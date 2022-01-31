An easy way to open a location in a map app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. The app supports Apple Maps, Google Maps, Citymapper, Uber, and a dozen other apps.

Full list of supported apps Apple Maps – apple-maps

Google Maps – google-maps

Citymapper – citymapper

Uber – uber

Lyft – lyft

The Transit App – transit

TruckMap – truckmap

Waze – waze

Yandex.Navi – yandex

Moovit – moovit

Yandex Taxi – yandex-taxi

Yandex Maps – yandex-maps

Kakao Map – kakaomap

Mapy.cz – mapycz

Maps.me – maps-me

OsmAnd - osmand

Gett - gett

Naver Map - navermap

2GIS - dgis

Liftago - liftago

Installation

1. Install the package

npm i -S react-native-map-link # or yarn add react-native-map-link

2. Post-install steps

Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:

iOS – Update Info.plist To allow your app to detect if any of the directions apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact. Just add this in your Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user. < key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > comgooglemaps </ string > < string > citymapper </ string > < string > uber </ string > < string > lyft </ string > < string > transit </ string > < string > truckmap </ string > < string > waze </ string > < string > yandexnavi </ string > < string > moovit </ string > < string > yandextaxi </ string > < string > yandexmaps </ string > < string > kakaomap </ string > < string > szn-mapy </ string > < string > mapsme </ string > < string > osmandmaps </ string > < string > gett </ string > < string > nmap </ string > < string > dgis </ string > < string > lftgpas </ string > </ array > Using Expo? Read the instructions to make it work on iOS.

Android – Update AndroidManifest.xml When switching to Android 11/Android SDK 30 (i.e. using Expo SDK 41), this library doesn't work out of the box anymore. The reason is the new Package Visibilty security feature. We'll have to update our AndroidManifest.xml to explicitly allow querying for other apps. You can do so by coping the <queries> statement below, and pasting it in the top level of your AndroidManifest (i.e. within the <manifest> ... </manifest> ). < queries > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "http" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "https" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "geo" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "google.navigation" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "applemaps" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "citymapper" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "uber" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "lyft" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "transit" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "truckmap" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "waze" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "yandexnavi" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "moovit" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "yandexmaps://maps.yandex." /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "yandextaxi" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "kakaomap" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "mapycz" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "mapsme" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "osmand.geo" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "gett" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "nmap" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "dgis" /> </ intent > < intent > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < data android:scheme = "lftgpas" /> </ intent > </ queries > If you're running into a 'unexpected element <queries> found in <manifest> ' error, make sure you have an updated version of Gradle in your android/build.gradle file: classpath( "com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.5.4" ) More info here.

Expo – Update app.json Read the instructions here to make it work on iOS.

Usage

Using the showLocation function will shown an action sheet on iOS and an alert on Android, without any custom styling:

import { showLocation } from 'react-native-map-link' showLocation({ latitude : 38.8976763 , longitude : -77.0387185 , sourceLatitude : -8.0870631 , sourceLongitude : -34.8941619 , title : 'The White House' , googleForceLatLon : false , googlePlaceId : 'ChIJGVtI4by3t4kRr51d_Qm_x58' , alwaysIncludeGoogle : true , dialogTitle : 'This is the dialog Title' , dialogMessage : 'This is the amazing dialog Message' , cancelText : 'This is the cancel button text' , appsWhiteList : [ 'google-maps' ], naverCallerName : 'com.example.myapp' , directionsMode : 'walk' })

Notes:

The sourceLatitude/sourceLongitude options only work if you specify both. Currently supports all apps except Waze.

options only work if you specify both. Currently supports all apps except Waze. directionsMode works on google-maps and apple-maps (on the latter, bike mode will not work). Without setting it, the app will decide based on his own settings.

