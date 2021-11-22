A React Native wrapper for Apple's
MFMailComposeViewController from iOS and Mail Intent on android
Supports emails with attachments.
There was a breaking change in RN >=40. So for React Native >= 0.40: use v3.x and higher of this lib. otherwise use v2.x
npm i --save react-native-mail # npm syntax
yarn add react-native-mail # yarn syntax
You can automatically link the native components or follow the manual instructions below if you prefer.
react-native link
android/setting.gradle
...
include ':RNMail', ':app'
project(':RNMail').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-mail/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':RNMail')
}
import com.chirag.RNMail.*; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
......
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new RNMail()) // <------ add here
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
......
}
MainApplication.java
import com.chirag.RNMail.*; // <--- import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
....
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNMail() // <------ add here
);
}
};
npm install react-native-mail --save
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name" (Screenshot) then navigate to node_modules/react-native-mail and select RNMail.xcodeproj (Screenshot).
libRNMail.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
(Screenshot).
var Mailer = require('NativeModules').RNMail;
/**
* Sample React Native App
* https://github.com/facebook/react-native
* @flow
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Alert, Button } from 'react-native';
import Mailer from 'react-native-mail';
export default class App extends Component {
handleEmail = () => {
Mailer.mail({
subject: 'need help',
recipients: ['support@example.com'],
ccRecipients: ['supportCC@example.com'],
bccRecipients: ['supportBCC@example.com'],
body: '<b>A Bold Body</b>',
customChooserTitle: 'This is my new title', // Android only (defaults to "Send Mail")
isHTML: true,
attachments: [{
// Specify either `path` or `uri` to indicate where to find the file data.
// The API used to create or locate the file will usually indicate which it returns.
// An absolute path will look like: /cacheDir/photos/some image.jpg
// A URI starts with a protocol and looks like: content://appname/cacheDir/photos/some%20image.jpg
path: '', // The absolute path of the file from which to read data.
uri: '', // The uri of the file from which to read the data.
// Specify either `type` or `mimeType` to indicate the type of data.
type: '', // Mime Type: jpg, png, doc, ppt, html, pdf, csv
mimeType: '', // - use only if you want to use custom type
name: '', // Optional: Custom filename for attachment
}]
}, (error, event) => {
Alert.alert(
error,
event,
[
{text: 'Ok', onPress: () => console.log('OK: Email Error Response')},
{text: 'Cancel', onPress: () => console.log('CANCEL: Email Error Response')}
],
{ cancelable: true }
)
});
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button
onPress={this.handleEmail}
title="Email Me"
color="#841584"
accessabilityLabel="Purple Email Me Button"
/>
</View>
);
}
}
On Android, the
callback will only be called if an
error occurs. The
event argument is unused!