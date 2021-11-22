openbase logo
rnm

react-native-mail

by Chirag Jain
6.1.1 (see all)

A wrapper on top of MFMailComposeViewController from iOS and Mail Intent on android

Readme

react-native-mail

A React Native wrapper for Apple's MFMailComposeViewController from iOS and Mail Intent on android Supports emails with attachments.

Installation

There was a breaking change in RN >=40. So for React Native >= 0.40: use v3.x and higher of this lib. otherwise use v2.x

npm i --save react-native-mail # npm syntax
yarn add react-native-mail # yarn syntax

Automatic Installation

You can automatically link the native components or follow the manual instructions below if you prefer.

react-native link

Manual Installation: Android

  • In android/setting.gradle
...
include ':RNMail', ':app'
project(':RNMail').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-mail/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':RNMail')
}
  • if MainActivity extends Activity: register module in MainActivity.java
import com.chirag.RNMail.*;  // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
  ......

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
      .addPackage(new RNMail())              // <------ add here
      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }

  ......

}
  • else if MainActivity extends ReactActivity: register module in MainApplication.java
import com.chirag.RNMail.*; // <--- import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    ....

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new RNMail()      // <------ add here
      );
    }
  };

Manual Installation: iOS

  1. Run npm install react-native-mail --save
  2. Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name" (Screenshot) then navigate to node_modules/react-native-mail and select RNMail.xcodeproj (Screenshot).
  3. Add libRNMail.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot).
  4. Whenever you want to use it within React code now you can: var Mailer = require('NativeModules').RNMail;

Example

/**
 * Sample React Native App
 * https://github.com/facebook/react-native
 * @flow
 */

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Alert, Button } from 'react-native';
import Mailer from 'react-native-mail';

export default class App extends Component {

  handleEmail = () => {
    Mailer.mail({
      subject: 'need help',
      recipients: ['support@example.com'],
      ccRecipients: ['supportCC@example.com'],
      bccRecipients: ['supportBCC@example.com'],
      body: '<b>A Bold Body</b>',
      customChooserTitle: 'This is my new title', // Android only (defaults to "Send Mail")
      isHTML: true,
      attachments: [{
        // Specify either `path` or `uri` to indicate where to find the file data.
        // The API used to create or locate the file will usually indicate which it returns.
        // An absolute path will look like: /cacheDir/photos/some image.jpg
        // A URI starts with a protocol and looks like: content://appname/cacheDir/photos/some%20image.jpg
        path: '', // The absolute path of the file from which to read data.
        uri: '', // The uri of the file from which to read the data.
        // Specify either `type` or `mimeType` to indicate the type of data.
        type: '', // Mime Type: jpg, png, doc, ppt, html, pdf, csv
        mimeType: '', // - use only if you want to use custom type
        name: '', // Optional: Custom filename for attachment
      }]
    }, (error, event) => {
      Alert.alert(
        error,
        event,
        [
          {text: 'Ok', onPress: () => console.log('OK: Email Error Response')},
          {text: 'Cancel', onPress: () => console.log('CANCEL: Email Error Response')}
        ],
        { cancelable: true }
      )
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Button
          onPress={this.handleEmail}
          title="Email Me"
          color="#841584"
          accessabilityLabel="Purple Email Me Button"
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Note

On Android, the callback will only be called if an error occurs. The event argument is unused!

Here is how it looks:

Demo gif

