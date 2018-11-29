Looped carousel for React Native

Full-fledged "infinite" carousel for your next react-native project. Supports iOS and Android.

Based on react-native framework by Facebook.

Demo

Install

npm install react-native-looped-carousel --save

Examples

Props

Name propType default value description autoplay boolean true enables auto animations delay number 4000 number in milliseconds between auto animations currentPage number 0 allows you to set initial page pageStyle style null style for pages contentContainerStyle style null contentContainerStyle for the scrollView onAnimateNextPage func null callback that is called with 0-based Id of the current page onPageBeingChanged func null callback that is called when scroll start with 0-based Id of the next page swipe bool true motion control for Swipe isLooped bool true if it's possible to scroll infinitely Pagination --- --- --- pageInfo boolean false shows {currentPage} / {totalNumberOfPages} pill at the bottom pageInfoBackgroundColor string 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)' background color for pageInfo pageInfoBottomContainerStyle style null style for the pageInfo container pageInfoTextStyle style null style for text in pageInfo pageInfoTextSeparator string ' / ' separator for {currentPage} and {totalNumberOfPages} Bullets --- --- --- bullets bool false wether to show "bullets" at the bottom of the carousel bulletStyle style null style for each bullet bulletsContainerStyle style null style for the bullets container chosenBulletStyle style null style for the selected bullet Arrows --- --- --- arrows bool false wether to show navigation arrows for the carousel arrowStyle style null style for navigation arrows leftArrowStyle style null style for left navigation arrow rightArrowStyle style null style for right navigation arrow arrowsContainerStyle style null style for the navigation arrows container leftArrowText string 'Left' label for left navigation arrow rightArrowText string 'Right' label for right navigation arrow

Change the page

Three options :

Go to a specific page

Go to the next page

Go to the previous page

onPress={() => { this ._carousel.animateToPage(page)}} onPress={() => { this ._carousel._animateNextPage()}} onPress={() => { this ._carousel._animatePreviousPage()}}

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Text, View, Dimensions, } from 'react-native' ; import Carousel from 'react-native-looped-carousel' ; const { width, height } = Dimensions.get( 'window' ); export default class CarouselExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { size : { width, height }, }; } _onLayoutDidChange = ( e ) => { const layout = e.nativeEvent.layout; this .setState({ size : { width : layout.width, height : layout.height } }); } render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }} onLayout = {this._onLayoutDidChange} > < Carousel delay = {2000} style = {this.state.size} autoplay pageInfo onAnimateNextPage = {(p) => console.log(p)} > < View style = {[{ backgroundColor: '# BADA55 ' }, this.state.size ]}> < Text > 1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[{ backgroundColor: ' red ' }, this.state.size ]}> < Text > 2 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[{ backgroundColor: ' blue ' }, this.state.size ]}> < Text > 3 </ Text > </ View > </ Carousel > </ View > ); } }

Used in

See also

More on react-native here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/getting-started.html