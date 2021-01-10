React Native module that handles map clustering for you.
Works with Expo and react-native-cli 🚀
npm install react-native-map-clustering react-native-maps --save
// yarn add react-native-map-clustering react-native-maps
import React from "react";
import MapView from "react-native-map-clustering";
import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";
const INITIAL_REGION = {
latitude: 52.5,
longitude: 19.2,
latitudeDelta: 8.5,
longitudeDelta: 8.5,
};
const App = () => (
<MapView initialRegion={INITIAL_REGION} style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.4, longitude: 18.7 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.1, longitude: 18.4 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.6, longitude: 18.3 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 51.6, longitude: 18.0 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 53.1, longitude: 18.8 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.9, longitude: 19.4 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.2, longitude: 21 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 52.4, longitude: 21 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 51.8, longitude: 20 }} />
</MapView>
);
export default App;
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|clusterColor
|String
|#00B386
|Background color of cluster.
|clusterTextColor
|String
|#FFFFFF
|Color of text in cluster.
|clusterFontFamily
|String
|undefined
|Font family of text in cluster.
|onClusterPress(cluster, markers)
|Function
|() => {}
|Allows you to control cluster on click event. Function returns information about cluster and its markers.
|tracksViewChanges
|Bool
|false
|Sets whether the cluster markers should track view changes. It's turned off by default to improve cluster markers performance.
|width
|Number
|window width
|map's width.
|height
|Number
|window height
|map's height.
|radius
|Number
|window.width * 6%
|SuperCluster radius.
|extent
|Number
|512
|SuperCluster extent.
|minZoom
|Number
|1
|SuperCluster minZoom.
|maxZoom
|Number
|20
|SuperCluster maxZoom.
|minPoints
|Number
|2
|SuperCluster minPoints.
|preserveClusterPressBehavior
|Bool
|false
|If set to true, after clicking on cluster it will not be zoomed.
|edgePadding
|Object
|{ top: 50, left: 50, bottom: 50, right: 50 }
|Edge padding for react-native-maps's
fitToCoordinates method, called in
onClusterPress for fitting to pressed cluster children.
|animationEnabled
|Bool
|true
|Animate imploding/exploding of clusters' markers and clusters size change. Works only on iOS.
|layoutAnimationConf
|LayoutAnimationConfig
|LayoutAnimation.Presets.spring
LayoutAnimation.Presets.spring
|onRegionChangeComplete(region, markers)
|Function
|() => {}
|Called when map's region changes. In return you get current region and markers data.
|onMarkersChange(markers)
|Function
|() => {}
|Called when markers change. In return you get markers data.
|superClusterRef
|MutableRefObject
|{}
|Return reference to
supercluster library. You can read more about options it has here.
|clusteringEnabled
|Bool
|true
|Set true to enable and false to disable clustering.
|spiralEnabled
|Bool
|true
|Set true to enable and false to disable spiral view.
|renderCluster
|Function
|undefined
|Enables you to render custom cluster with custom styles and logic.
|spiderLineColor
|String
|#FF0000
|Enables you to set color of spider line which joins spiral location with center location.
Full example of how to use
animateToRegion().
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { Button } from "react-native";
import MapView from "react-native-map-clustering";
import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";
const INITIAL_REGION = {
latitude: 52.5,
longitude: 19.2,
latitudeDelta: 8.5,
longitudeDelta: 8.5,
};
const App = () => {
const mapRef = useRef();
const animateToRegion = () => {
let region = {
latitude: 42.5,
longitude: 15.2,
latitudeDelta: 7.5,
longitudeDelta: 7.5,
};
mapRef.current.animateToRegion(region, 2000);
};
return (
<>
<MapView
ref={mapRef}
initialRegion={INITIAL_REGION}
style={{ flex: 1 }}
/>
<Button onPress={animateToRegion} title="Animate" />
</>
);
};
export default App;
Feel free to create issues and pull requests. I will try to provide as much support as possible over GitHub. In case of questions or problems, contact me at: tony@venits.com