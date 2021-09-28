react-native-maps-directions
Directions component for
react-native-maps – Draw a route between two coordinates, powered by the Google Maps Directions API
Install
react-native-maps-directions as a dependency using either
npm install react-native-maps-directions
yarn add react-native-maps-directions
Import
MapViewDirections and render it as a child of a
MapView component. The mandatory
MapViewDirections props are:
origin: The origin location to start routing from
destination: The destination location to start routing to
apikey: Your Google Maps Directions API Key (request one here; if you're using an existing Google Maps API Key make sure you've enabled the Google Maps Directions API for that key using the Google API Console).
import MapViewDirections from 'react-native-maps-directions';
const origin = {latitude: 37.3318456, longitude: -122.0296002};
const destination = {latitude: 37.771707, longitude: -122.4053769};
const GOOGLE_MAPS_APIKEY = '…';
<MapView initialRegion={…}>
<MapViewDirections
origin={origin}
destination={destination}
apikey={GOOGLE_MAPS_APIKEY}
/>
</MapView>
Once the directions in between
destination and
origin has been fetched, a
MapView.Polyline between the two will be drawn. Whenever one of both changes, new directions will be fetched and rendered.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
origin
LatLng or
String
|The origin location to start routing from.
destination
LatLng or
String
|The destination location to start routing to.
apikey
String
|Your Google Maps API Key (request one here; if you're using an existing Google Maps API Key make sure you've enabled the Google Maps Directions API for that key using the Google API Console by hitting the “Enable APIs and Services“ button).
waypoints
|[
LatLng or
String]
[]
|Array of waypoints to use between origin and destination.
language
String
"en"
|The language to use when calculating directions. See here for more info.
mode
String
"DRIVING"
|Which transportation mode to use when calculating directions. Allowed values are
"DRIVING",
"BICYCLING",
"WALKING", and
"TRANSIT". (See here for more info).
resetOnChange
boolean
true
|Tweak if the rendered
MapView.Polyline should reset or not when calculating the route between
origin and
destionation. Set to
false if you see the directions line glitching.
optimizeWaypoints
boolean
false
|Set it to true if you would like Google Maps to re-order all the waypoints to optimize the route for the fastest route. Please be aware that if this option is enabled, you will be billed at a higher rate by Google as stated here.
splitWaypoints
boolean
false
|Directions API has a limit of 10 or 25 (depends on the billing plan) waypoints per route. When exceeding this limit you will be billed at a higher reate by Google. Set this to
true if you would like to automatically split waypoints into multiple routes, thus bypassing this waypoints limit.
directionsServiceBaseUrl
string
|(Google's)
|Base URL of the Directions Service (API) you are using. By default the Google Directions API is used (
"https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/directions/json"). Usually you won't need to change this.
region
String
|If you are using strings for origin or destination, sometimes you will get an incorrect route because Google Maps API needs the region where this places belong to. See here for more info.
precision
String
"low"
|The precision level of detail of the drawn polyline. Allowed values are "high", and "low". Setting to "low" will yield a polyline that is an approximate (smoothed) path of the resulting directions. Setting to "high" may cause a hit in performance in case a complex route is returned.
timePrecision
String
"none"
|The timePrecision to get Realtime traffic info. Allowed values are "none", and "now". Defaults to "none".
channel
String
null
|If you include the channel parameter in your requests, you can generate a Successful Requests report that shows a breakdown of your application's API requests across different applications that use the same client ID (such as externally facing access vs. internally facing access).
Since the result rendered on screen is a
MapView.Polyline component, all
MapView.Polyline props – except for
coordinates – are also accepted.
<MapView initialRegion={…}>
<MapViewDirections
origin={origin}
destination={destination}
apikey={GOOGLE_MAPS_APIKEY}
strokeWidth={3}
strokeColor="hotpink"
/>
</MapView>
origin and
destination
The values for the
origin and
destination props can take several forms. They can either be:
latitude and
longitude keys
latitude and
longitude values separated by a comma
place_id:
All examples below have the same
origin location, represented in the formats mentioned above:
<MapViewDirections origin={{ latitude: 37.3317876, longitude: -122.0054812 }} destination="…" />
<MapViewDirections origin="37.3317876,-122.0054812" destination="…" />
<MapViewDirections origin="Apple Park Visitor Center" destination="…" />
<MapViewDirections origin="10600 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA" destination="…" />
<MapViewDirections origin="place_id:ChIJW5i0tJC1j4ARoUGtkogTaUU" destination="…" />
Note: The
origin and
destination props don't need to use the same representation, you may mix them.
Tip: Don't forget to tweak the
language prop when using localized location names.
|Event Name
|Returns
|Notes
onStart
{ origin, destination, waypoints: [] }
|Callback that is called when the routing has started.
onReady
{ distance: Number, duration: Number, coordinates: [], fare: Object, waypointOrder: [[]] }
|Callback that is called when the routing has succesfully finished. Note: distance returned in kilometers and duration in minutes.
onError
errorMessage
|Callback that is called in case the routing has failed.
This example will draw a route between AirBnB's Office and Apple's HQ
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Dimensions, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import MapView from 'react-native-maps';
import MapViewDirections from 'react-native-maps-directions';
const { width, height } = Dimensions.get('window');
const ASPECT_RATIO = width / height;
const LATITUDE = 37.771707;
const LONGITUDE = -122.4053769;
const LATITUDE_DELTA = 0.0922;
const LONGITUDE_DELTA = LATITUDE_DELTA * ASPECT_RATIO;
const GOOGLE_MAPS_APIKEY = '…';
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// AirBnB's Office, and Apple Park
this.state = {
coordinates: [
{
latitude: 37.3317876,
longitude: -122.0054812,
},
{
latitude: 37.771707,
longitude: -122.4053769,
},
],
};
this.mapView = null;
}
onMapPress = (e) => {
this.setState({
coordinates: [
...this.state.coordinates,
e.nativeEvent.coordinate,
],
});
}
render() {
return (
<MapView
initialRegion={{
latitude: LATITUDE,
longitude: LONGITUDE,
latitudeDelta: LATITUDE_DELTA,
longitudeDelta: LONGITUDE_DELTA,
}}
style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
ref={c => this.mapView = c}
onPress={this.onMapPress}
>
{this.state.coordinates.map((coordinate, index) =>
<MapView.Marker key={`coordinate_${index}`} coordinate={coordinate} />
)}
{(this.state.coordinates.length >= 2) && (
<MapViewDirections
origin={this.state.coordinates[0]}
waypoints={ (this.state.coordinates.length > 2) ? this.state.coordinates.slice(1, -1): undefined}
destination={this.state.coordinates[this.state.coordinates.length-1]}
apikey={GOOGLE_MAPS_APIKEY}
strokeWidth={3}
strokeColor="hotpink"
optimizeWaypoints={true}
onStart={(params) => {
console.log(`Started routing between "${params.origin}" and "${params.destination}"`);
}}
onReady={result => {
console.log(`Distance: ${result.distance} km`)
console.log(`Duration: ${result.duration} min.`)
this.mapView.fitToCoordinates(result.coordinates, {
edgePadding: {
right: (width / 20),
bottom: (height / 20),
left: (width / 20),
top: (height / 20),
}
});
}}
onError={(errorMessage) => {
// console.log('GOT AN ERROR');
}}
/>
)}
</MapView>
);
}
}
export default Example;
An example app can be found in a separate repo, located at https://github.com/bramus/react-native-maps-directions-example.
Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.
This code is inspired upon the article React Native Maps with Google Directions Api by Ali Oğuzhan Yıldız.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.