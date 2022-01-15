Performance-aware simple logger for React-Native Expo (managed and bare) and react-native-web with custom levels and transports (colored console, file writing, etc.).
Each level has its severity: a number that represents its importance in ascending order from the least important to the most important. Eg. debug:0, info:1, warn:2, error:3.
By config the logger with a minium severity level, you will see only the logs that have it highest. Then logs will be managed by transport: the function that will display/save/send log messages.
It is also possible to extend the logger to create namespaced logs. In this way you will be able to see the log messages only for one or some parts of the code of your choice
Demo console transport with custom colored levels and namespaces:
After trying the most known logging libraries, like winston and bunyan, we found that for react-native we needed something simpler, but still flexible, and without dependencies on nodejs. Comments and suggestions are welcome.
npm install --save react-native-logs
OR
yarn add react-native-logs
OR
expo install react-native-logs
import { logger } from "react-native-logs";
var log = logger.createLogger();
log.debug("This is a Debug log");
log.info("This is an Info log");
log.warn("This is a Warning log");
log.error("This is an Error log");
By default the
createLogger() method (called without arguments) will create a simple console logger with debug, info, warn
and error levels.
You can customize the logger by passing a config object to the
createLogger method (see example
below). All params are optional and will take default values if no corresponding argument is passed.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Default
|severity
|string
|Init logs severity (least important level you want to see)
debug (or the first custom level)
|transport
|Function
|The transport function for logs (see below for presets)
|The preset transport
consoleTransport
|transportOptions
|Object
|Set custom options for transports
null
|levels
|Object
|Set custom log levels: {name:power}
false
|async
|boolean
|Set to true for async logs (to improve app performance)
true
|asyncFunc
|Function
|Set a cutom async function
(cb: Function)=>{return cb()}
InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions
|dateFormat
|string
|Choose between only
time or a date:
local,
utc,
iso
time
|printLevel
|boolean
|Choose whether to print the log level
true
|printDate
|boolean
|Choose whether to print the log date/time
true
|enabled
|boolean
|Enable or disable logging
true
|enabledExtensions
|string[]
|Enable only certain namespaces
null
import { logger, consoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const defaultConfig = {
levels: {
debug: 0,
info: 1,
warn: 2,
error: 3,
},
severity: "debug",
transport: consoleTransport,
transportOptions: {
colors: {
info: "blueBright",
warn: "yellowBright",
error: "redBright",
},
},
async: true,
dateFormat: "time",
printLevel: true,
printDate: true,
enabled: true,
};
var log = logger.createLogger(defaultConfig);
log.debug("Debug message");
log.info({ message: "hi!" });
Log levels have this format:
{ name : severity } and you can create your personalized list, Eg:
import { logger } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
levels: {
trace: 0,
info: 1,
silly: 2,
error: 3,
mad: 4,
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.silly("Silly message");
You can write your own transport to send logs to a cloud service, save it in to a database, or do whatever you want. The following parameters are received by the function:
msg: any: the message formatted by logger "[time] | [namespace] | [level] | [msg]"
rawMsg: any: the message (or array of messages) in its original form
level: { severity: number; text: string }: the log level
extension?: string | null: its namespace if it is an extended log
options?: any: the transportOptions object
You can define your custom transport as follow (example in typescript)§:
import { logger, transportFunctionType } from "react-native-logs";
const customTransport: transportFunctionType = (props) => {
// Do here whatever you want with the log message
// You can use any options setted in config.transportOptions
// Eg. a console log: console.log(props.level.text, props.msg)
};
const config = {
transport: customTransport,
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.debug("Debug message");
By setting the
transportOptions parameter you can insert the options that will be passed to
transports. For some transports these may be mandatory, as in the case of the
FS option for the
fileAsyncTransport
(see preset transports list for details).
