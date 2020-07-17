openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnm

react-native-macos-cli

by Dima Loktev
2.0.1 (see all)

[deprecated in favor of https://microsoft.github.io/react-native-windows/] React Native for macOS is an experimental fork for writing desktop apps using Cocoa

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

11.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2,009

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecation

The project is no longer maintained.

There is an Microsoft version: https://microsoft.github.io/react-native-windows/

You can run React Native on Catalyst https://github.com/react-native-community/discussions-and-proposals/issues/131

React Native macOS (ex react-native-desktop)

Build macOS desktop applications using React Native.

Build Status npm version discord #react-native-platforms

<View>
  <Button onPress={() => alert('clicked!')} />
</View>

Getting Started

Node 4.x+, OS X 10.11+ required.

Previous React Native experience is highly recommended.

$ npm install react-native-macos-cli -g
$ react-native-macos init MyProject
$ cd MyProject
$ react-native-macos run-macos

If you want to add macOS target to the existing iOS/Android/Windows project, make the steps above, merge this new folder into your current React Native project, then put rn-cli.config.js in the root.

Documentation

Since React Native macOS is just a fork, you can follow the same instructions on the React Native Documentation.

Disclaimer

React Native macOS is a fork of React Native for iOS. The project is still a fairly new so proceed at your own risk.

Community Help

Please use these community resources for getting help. We use the GitHub issues for tracking bugs and feature requests and have limited bandwidth to address them.

  • Ask a question on StackOverflow and tag it with react-native-macos
  • Chat with us on Reactiflux in #react-native-platforms (mentioning @ptmt)
  • DM @ptmt on twitter

Examples

RNTesterApp

RNTesterApp includes a set of component examples that illustrate their functionality. It also allows you to load external JavaScript bundle files through HTTP. Just copy and paste a URL into the Search Field.

Download UIExplorer

screenshot 2016-03-31 21 06 33

screenshot 2016-03-31 21 00 30

screenshot 2015-10-24 16 40 36

License

React Native is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial