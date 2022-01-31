An easy way to open a location in a map app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. The app supports Apple Maps, Google Maps, Citymapper, Uber, and a dozen other apps.
apple-maps
google-maps
citymapper
uber
lyft
transit
truckmap
waze
yandex
moovit
yandex-taxi
yandex-maps
kakaomap
mapycz
maps-me
osmand
gett
navermap
dgis
liftago
npm i -S react-native-map-link # or yarn add react-native-map-link
Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:
To allow your app to detect if any of the directions apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside
ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact.
Just add this in your
Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user.
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>comgooglemaps</string>
<string>citymapper</string>
<string>uber</string>
<string>lyft</string>
<string>transit</string>
<string>truckmap</string>
<string>waze</string>
<string>yandexnavi</string>
<string>moovit</string>
<string>yandextaxi</string>
<string>yandexmaps</string>
<string>kakaomap</string>
<string>szn-mapy</string>
<string>mapsme</string>
<string>osmandmaps</string>
<string>gett</string>
<string>nmap</string>
<string>dgis</string>
<string>lftgpas</string>
</array>
Using Expo? Read the instructions to make it work on iOS.
When switching to Android 11/Android SDK 30 (i.e. using Expo SDK 41), this library doesn't work out of the box anymore. The reason is the new Package Visibilty security feature. We'll have to update our
AndroidManifest.xml to explicitly allow querying for other apps.
You can do so by coping the
<queries> statement below, and pasting it in the top level of your AndroidManifest (i.e. within the
<manifest> ... </manifest>).
<queries>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="http"/>
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="https"/>
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="geo" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="google.navigation" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="applemaps" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="citymapper" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="uber" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="lyft" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="transit" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="truckmap" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="waze" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="yandexnavi" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="moovit" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="yandexmaps://maps.yandex." />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="yandextaxi" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="kakaomap" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="mapycz" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="mapsme" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="osmand.geo" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="gett" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="nmap" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="dgis" />
</intent>
<intent>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<data android:scheme="lftgpas" />
</intent>
</queries>
If you're running into a 'unexpected element
<queries> found in
<manifest>' error, make sure you have an updated version of Gradle in your
android/build.gradle file:
classpath("com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.5.4")
More info here.
Read the instructions here to make it work on iOS.
Using the
showLocation function will shown an action sheet on iOS and an alert on Android, without any custom styling:
import { showLocation } from 'react-native-map-link'
showLocation({
latitude: 38.8976763,
longitude: -77.0387185,
sourceLatitude: -8.0870631, // optionally specify starting location for directions
sourceLongitude: -34.8941619, // not optional if sourceLatitude is specified
title: 'The White House', // optional
googleForceLatLon: false, // optionally force GoogleMaps to use the latlon for the query instead of the title
googlePlaceId: 'ChIJGVtI4by3t4kRr51d_Qm_x58', // optionally specify the google-place-id
alwaysIncludeGoogle: true, // optional, true will always add Google Maps to iOS and open in Safari, even if app is not installed (default: false)
dialogTitle: 'This is the dialog Title', // optional (default: 'Open in Maps')
dialogMessage: 'This is the amazing dialog Message', // optional (default: 'What app would you like to use?')
cancelText: 'This is the cancel button text', // optional (default: 'Cancel')
appsWhiteList: ['google-maps'], // optionally you can set which apps to show (default: will show all supported apps installed on device)
naverCallerName: 'com.example.myapp', // to link into Naver Map You should provide your appname which is the bundle ID in iOS and applicationId in android.
// appTitles: { 'google-maps': 'My custom Google Maps title' }, // optionally you can override default app titles
// app: 'uber', // optionally specify specific app to use
directionsMode: 'walk' // optional, accepted values are 'car', 'walk', 'public-transport' or 'bike'
})
Notes:
sourceLatitude/sourceLongitude options only work if you specify both. Currently supports all apps except Waze.
directionsMode works on google-maps and apple-maps (on the latter,
bike mode will not work). Without setting it, the app will decide based on his own settings.