import { logger, fileAsyncTransport } from "react-native-logs";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
const config = {
transport: fileAsyncTransport,
transportOptions: {
FS: RNFS,
fileName: `log.txt`,
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.debug("Debug message");
Log messages can be concatenated by adding arguments to the log function:
var errorObject = {
staus: 404,
message: "Undefined Error",
};
log.error("New error occured", errorObject);
react-native-logs includes some preset transports. You can import the one of your choice:
import { logger, <transportName> } from 'react-native-logs';
import { logger, mapConsoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
transport: mapConsoleTransport,
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.debug("Debug message");
Print the logs with a formatted
console.log output.
|name
|type
|description
|default
|colors
|object
|If setted you can choose the log colors, defined by level: {level:color}
null
|extensionColors
|object
|If setted you can choose the extension label colors: {extension:color}
null
|name
|ansi code
|note
|default
|null
|default console color
|black
|30
|red
|31
|green
|32
|yellow
|33
|blue
|34
|magenta
|35
|cyan
|36
|white
|37
|grey
|90
|redBright
|91
|greenBright
|92
|yellowBright
|93
|blueBright
|94
|magentaBright
|95
|cyanBright
|96
|whiteBright
|97
import { logger, consoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
levels: {
debug: 0,
info: 1,
warn: 2,
error: 3,
},
transport: consoleTransport,
transportOptions: {
colors: {
info: "blueBright",
warn: "yellowBright",
error: "redBright",
},
extensionColors: {
root: "magenta",
home: "green",
},
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
var rootLog = log.extend("root");
var homeLog = log.extend("home");
rootLog.info("Magenta Extension and bright blue message");
homeLog.error("Green Extension and bright red message");
Print the logs with a selected
console method (
console.log,
console.warn,
console.error, etc.).
|name
|type
|description
|default
|mapLevels
|object
|Select the console method by level: {level:method}
null
If mapLevels is not setted, the transport will try to map the console methods with the level name.
import { logger, mapConsoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
levels: {
debug: 0,
info: 1,
warn: 2,
err: 3,
},
transport: mapConsoleTransport,
transportOptions: {
mapLevels: {
debug: "log",
info: "info",
warn: "warn",
err: "error",
},
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.debug("Print this with console.log");
log.err("Print this with console.error");
This transport requires the installation of
react-native-fs(install tutorial here) or
expo-file-system, and allows you to save the
logs on the
<filePath>/<fileName>.txt file.
|name
|type
|description
|default
|FS
|Object
|MANDATORY, filesystem instance for the transport (RNFS or expo FileSystem)
null
|fileName
|string
|set logs file name
log
|filePath
|string
|set logs file path
RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath or expo
FileSystem.documentDirectory
import { logger, fileAsyncTransport } from "react-native-logs";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
/* EXPO:
* import * as FileSystem from 'expo-file-system';
*/
let today = new Date();
let date = today.getDate();
let month = today.getMonth() + 1;
let year = today.getFullYear();
const config = {
severity: "debug",
transport: fileAsyncTransport,
transportOptions: {
FS: RNFS,
/* EXPO:
* FS: FileSystem,
*/
fileName: `logs_${date}-${month}-${year}`, // Create a new file every day
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.info("Print this string to a file");
NOTE: Following this example it will be possible to upload the file to your remote server
Send logs to Sentry. This transport also tries to send the error stack if it receives a JS error.
|name
|type
|description
|default
|SENTRY
|Object
|MANDATORY, sentry instance for the transport
null
import { logger, sentryTransport } from "react-native-logs";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";
/*
* Configure sentry
*/
const config = {
severity: "debug",
transport: sentryTransport,
transportOptions: {
SENTRY: Sentry,
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
log.error("Send this log to Sentry");
To enable logging only for certain parts of the app, you can extend the logger to different namespaces using the "extend" method. You can enable these extensions from the configuration (
config.enabledExtensions) or by using the
enable/
disable methods.
import { logger, consoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
transport: consoleTransport,
enabledExtensions: ["ROOT", "HOME"],
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
var rootLog = log.extend("ROOT");
var homeLog = log.extend("HOME");
var profileLog = log.extend("PROFILE");
log.debug("print this"); // this will print "<time> | DEBUG | print this"
rootLog.debug("print this"); // this will print "<time> | ROOT | DEBUG | print this"
homeLog.debug("print this"); // this will print "<time> | HOME | DEBUG | print this"
profileLog.debug("not print this"); // this extension is not enabled
Dynamically enable/disable loggers and extensions, if it is called without parameters then it will disable/enable the whole logger:
import { logger, consoleTransport } from "react-native-logs";
const config = {
transport: consoleTransport,
enabledExtensions: ["ROOT", "HOME"],
};
var log = logger.createLogger(config);
var rootLog = log.extend("ROOT");
var homeLog = log.extend("HOME");
log.info("print this"); // this will print "<time> | ROOT | INFO | print this"
homeLog.info("print this"); // extension is enabled
log.disable("HOME");
homeLog.info("not print this"); // extension is not enabled
rootLog.info("print this"); // extension is enabled
log.disable();
homeLog.info("not print this"); // logger is not enabled
rootLog.info("not print this"); // logger is not enabled
log.info("not print this"); // logger is not enabled
Get an array of currently created extensions.
You can set the severity level by passing the name(string) of the least important level you want to
see. This method will overwrite any
config.severity option set in logger creation.
var log = logger.createLogger();
log.setSeverity("info");
log.debug("This log will not be printed");
log.info("This log will be printed correctly");
log.error("This log will be printed correctly");
You can get the current severity level setted.
var log = logger.createLogger();
var defaultseverity = log.getSeverity(); // severity = debug
log.setSeverity("info");
var severity = log.getSeverity(); // severity = info
log.setSeverity("error");
var newseverity = log.getSeverity(); // newseverity = error
In reacly-native, after you have create your logger, you can set to log only in development using
the
__DEV__ as follows:
import {
logger,
consoleTransport,
fileAsyncTransport,
} from "react-native-logs";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
const config = {
transport: __DEV__ ? consoleTransport : fileAsyncTransport,
severity: __DEV__ ? "debug" : "error",
transportOptions: {
colors
FS: RNFS,
},
};
var log = logger.createLogger();
This will block all the logs in production, but not the errors, so the app performance will not be affected. This will also change the transport: print to console in development and save to file in production.
In order to have a global logger throughout the app, i recommend using a config.js file to initialize the logger so it can be imported wherever it is needed. Example:
//config.js
import {
logger,
consoleTransport,
fileAsyncTransport,
} from "react-native-logs";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
const config = {
transport: __DEV__ ? consoleTransport : fileAsyncTransport,
severity: __DEV__ ? "debug" : "error",
transportOptions: {
colors: {
info: "blueBright",
warn: "yellowBright",
error: "redBright",
},
FS: RNFS,
},
};
var LOG = logger.createLogger(config);
export { LOG };
//index.js and other app files
import { LOG } from "./config";
LOG.info("app log test");
To use extended loggers in all files you can also re-declare them:
//root.js
import { LOG } from "./config";
var log = LOG.extend("ROOT");
log.info("root log test");
//root2.js
import { LOG } from "./config";
var log = LOG.extend("ROOT");
log.info("root log test");
//home.js
import { LOG } from "./config";
var log = LOG.extend("HOME");
log.info("home log test");
To use multiple transports for logs, just create a transport function that calls other transport functions as follows:
import {
logger,
consoleTransport,
fileAsyncTransport,
sentryTransport,
transportFunctionType,
} from "react-native-logs";
import RNFS from "react-native-fs";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";
var customTransport: transportFunctionType = (props) => {
// Do here whatever you want with the log message
// Eg. a console log: console.log(props.level.text, props.msg)
};
const log = logger.createLogger({
transport: (props) => {
consoleTransport(props);
fileAsyncTransport(props);
sentryTransport(props);
customTransport(props);
},
transportOptions: {
FS: RNFS,
SENTRY: Sentry,
colors: {
info: "blueBright",
warn: "yellowBright",
error: "redBright",
},
},
});