A React Native wrapper for Apple's MFMailComposeViewController from iOS and Mail Intent on android Supports emails with attachments.

Installation

There was a breaking change in RN >=40. So for React Native >= 0.40: use v3.x and higher of this lib. otherwise use v2.x

npm i --save react-native-mail yarn add react-native-mail

Automatic Installation

You can automatically link the native components or follow the manual instructions below if you prefer.

react-native link

Manual Installation: Android

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':RNMail' , ':app' project ( ':RNMail' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-mail/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':RNMail' ) }

if MainActivity extends Activity: register module in MainActivity.java

import com.chirag.RNMail.*; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new RNMail()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

else if MainActivity extends ReactActivity: register module in MainApplication.java

import com.chirag.RNMail.*; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { .... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNMail() ); } };

Manual Installation: iOS

Run npm install react-native-mail --save Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name" (Screenshot) then navigate to node_modules/react-native-mail and select RNMail.xcodeproj (Screenshot). Add libRNMail.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot). Whenever you want to use it within React code now you can: var Mailer = require('NativeModules').RNMail;

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, Alert, Button } from 'react-native' ; import Mailer from 'react-native-mail' ; export default class App extends Component { handleEmail = () => { Mailer.mail({ subject : 'need help' , recipients : [ 'support@example.com' ], ccRecipients : [ 'supportCC@example.com' ], bccRecipients : [ 'supportBCC@example.com' ], body : '<b>A Bold Body</b>' , customChooserTitle : 'This is my new title' , isHTML : true , attachments : [{ path : '' , uri : '' , type : '' , mimeType : '' , name : '' , }] }, (error, event) => { Alert.alert( error, event, [ { text : 'Ok' , onPress : () => console .log( 'OK: Email Error Response' )}, { text : 'Cancel' , onPress : () => console .log( 'CANCEL: Email Error Response' )} ], { cancelable : true } ) }); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Button onPress = {this.handleEmail} title = "Email Me" color = "#841584" accessabilityLabel = "Purple Email Me Button" /> </ View > ); } }

Note

On Android, the callback will only be called if an error occurs. The event argument is unused!

Here is how it looks: