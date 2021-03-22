Fork of react-native-splash-screen and add implement for animation splash screen using airbnb lottie files.

Works on IOS and Android.

Content

Examples

Installation

First step(Download):

Run npm i react-native-lottie-splash-screen --save or yarn add react-native-lottie-splash-screen

Second step(Plugin Installation):

React Native v0.60+

The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

cd ios && pod install

For android, the package will be linked automatically on build.

For React Native version 0.59 or older React Native <= v0.59 react-native link react-native-lottie-splash-screen If you don't want to use the methods above, you can always do Manual installation.

Manual installation

Android:

In your android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions:

include ':react-native-lottie-splash-screen' project( ':react-native-lottie-splash-screen' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-lottie-splash-screen/android' )

In your android/app/build.gradle file, add the :react-native-lottie-splash-screen project as a compile-time dependency:

... dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-lottie-splash-screen' ) }

Update the MainApplication.java file to use react-native-lottie-splash-screen via the following changes:

import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage; import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new SplashScreenReactPackage() ); } }; public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost () { return mReactNativeHost; } }

iOS:

cd ios run pod install

OR

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-lottie-splash-screen and add SplashScreen.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libSplashScreen.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries To fix 'RNSplashScreen.h' file not found , you have to select your project → Build Settings → Search Paths → Header Search Paths to add: $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-lottie-splash-screen/ios

Third step(Plugin Configuration):

Android:

Update the MainActivity.java to use react-native-lottie-splash-screen via the following changes:

import android.os.Bundle; import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { SplashScreen.show( this , R.id.lottie); SplashScreen.setAnimationFinished( true ); super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); } }

iOS:

Create Dynamic.Swift with the following contents:

import UIKit import Foundation import Lottie class Dynamic : NSObject { func createAnimationView (rootView: UIView, lottieName: String) -> AnimationView { let animationView = AnimationView (name: lottieName) animationView.frame = rootView.frame animationView.center = rootView.center animationView.backgroundColor = UIColor .white; return animationView; } func play (animationView: AnimationView) { animationView.play( completion: { (success) in RNSplashScreen .setAnimationFinished( true ) } ); } }

Create [your-project-name]-Bridging-Header.h with the following contents:

To use swift file in AppDelegate.m, follow next step.

https://developer.apple.com/documentation/swift/imported_c_and_objective-c_apis/importing_swift_into_objective-c

Import Swift code into Objective-C within the same framework:\ \ Under Build Settings, in Packaging, make sure the Defines Module setting for that framework target is set to Yes.\ \ Import the Swift code from that framework target into any Objective-C .m file within that target using this syntax and substituting the appropriate names:

Update AppDelegate.m with the following additions:

@implementation AppDelegate - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { UIViewController *rootViewController = [ UIViewController new]; rootViewController.view = rootView; self .window.rootViewController = rootViewController; [ self .window makeKeyAndVisible]; Dynamic *t = [Dynamic new]; UIView *animationView = [t createAnimationViewWithRootView:rootView lottieName: @"loading" ]; animationView.backgroundColor = [ UIColor whiteColor]; [RNSplashScreen showLottieSplash:animationView inRootView:rootView]; [t playWithAnimationView:animationView]; [RNSplashScreen setAnimationFinished: true ]; return YES ; }

Getting started

Import react-native-lottie-splash-screen in your JS file.

import SplashScreen from 'react-native-lottie-splash-screen'

Create a file called launch_screen.xml in app/src/main/res/layout (create the layout -folder if it doesn't exist). Next, locate your lottie files in app/src/main/res/raw (loading.json in this example). The contents of the file should be the following:

< LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto" xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" tools:context = ".MainActivity" android:orientation = "vertical" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" android:background = "@color/white" > < com.airbnb.lottie.LottieAnimationView android:id = "@+id/lottie" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" app:lottie_rawRes = "@raw/loading" app:lottie_autoPlay = "true" app:lottie_loop = "false" /> </ LinearLayout >

Customize your launch screen by creating a launch_screen.png -file and placing it in an appropriate drawable -folder. Android automatically scales drawable, so you do not necessarily need to provide images for all phone densities. You can create splash screens in the following folders:

drawable-ldpi

drawable-mdpi

drawable-hdpi

drawable-xhdpi

drawable-xxhdpi

drawable-xxxhdpi

iOS

Drag your lottie files to Xcode Project. That's all.

Usage

Use like so:

When the app is finished loading, hide the SplashScreen.

The contents of the App.js may be the following:

import React, { useEffect } from "react" ; import SplashScreen from "react-native-lottie-splash-screen" ; import RootNavigator from "@navi/RootNavigator" ; const App = () => { useEffect( () => { SplashScreen.hide(); }, []); return < RootNavigator /> ; }; export default App;

API

Method Type Optional Description show() function false Open splash screen (Native Method ) hide() function false Close splash screen

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of you bug and a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it in one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change the API or do something big it is best to create an issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed