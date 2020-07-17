Deprecation

The project is no longer maintained.

There is an Microsoft version: https://microsoft.github.io/react-native-windows/

You can run React Native on Catalyst https://github.com/react-native-community/discussions-and-proposals/issues/131

React Native macOS (ex react-native-desktop)

Build macOS desktop applications using React Native.

<View> < Button onPress = {() => alert('clicked!')} /> </ View >

Getting Started

Node 4.x+, OS X 10.11+ required.

Previous React Native experience is highly recommended.

$ npm install react-native-macos-cli -g $ react-native-macos init MyProject $ cd MyProject $ react-native-macos run-macos

If you want to add macOS target to the existing iOS/Android/Windows project, make the steps above, merge this new folder into your current React Native project, then put rn-cli.config.js in the root.

Documentation

Since React Native macOS is just a fork, you can follow the same instructions on the React Native Documentation.

Disclaimer

React Native macOS is a fork of React Native for iOS. The project is still a fairly new so proceed at your own risk.

Community Help

Please use these community resources for getting help. We use the GitHub issues for tracking bugs and feature requests and have limited bandwidth to address them.

Ask a question on StackOverflow and tag it with react-native-macos

Chat with us on Reactiflux in #react-native-platforms (mentioning @ptmt)

(mentioning @ptmt) DM @ptmt on twitter

Examples

RNTesterApp

RNTesterApp includes a set of component examples that illustrate their functionality. It also allows you to load external JavaScript bundle files through HTTP. Just copy and paste a URL into the Search Field.

Download UIExplorer

License

React Native is MIT licensed.