openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-map-clustering

by Tony Przybył
3.4.2 (see all)

React Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

547

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Map

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Native Map Clustering

React Native module that handles map clustering for you.

Works with Expo and react-native-cli 🚀

This repo is proudly sponsored by:


React Native Templates & Starter Kits and Apps for easier start.

Demo

Demo

Installation

npm install react-native-map-clustering react-native-maps --save
// yarn add react-native-map-clustering react-native-maps

Full example

import React from "react";
import MapView from "react-native-map-clustering";
import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";

const INITIAL_REGION = {
  latitude: 52.5,
  longitude: 19.2,
  latitudeDelta: 8.5,
  longitudeDelta: 8.5,
};

const App = () => (
  <MapView initialRegion={INITIAL_REGION} style={{ flex: 1 }}>
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.4, longitude: 18.7 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.1, longitude: 18.4 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.6, longitude: 18.3 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 51.6, longitude: 18.0 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 53.1, longitude: 18.8 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.9, longitude: 19.4 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.2, longitude: 21 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.4, longitude: 21 }} />
    <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 51.8, longitude: 20 }} />
  </MapView>
);

export default App;

Props

NameTypeDefaultNote
clusterColorString#00B386Background color of cluster.
clusterTextColorString#FFFFFFColor of text in cluster.
clusterFontFamilyStringundefinedFont family of text in cluster.
onClusterPress(cluster, markers)Function() => {}Allows you to control cluster on click event. Function returns information about cluster and its markers.
tracksViewChangesBoolfalseSets whether the cluster markers should track view changes. It's turned off by default to improve cluster markers performance.
widthNumberwindow widthmap's width.
heightNumberwindow heightmap's height.
radiusNumberwindow.width * 6%SuperCluster radius.
extentNumber512SuperCluster extent.
minZoomNumber1SuperCluster minZoom.
maxZoomNumber20SuperCluster maxZoom.
minPointsNumber2SuperCluster minPoints.
preserveClusterPressBehaviorBoolfalseIf set to true, after clicking on cluster it will not be zoomed.
edgePaddingObject{ top: 50, left: 50, bottom: 50, right: 50 }Edge padding for react-native-maps's fitToCoordinates method, called in onClusterPress for fitting to pressed cluster children.
animationEnabledBooltrueAnimate imploding/exploding of clusters' markers and clusters size change. Works only on iOS.
layoutAnimationConfLayoutAnimationConfigLayoutAnimation.Presets.springLayoutAnimation.Presets.spring
onRegionChangeComplete(region, markers)Function() => {}Called when map's region changes. In return you get current region and markers data.
onMarkersChange(markers)Function() => {}Called when markers change. In return you get markers data.
superClusterRefMutableRefObject{}Return reference to supercluster library. You can read more about options it has here.
clusteringEnabledBooltrueSet true to enable and false to disable clustering.
spiralEnabledBooltrueSet true to enable and false to disable spiral view.
renderClusterFunctionundefinedEnables you to render custom cluster with custom styles and logic.
spiderLineColorString#FF0000Enables you to set color of spider line which joins spiral location with center location.

How to animate to region?

Full example of how to use animateToRegion().

import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { Button } from "react-native";
import MapView from "react-native-map-clustering";
import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";

const INITIAL_REGION = {
  latitude: 52.5,
  longitude: 19.2,
  latitudeDelta: 8.5,
  longitudeDelta: 8.5,
};

const App = () => {
  const mapRef = useRef();

  const animateToRegion = () => {
    let region = {
      latitude: 42.5,
      longitude: 15.2,
      latitudeDelta: 7.5,
      longitudeDelta: 7.5,
    };

    mapRef.current.animateToRegion(region, 2000);
  };

  return (
    <>
      <MapView
        ref={mapRef}
        initialRegion={INITIAL_REGION}
        style={{ flex: 1 }}
      />
      <Button onPress={animateToRegion} title="Animate" />
    </>
  );
};

export default App;

Support

Feel free to create issues and pull requests. I will try to provide as much support as possible over GitHub. In case of questions or problems, contact me at: tony@venits.com

Happy Coding 💖🚀

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
tuanpn.tbHa Noi, Viet Nam1 Rating0 Reviews
FIMO-VNU
4 months ago

Alternatives

@react-native-mapbox-gl/mapsA Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
react-native-mapsReact Native Mapview component for iOS + Android
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
126K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-native-map-link🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-maps-directionsDirections Component for `react-native-maps`
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial