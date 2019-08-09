React Native Super Cluster

This module wraps AirBnB's react-native-maps and uses MapBox's SuperCluster as clustering engine.

Example

See the showcase application.

Rationale

This module wants to provide a stable and performing solution for maps clustering in React Native. In particular, our efforts are focused on integrating SuperCluster methods into React's state/lifecycle events, ensuring stability, compatibility and great performance.

Install

npm i --save react-native-maps-super-cluster

Usage

NOTES:

the prop key of the markers rendered through renderMarker should not be left up to React. Instead, we strongly suggest to use an id in order the have unique keys while still taking advantage of React's recycling

of the markers rendered through should not be left up to React. Instead, we strongly suggest to use an in order the have unique keys while still taking advantage of React's recycling ClusteredMapView supports usual React children. Those children won't be affected by clustering , i.e. the behavior for those children is exactly the same as wrapping them around an AirBnB's react-native-maps instance

supports usual React children. Those children , i.e. the behavior for those children is exactly the same as wrapping them around an AirBnB's react-native-maps instance Use onMarkerPress event on MapView instead of using onPress directly on Markers whenever possibile, in particular if you have a lot of pins and clusters. Within onMarkerPress you have access to the marker identifier through the event.nativeEvent attribute, hence you should be able to do everything you would do within an onPress function of a Marker

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Marker, Callout } from 'react-native-maps' import ClusteredMapView from 'react-native-maps-super-cluster' const INIT_REGION = { latitude : 41.8962667 , longitude : 11.3340056 , latitudeDelta : 12 , longitudeDelta : 12 } export default class MyClusteredMapView extends Component { ... renderCluster = ( cluster, onPress ) => { const pointCount = cluster.pointCount, coordinate = cluster.coordinate, clusterId = cluster.clusterId const clusteringEngine = this .map.getClusteringEngine(), clusteredPoints = clusteringEngine.getLeaves(clusterId, 100 ) return ( <Marker coordinate={coordinate} onPress={onPress}> <View style={styles.myClusterStyle}> <Text style={styles.myClusterTextStyle}> {pointCount} </Text> </View> { /* Eventually use <Callout /> to show clustered point thumbs, i.e.: <Callout> <ScrollView> { clusteredPoints.map(p => ( <Image source={p.image}> )) } </ScrollView> </Callout> IMPORTANT: be aware that Marker's onPress event isn't really consistent when using Callout. */ } </Marker> ) } renderMarker = (data) => <Marker key={data.id || Math.random()} coordinate={data.location} /> ... render() { return ( <ClusteredMapView style={{flex: 1}} data={this.state.data} initialRegion={INIT_REGION} ref={(r) => { this.map = r }} renderMarker={this.renderMarker} renderCluster={this.renderCluster} /> ) } }

Props

Name Type Required Default Note radius Number false window width * 4,5% SuperCluster radius. extent Number false 512 SuperCluster extent. minZoom Number false 1 SuperCluster minZoom. maxZoom Number false 16 SuperCluster maxZoom. width Number false window width map's width. height Number false window height map's height. data Array true undefined Objects must have an attribute location representing a GeoPoint , i.e. { latitude: x, longitude: y } . onExplode Function false undefined TODO onImplode Function false undefined TODO onClusterPress(clusterId, ?children) Function false Add (or completey override) behaviours to the clusterPress handler. children is passed when default behavior is preserved (see preserveClusterPressBehavior prop). preserveClusterPressBehavior Bool false true Whether onClusterPress prop should completely override module's behavior rather than integrate it. clusterPressMaxChildren Function false 100 Max number of cluster leaves returned as second parameter of onClusterPress . edgePadding Object false { top: 10, left: 10, bottom: 10, right: 10 } Edge padding for react-native-maps's fitToCoordinates method, called in onClusterPress for fitting to pressed cluster children. renderMarker Function false undefined Must return a react-native-maps' Marker component. animateClusters Bool false true Animate imploding/exploding of clusters' markers and clusters size change. Works only on iOS. layoutAnimationConf LayoutAnimationConfig false LayoutAnimation.Presets.spring Custom Layout animation configuration object for clusters animation during implode / explode Works only on iOS. clusteringEnabled Bool false true Dynamically set whether to pass through clustering functions or immediately render markers as a normal mapview. accessor String|Func true "location" Accessor for item coordinate values. Could be a string (field name of an item object with latitude and longitude values) or a function (that describes how to access to coordinate data).

Methods

Name Params Description Note getMapRef none Getter for underlying react-native-maps instance Official Doc getClusteringEngine none Getter for underlying SuperCluster instance Official Doc

Production usage

If you are using this module in a production application, please submit a PR or contact us to add it here.

TODO

features

improve scaleUpRatio math for fontSize

math for fontSize trigger events on cluster implode/explode

Support

As an open source project, we provide free support over Github. However, our daily job may increase response time to days or even weeks. If you need dedicated support, feel free to contact us for a quote.

Contributors

License

See our License for more information.