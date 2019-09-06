Deprecation notice

This repository is no longer actively maintained.

Continued development of react-native-mapbox-gl may be found in the community driven repository at https://github.com/react-native-mapbox-gl/maps. This new repository uses the latest versions of the Mapbox SDKs for iOS and Android, and contains a long range of improvements over the current one. We recommend you review the changelog for the new repository and transition to it.

This repository will only accept PRs containing bug fixes. Any new feature development will happen in the new repository.

Mapbox Maps SDK for React Native

An unofficial React Native component for building maps with the Mapbox Maps SDK for iOS and Mapbox Maps SDK for Android

What is Mapbox?

Mapbox is the location data platform for mobile and web applications. We provide building blocks to add location features like maps, search, and navigation into any experience you create. Use our simple and powerful APIs & SDKs and our open source libraries for interactivity and control.

Installation

🛑 NB: The current release 6.1.4 is not up on NPM. You have to get the master version from github. 🛑

Dependencies

node

npm

React Native recommended version 0.50 or greater

Git

git clone git .com:mapbox/react- native -mapbox-gl.git cd react- native -mapbox-gl

Yarn

yarn add https://github.com/nitaliano/react-native-mapbox-gl#master

Npm

npm install https://github.com/nitaliano/react-native-mapbox-gl/tarball/master

Installation Guides

Expo Support

We have a feature request open with Expo if you want to see it get in show your support https://expo.canny.io/feature-requests/p/add-mapbox-gl-support

License