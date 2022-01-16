React Native Map components for iOS + Android

Installation

See Installation Instructions.

See Setup Instructions for the Included Example Project.

Compatibility

Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, we are not officially going to support this module on anything but the latest version of React Native. With that said, we will do our best to stay compatible with older versions as much that is practical, and the peer dependency of this requirement is set to "react-native": "*" explicitly for this reason. If you are using an older version of React Native with this module though, some features may be buggy.

Component API

<MapView /> Component API

<Marker /> Component API

<Callout /> Component API

<Polygon /> Component API

<Polyline /> Component API

<Circle /> Component API

<Overlay /> Component API

<Heatmap /> Component API

<Geojson /> Component API

General Usage

import MapView from 'react-native-maps' ;

or

var MapView = require ( 'react-native-maps' );

This MapView component is built so that features on the map (such as Markers, Polygons, etc.) are specified as children of the MapView itself. This provides an intuitive and react-like API for declaratively controlling features on the map.

Rendering a Map with an initial region

MapView

<MapView initialRegion={{ latitude : 37.78825 , longitude : -122.4324 , latitudeDelta : 0.0922 , longitudeDelta : 0.0421 , }} />

Using a MapView while controlling the region as state

getInitialState() { return { region : { latitude : 37.78825 , longitude : -122.4324 , latitudeDelta : 0.0922 , longitudeDelta : 0.0421 , }, }; } onRegionChange(region) { this .setState({ region }); } render() { return ( < MapView region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} /> ); }

Rendering a list of markers on a map

import { Marker } from 'react-native-maps' ; < MapView region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} > {this.state.markers.map((marker, index) => ( < Marker key = {index} coordinate = {marker.latlng} title = {marker.title} description = {marker.description} /> ))} </ MapView >

Rendering a Marker with a custom image

You need to generate an png image with various resolution (lets call them custom_pin ) - for more information go to Android, iOS put all images in Android drawables and iOS assets dir Now you can use the following code:

<Marker coordinate={{ latitude : latitude , longitude : longitude }} image={{ uri : 'custom_pin' }} />

Note: You can also pass the image binary data like image={require('custom_pin.png')} , but this will not scale good with the different screen sizes.

Rendering a Marker with a custom view

Note: This has performance implications, if you wish for a simpler solution go with a custom image (save your self the head ache)

<Marker coordinate={{ latitude : latitude , longitude : longitude }}> < MyCustomMarkerView { ...marker } /> </ Marker >

Rendering a custom Marker with a custom Callout

import { Callout } from 'react-native-maps' ; <Marker coordinate={marker.latlng}> <MyCustomMarkerView {...marker} /> <Callout> <MyCustomCalloutView {...marker} /> </Callout> </Marker>

Draggable Markers

<MapView initialRegion={...}> < Marker draggable coordinate = {this.state.x} onDragEnd = {(e) => this.setState({ x: e.nativeEvent.coordinate })} /> </ MapView >

Using a custom Tile Overlay

Tile Overlay using tile server

import { UrlTile } from 'react-native-maps' ; < MapView region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} > < UrlTile /** * The url template of the tile server. The patterns { x } { y } { z } will be replaced at runtime * For example , http: // c.tile.openstreetmap.org /{ z }/{ x }/{ y } .png */ urlTemplate = {this.state.urlTemplate} /** * The maximum zoom level for this tile overlay. Corresponds to the maximumZ setting in * MKTileOverlay. iOS only. */ maximumZ = {19} /** * flipY allows tiles with inverted y coordinates ( origin at bottom left of map ) * to be used. Its default value is false. */ flipY = {false} /> </ MapView >

For Android: add the following line in your AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" />

For IOS: configure App Transport Security in your app

Tile Overlay using local tiles

Tiles can be stored locally within device using xyz tiling scheme and displayed as tile overlay as well. This is usefull especially for offline map usage when tiles are available for selected map region within device storage.

import { LocalTile } from 'react-native-maps' ; < MapView region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} > < LocalTile /** * The path template of the locally stored tiles. The patterns { x } { y } { z } will be replaced at runtime * For example , / storage / emulated / 0 / mytiles /{ z }/{ x }/{ y } .png */ pathTemplate = {this.state.pathTemplate} /** * The size of provided local tiles ( usually 256 or 512 ) . */ tileSize = {256} /> </ MapView >

For Android: LocalTile is still just overlay over original map tiles. It means that if device is online, underlying tiles will be still downloaded. If original tiles download/display is not desirable set mapType to 'none'. For example:

<MapView mapType={Platform.OS == "android" ? "none" : "standard" } >

See OSM Wiki for how to download tiles for offline usage.

Overlaying other components on the map

Place components that you wish to overlay MapView underneath the MapView closing tag. Absolutely position these elements.

render() { return ( <MapView region={this.state.region} /> <OverlayComponent style={{position: “absolute”, bottom: 50}} /> ); }

Customizing the map style

Create the json object, or download a generated one from the google style generator.

mapStyle = [ ... ] render() { return ( < MapView region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} customMapStyle = {mapStyle} /> ); }

For iOS, in addition to providing the mapStyle you will need to do the following

import MapView, { PROVIDER_GOOGLE } from 'react-native-maps' <MapView provider={PROVIDER_GOOGLE} customMapStyle={MapStyle} >

Then add the AirGoogleMaps directory:

https://github.com/react-native-maps/react-native-maps/blob/1e71a21f39e7b88554852951f773c731c94680c9/docs/installation.md#ios

An unofficial step-by-step guide is also available at https://gist.github.com/heron2014/e60fa003e9b117ce80d56bb1d5bfe9e0

MapView Events

The <MapView /> component and its child components have several events that you can subscribe to. This example displays some of them in a log as a demonstration.

Tracking Region / Location

Programmatically Changing Region

One can change the mapview's position using refs and component methods, or by passing in an updated region prop. The component methods will allow one to animate to a given position like the native API could.

Changing the style of the map

Arbitrary React Views as Markers

Using the MapView with the Animated API

The <MapView /> component can be made to work with the Animated API, having the entire region prop be declared as an animated value. This allows one to animate the zoom and position of the MapView along with other gestures, giving a nice feel.

Further, Marker views can use the animated API to enhance the effect.

Issue: Since android needs to render its marker views as a bitmap, the animations APIs may not be compatible with the Marker views. Not sure if this can be worked around yet or not.

Markers' coordinates can also be animated, as shown in this example:

Polygon Creator

Other Overlays

So far, <Circle /> , <Polygon /> , and <Polyline /> are available to pass in as children to the <MapView /> component.

Gradient Polylines (iOS MapKit only)

Gradient polylines can be created using the strokeColors prop of the <Polyline> component.

Default Markers

Default markers will be rendered unless a custom marker is specified. One can optionally adjust the color of the default marker by using the pinColor prop.

Custom Callouts

Callouts to markers can be completely arbitrary react views, similar to markers. As a result, they can be interacted with like any other view.

Additionally, you can fall back to the standard behavior of just having a title/description through the <Marker /> 's title and description props.

Custom callout views can be the entire tooltip bubble, or just the content inside of the system default bubble.

To handle press on specific subview of callout use <CalloutSubview /> with onPress . See Callouts.js example.

Image-based Markers

Markers can be customized by just using images, and specified using the image prop.

Draggable Markers

Markers are draggable, and emit continuous drag events to update other UI during drags.

Lite Mode ( Android )

Enable lite mode on Android with liteMode prop. Ideal when having multiple maps in a View or ScrollView.

On Poi Click (Google Maps Only)

Poi are clickable, you can catch the event to get its information (usually to get the full detail from Google Place using the placeId).

Animated Region

The MapView can accept an AnimatedRegion value as its region prop. This allows you to utilize the Animated API to control the map's center and zoom.

import MapView, { AnimatedRegion, Animated } from 'react-native-maps' ; getInitialState() { return { region : new AnimatedRegion({ latitude : LATITUDE, longitude : LONGITUDE, latitudeDelta : LATITUDE_DELTA, longitudeDelta : LONGITUDE_DELTA, }), }; } onRegionChange(region) { this .state.region.setValue(region); } render() { return ( < Animated region = {this.state.region} onRegionChange = {this.onRegionChange} /> ); }

Animated Marker Position

Markers can also accept an AnimatedRegion value as a coordinate.

import Mapview, { AnimatedRegion, MarkerAnimated } from 'react-native-maps' ; getInitialState() { return { coordinate : new AnimatedRegion({ latitude : LATITUDE, longitude : LONGITUDE, }), }; } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { const duration = 500 if ( this .props.coordinate !== nextProps.coordinate) { if (Platform.OS === 'android' ) { if ( this .marker) { this .marker.animateMarkerToCoordinate( nextProps.coordinate, duration ); } } else { this .state.coordinate.timing({ ...nextProps.coordinate, useNativeDriver : true , duration }).start(); } } } render() { return ( < MapView initialRegion = {...} > < MarkerAnimated ref = {marker => { this.marker = marker }} coordinate={this.state.coordinate} /> </ MapView > ); }

Take Snapshot of map

import MapView, { Marker } from 'react-native-maps' ; getInitialState() { return { coordinate : { latitude : LATITUDE, longitude : LONGITUDE, }, }; } takeSnapshot () { const snapshot = this .map.takeSnapshot({ width : 300 , height : 300 , region : {..}, format : 'png' , quality : 0.8 , result : 'file' }); snapshot.then( ( uri ) => { this .setState({ mapSnapshot : uri }); }); } render() { return ( <View> <MapView initialRegion={...} ref={map => { this.map = map }}> <Marker coordinate={this.state.coordinate} /> </MapView> <Image source={{ uri: this.state.mapSnapshot.uri }} /> <TouchableOpacity onPress={this.takeSnapshot}> Take Snapshot </TouchableOpacity> </View> ); }

Zoom to Specified Markers

Pass an array of marker identifiers to have the map re-focus.

Zoom to Specified Coordinates

Pass an array of coordinates to focus a map region on said coordinates.

Troubleshooting

My map is blank

Make sure that you have properly installed react-native-maps.

Check in the logs if there is more informations about the issue.

Try setting the style of the MapView to an absolute position with top, left, right and bottom values set.

Make sure you have enabled Google Maps API in Google developer console

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ map : { ...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject, }, });

<MapView style={styles.map} />

Inputs don't focus

When inputs don't focus or elements don't respond to tap, look at the order of the view hierarchy, sometimes the issue could be due to ordering of rendered components, prefer putting MapView as the first component.

Bad:

<View> < TextInput /> < MapView /> </ View >

Good:

<View> < MapView /> < TextInput /> </ View >

Children Components Not Re-Rendering

Components that aren't declared by this library (Ex: Markers, Polyline) must not be children of the MapView component due to MapView's unique rendering methodology. Have your custom components / views outside the MapView component and position absolute to ensure they only re-render as needed. Example: Bad:

<View style={StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject}> < MapView style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject} > < View style = {{ position: ' absolute ', top: 100 , left: 50 }}/> </ MapView > </ View >

Good:

<View style={StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject}> < MapView style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject} /> < View style = {{ position: ' absolute ', top: 100 , left: 50 }}/> </ View >

Source: https://github.com/react-native-maps/react-native-maps/issues/1901

Crashing with EXC_BAD_ACCESS on iOS when switching apps

<MapView> using Apple Maps in mapType: "standard" will sometimes crash when you background the app or switch into another app. This is only an issue in XCode using Metal API Validation, and won't happen in production. To eliminate this problem even while debugging in XCode, go to Edit Scheme... -> Run (Debug) -> Diagnostics and uncheck Metal -> API Validation . (h/t @Simon-TechForm).

Source: https://github.com/react-native-maps/react-native-maps/issues/3957#issuecomment-924161121

