This module wraps AirBnB's react-native-maps and uses MapBox's SuperCluster as clustering engine.
This module wants to provide a stable and performing solution for maps clustering in React Native. In particular, our efforts are focused on integrating SuperCluster methods into React's state/lifecycle events, ensuring stability, compatibility and great performance.
npm i --save react-native-maps-super-cluster
NOTES:
key of the markers rendered through
renderMarker should not be left up to React. Instead, we strongly suggest to use an
id in order the have unique keys while still taking advantage of React's recycling
ClusteredMapView supports usual React children. Those children won't be affected by clustering, i.e. the behavior for those children is exactly the same as wrapping them around an AirBnB's react-native-maps instance
onMarkerPress event on MapView instead of using
onPress directly on Markers whenever possibile, in particular if you have a lot of pins and clusters. Within
onMarkerPress you have access to the marker identifier through the
event.nativeEvent attribute, hence you should be able to do everything you would do within an
onPress function of a Marker
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Marker, Callout } from 'react-native-maps'
import ClusteredMapView from 'react-native-maps-super-cluster'
const INIT_REGION = {
latitude: 41.8962667,
longitude: 11.3340056,
latitudeDelta: 12,
longitudeDelta: 12
}
export default class MyClusteredMapView extends Component {
...
renderCluster = (cluster, onPress) => {
const pointCount = cluster.pointCount,
coordinate = cluster.coordinate,
clusterId = cluster.clusterId
// use pointCount to calculate cluster size scaling
// and apply it to "style" prop below
// eventually get clustered points by using
// underlying SuperCluster instance
// Methods ref: https://github.com/mapbox/supercluster
const clusteringEngine = this.map.getClusteringEngine(),
clusteredPoints = clusteringEngine.getLeaves(clusterId, 100)
return (
<Marker coordinate={coordinate} onPress={onPress}>
<View style={styles.myClusterStyle}>
<Text style={styles.myClusterTextStyle}>
{pointCount}
</Text>
</View>
{
/*
Eventually use <Callout /> to
show clustered point thumbs, i.e.:
<Callout>
<ScrollView>
{
clusteredPoints.map(p => (
<Image source={p.image}>
))
}
</ScrollView>
</Callout>
IMPORTANT: be aware that Marker's onPress event isn't really consistent when using Callout.
*/
}
</Marker>
)
}
renderMarker = (data) => <Marker key={data.id || Math.random()} coordinate={data.location} />
...
render() {
return (
<ClusteredMapView
style={{flex: 1}}
data={this.state.data}
initialRegion={INIT_REGION}
ref={(r) => { this.map = r }}
renderMarker={this.renderMarker}
renderCluster={this.renderCluster} />
)
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Note
|radius
|Number
|false
|window width * 4,5%
|SuperCluster radius.
|extent
|Number
|false
|512
|SuperCluster extent.
|minZoom
|Number
|false
|1
|SuperCluster minZoom.
|maxZoom
|Number
|false
|16
|SuperCluster maxZoom.
|width
|Number
|false
|window width
|map's width.
|height
|Number
|false
|window height
|map's height.
|data
|Array
|true
|undefined
|Objects must have an attribute
location representing a
GeoPoint, i.e.
{ latitude: x, longitude: y }.
|onExplode
|Function
|false
|undefined
|TODO
|onImplode
|Function
|false
|undefined
|TODO
|onClusterPress(clusterId, ?children)
|Function
|false
|Add (or completey override) behaviours to the clusterPress handler.
children is passed when default behavior is preserved (see
preserveClusterPressBehavior prop).
|preserveClusterPressBehavior
|Bool
|false
|true
|Whether
onClusterPress prop should completely override module's behavior rather than integrate it.
|clusterPressMaxChildren
|Function
|false
|100
|Max number of cluster leaves returned as second parameter of
onClusterPress.
|edgePadding
|Object
|false
|{ top: 10, left: 10, bottom: 10, right: 10 }
|Edge padding for react-native-maps's
fitToCoordinates method, called in
onClusterPress for fitting to pressed cluster children.
|renderMarker
|Function
|false
|undefined
|Must return a react-native-maps' Marker component.
|animateClusters
|Bool
|false
|true
|Animate imploding/exploding of clusters' markers and clusters size change. Works only on iOS.
|layoutAnimationConf
|LayoutAnimationConfig
|false
LayoutAnimation.Presets.spring
|Custom Layout animation configuration object for clusters animation during implode / explode Works only on iOS.
|clusteringEnabled
|Bool
|false
|true
|Dynamically set whether to pass through clustering functions or immediately render markers as a normal mapview.
|accessor
|String|Func
|true
|"location"
|Accessor for item coordinate values. Could be a string (field name of an item object with latitude and longitude values) or a function (that describes how to access to coordinate data).
|Name
|Params
|Description
|Note
|getMapRef
|none
|Getter for underlying react-native-maps instance
|Official Doc
|getClusteringEngine
|none
|Getter for underlying SuperCluster instance
|Official Doc
If you are using this module in a production application, please submit a PR or contact us to add it here.
scaleUpRatio math for fontSize
As an open source project, we provide free support over Github. However, our daily job may increase response time to days or even weeks. If you need dedicated support, feel free to contact us for a quote.
See our License for more information.