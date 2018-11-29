Full-fledged "infinite" carousel for your next react-native project. Supports iOS and Android.
Based on react-native framework by Facebook.
npm install react-native-looped-carousel --save
|Name
|propType
|default value
|description
|autoplay
|boolean
|true
|enables auto animations
|delay
|number
|4000
|number in milliseconds between auto animations
|currentPage
|number
|0
|allows you to set initial page
|pageStyle
|style
|null
|style for pages
|contentContainerStyle
|style
|null
contentContainerStyle for the scrollView
|onAnimateNextPage
|func
|null
|callback that is called with 0-based Id of the current page
|onPageBeingChanged
|func
|null
|callback that is called when scroll start with 0-based Id of the next page
|swipe
|bool
|true
|motion control for Swipe
|isLooped
|bool
|true
|if it's possible to scroll infinitely
|Pagination
|---
|---
|---
|pageInfo
|boolean
|false
|shows
{currentPage} / {totalNumberOfPages} pill at the bottom
|pageInfoBackgroundColor
|string
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)'
|background color for pageInfo
|pageInfoBottomContainerStyle
|style
|null
|style for the pageInfo container
|pageInfoTextStyle
|style
|null
|style for text in pageInfo
|pageInfoTextSeparator
|string
|' / '
|separator for
{currentPage} and
{totalNumberOfPages}
|Bullets
|---
|---
|---
|bullets
|bool
|false
|wether to show "bullets" at the bottom of the carousel
|bulletStyle
|style
|null
|style for each bullet
|bulletsContainerStyle
|style
|null
|style for the bullets container
|chosenBulletStyle
|style
|null
|style for the selected bullet
|Arrows
|---
|---
|---
|arrows
|bool
|false
|wether to show navigation arrows for the carousel
|arrowStyle
|style
|null
|style for navigation arrows
|leftArrowStyle
|style
|null
|style for left navigation arrow
|rightArrowStyle
|style
|null
|style for right navigation arrow
|arrowsContainerStyle
|style
|null
|style for the navigation arrows container
|leftArrowText
|string
|'Left'
|label for left navigation arrow
|rightArrowText
|string
|'Right'
|label for right navigation arrow
Three options :
// assuming ref is set up on the carousel as (ref) => this._carousel = ref
onPress={() => {this._carousel.animateToPage(page)}}
onPress={() => {this._carousel._animateNextPage()}}
onPress={() => {this._carousel._animatePreviousPage()}}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Text,
View,
Dimensions,
} from 'react-native';
import Carousel from 'react-native-looped-carousel';
const { width, height } = Dimensions.get('window');
export default class CarouselExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
size: { width, height },
};
}
_onLayoutDidChange = (e) => {
const layout = e.nativeEvent.layout;
this.setState({ size: { width: layout.width, height: layout.height } });
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }} onLayout={this._onLayoutDidChange}>
<Carousel
delay={2000}
style={this.state.size}
autoplay
pageInfo
onAnimateNextPage={(p) => console.log(p)}
>
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: '#BADA55' }, this.state.size]}><Text>1</Text></View>
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: 'red' }, this.state.size]}><Text>2</Text></View>
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: 'blue' }, this.state.size]}><Text>3</Text></View>
</Carousel>
</View>
);
}
}
More on react-native here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/getting-started.html