React Native for macOS

Build native macOS apps with React.

See the official React Native website for an introduction to React Native.

React Native is a framework developed by Facebook that enables you to build world-class application experiences on native platforms using a consistent developer experience based on JavaScript and React. The focus of React Native is on developer efficiency across all the platforms you care about - learn once, write anywhere.

This repository is a working fork of facebook/react-native that adds support for the official React Native for macOS implementation from Microsoft.

You can read more about the macOS implementation in our website - React Native for Windows + macOS

Requirements

You can run React Native for macOS apps on Mac devices with versions Catalina (10.15) or newer.

For a full and detailed list of the system requirements and how to set up your development platform, see our System Requirements documentation on our website.

Getting Started

See the Getting Started Guide on our React Native for Windows + macOS website to build your first React Native for macOS app.

Logging Issues

Search the existing issues and try to make sure your problem doesn’t already exist before opening a new issue. If your issue doesn't exist yet, try to make sure you provide as much information as possible to us so we can help you sooner. It’s helpful if you include information like:

The version of macOS, React Native, React Native macOS extension where you ran into the issue.

A stack trace and reduced repro case when possible.

Ensure the appropriate template is used when filing your issue(s).

Contributing

See Contributing guidelines for how to set up your fork of the repo and start a PR to contribute to React Native for macOS.

Good First Issue and help wanted are great starting points for PRs.

Documentation

The full documentation for React Native can be found on the documentation website. The React Native documentation discusses components, APIs, and topics that are specific to React Native. For further documentation on the React API that is shared between React Native and React DOM, refer to the React documentation.

The source for the React Native documentation and website is hosted on a separate repo, @facebook/react-native-website.

React Native for Windows + macOS has its own separate documentation site where Windows and macOS specific information, like API docs and blog updates live. We are still working on the documentation for macOS, contributions are welcome!

Examples

Using the CLI in the Getting Started guide will set you up with a sample React Native for macOS app that you can begin editing right away.

If you're looking for sample code, just browse the RNTester folder for examples

License

The React Native for macOS extension, including modifications to the original Facebook source code, and all newly contributed code is provided under the MIT License. Portions of the React Native for macOS extension derived from React Native are copyright Facebook.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.