clustered points by using
    // underlying SuperCluster instance
    // Methods ref: https://github.com/mapbox/supercluster
    const clusteringEngine = this.map.getClusteringEngine(),
          clusteredPoints = clusteringEngine.getLeaves(clusterId, 100)

    return (
      <Marker coordinate={coordinate} onPress={onPress}>
        <View style={styles.myClusterStyle}>
          <Text style={styles.myClusterTextStyle}>
            {pointCount}
          </Text>
        </View>
        {
          /*
            Eventually use <Callout /> to
            show clustered point thumbs, i.e.:
            <Callout>
              <ScrollView>
                {
                  clusteredPoints.map(p => (
                    <Image source={p.image}>
                  ))
                }
              </ScrollView>
            </Callout>

            IMPORTANT: be aware that Marker's onPress event isn't really consistent when using Callout.
           */
        }
      </Marker>
    )
  }

  renderMarker = (data) => <Marker key={data.id || Math.random()} coordinate={data.location} />

  ...

  render() {
    return (
      <ClusteredMapView
        style={{flex: 1}}
        data={this.state.data}
        initialRegion={INIT_REGION}
        ref={(r) => { this.map = r }}
        renderMarker={this.renderMarker}
        renderCluster={this.renderCluster} />
    )
  }
}

Props

NameTypeRequiredDefaultNote
radiusNumberfalsewindow width * 4,5%SuperCluster radius.
extentNumberfalse512SuperCluster extent.
minZoomNumberfalse1SuperCluster minZoom.
maxZoomNumberfalse16SuperCluster maxZoom.
widthNumberfalsewindow widthmap's width.
heightNumberfalsewindow heightmap's height.
dataArray trueundefinedObjects must have an attribute location representing a GeoPoint, i.e. { latitude: x, longitude: y }.
onExplodeFunctionfalseundefinedTODO
onImplodeFunctionfalseundefinedTODO
onClusterPress(clusterId, ?children)FunctionfalseAdd (or completey override) behaviours to the clusterPress handler. children is passed when default behavior is preserved (see preserveClusterPressBehavior prop).
preserveClusterPressBehaviorBoolfalsetrueWhether onClusterPress prop should completely override module's behavior rather than integrate it.
clusterPressMaxChildrenFunctionfalse100Max number of cluster leaves returned as second parameter of onClusterPress.
edgePaddingObjectfalse{ top: 10, left: 10, bottom: 10, right: 10 }Edge padding for react-native-maps's fitToCoordinates method, called in onClusterPress for fitting to pressed cluster children.
renderMarkerFunctionfalseundefinedMust return a react-native-maps' Marker component.
animateClustersBoolfalsetrueAnimate imploding/exploding of clusters' markers and clusters size change. Works only on iOS.
layoutAnimationConfLayoutAnimationConfigfalseLayoutAnimation.Presets.springCustom Layout animation configuration object for clusters animation during implode / explode Works only on iOS.
clusteringEnabledBoolfalsetrueDynamically set whether to pass through clustering functions or immediately render markers as a normal mapview.
accessorString|Functrue"location"Accessor for item coordinate values. Could be a string (field name of an item object with latitude and longitude values) or a function (that describes how to access to coordinate data).

Methods

NameParamsDescriptionNote
getMapRefnoneGetter for underlying react-native-maps instanceOfficial Doc
getClusteringEnginenoneGetter for underlying SuperCluster instanceOfficial Doc

Production usage

If you are using this module in a production application, please submit a PR or contact us to add it here.

TODO

features

  • improve scaleUpRatio math for fontSize
  • trigger events on cluster implode/explode

Support

As an open source project, we provide free support over Github. However, our daily job may increase response time to days or even weeks. If you need dedicated support, feel free to contact us for a quote.

Contributors

License

See our License for more information.

