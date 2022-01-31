openbase logo
react-native-map-link

by flexible-agency
2.8.1 (see all)

🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.

9.7K

GitHub Stars

485

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Map Link

GitHub release npm GitHub license

An easy way to open a location in a map app of the user's choice, based on the apps they have installed on their device. The app supports Apple Maps, Google Maps, Citymapper, Uber, and a dozen other apps.

Full list of supported apps
  • Apple Maps – apple-maps
  • Google Maps – google-maps
  • Citymapper – citymapper
  • Uber – uber
  • Lyft – lyft
  • The Transit App – transit
  • TruckMap – truckmap
  • Waze – waze
  • Yandex.Navi – yandex
  • Moovit – moovit
  • Yandex Taxi – yandex-taxi
  • Yandex Maps – yandex-maps
  • Kakao Map – kakaomap
  • Mapy.cz – mapycz
  • Maps.me – maps-me
  • OsmAnd - osmand
  • Gett - gett
  • Naver Map - navermap
  • 2GIS - dgis
  • Liftago - liftago

Installation

1. Install the package

npm i -S react-native-map-link         # or yarn add react-native-map-link

2. Post-install steps

Based on the platforms your app supports, you also need to:

iOS – Update Info.plist

To allow your app to detect if any of the directions apps are installed, an extra step is required on iOS. Your app needs to provide the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside ios/{my-project}/Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact.

Just add this in your Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user.

<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
    <string>comgooglemaps</string>
    <string>citymapper</string>
    <string>uber</string>
    <string>lyft</string>
    <string>transit</string>
    <string>truckmap</string>
    <string>waze</string>
    <string>yandexnavi</string>
    <string>moovit</string>
    <string>yandextaxi</string>
    <string>yandexmaps</string>
    <string>kakaomap</string>
    <string>szn-mapy</string>
    <string>mapsme</string>
    <string>osmandmaps</string>
    <string>gett</string>
    <string>nmap</string>
    <string>dgis</string>
    <string>lftgpas</string>
</array>

Using Expo? Read the instructions to make it work on iOS.

Android – Update AndroidManifest.xml

When switching to Android 11/Android SDK 30 (i.e. using Expo SDK 41), this library doesn't work out of the box anymore. The reason is the new Package Visibilty security feature. We'll have to update our AndroidManifest.xml to explicitly allow querying for other apps.

You can do so by coping the <queries> statement below, and pasting it in the top level of your AndroidManifest (i.e. within the <manifest> ... </manifest>).

<queries>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="http"/>
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="https"/>
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="geo" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="google.navigation" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="applemaps" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="citymapper" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="uber" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="lyft" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="transit" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="truckmap" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="waze" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="yandexnavi" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="moovit" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="yandexmaps://maps.yandex." />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="yandextaxi" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="kakaomap" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="mapycz" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="mapsme" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="osmand.geo" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="gett" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="nmap" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="dgis" />
  </intent>
  <intent>
    <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
    <data android:scheme="lftgpas" />
  </intent>
</queries>

If you're running into a 'unexpected element <queries> found in <manifest>' error, make sure you have an updated version of Gradle in your android/build.gradle file:

classpath("com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.5.4")

More info here.

Expo – Update app.json

Read the instructions here to make it work on iOS.

Usage

Using the showLocation function will shown an action sheet on iOS and an alert on Android, without any custom styling:

import { showLocation } from 'react-native-map-link'

showLocation({
    latitude: 38.8976763,
    longitude: -77.0387185,
    sourceLatitude: -8.0870631,  // optionally specify starting location for directions
    sourceLongitude: -34.8941619,  // not optional if sourceLatitude is specified
    title: 'The White House',  // optional
    googleForceLatLon: false,  // optionally force GoogleMaps to use the latlon for the query instead of the title
    googlePlaceId: 'ChIJGVtI4by3t4kRr51d_Qm_x58',  // optionally specify the google-place-id
    alwaysIncludeGoogle: true, // optional, true will always add Google Maps to iOS and open in Safari, even if app is not installed (default: false)
    dialogTitle: 'This is the dialog Title', // optional (default: 'Open in Maps')
    dialogMessage: 'This is the amazing dialog Message', // optional (default: 'What app would you like to use?')
    cancelText: 'This is the cancel button text', // optional (default: 'Cancel')
    appsWhiteList: ['google-maps'], // optionally you can set which apps to show (default: will show all supported apps installed on device)
    naverCallerName: 'com.example.myapp', // to link into Naver Map You should provide your appname which is the bundle ID in iOS and applicationId in android.
    // appTitles: { 'google-maps': 'My custom Google Maps title' }, // optionally you can override default app titles
    // app: 'uber',  // optionally specify specific app to use
    directionsMode: 'walk' // optional, accepted values are 'car', 'walk', 'public-transport' or 'bike'
})

Notes:

  • The sourceLatitude/sourceLongitude options only work if you specify both. Currently supports all apps except Waze.
  • directionsMode works on google-maps and apple-maps (on the latter, bike mode will not work). Without setting it, the app will decide based on his own settings.

More information



