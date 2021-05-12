In your react-native project folder, run:
yarn add -D @bam.tech/react-native-make
# OR
npm i -D @bam.tech/react-native-make
Please note: This plugin only supports react-native-cli v2+
Once installed, plugins are available through the React Native CLI
You can get the list of available plugins by running
react-native -h within your project's folder
|Command
|Description
|set-icon
|generate platform specific app icons
|set-splash
|generate platform specific splash screens
cd react-native-make
yarn then
yarn link
react-native init
yarn link @bam.tech/react-native-make
Since 3.0.0, splashscreens for iOS are created via Xcode’s storyboard, so as to meet Apple's new requirements as of April 2020.
