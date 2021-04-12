openbase logo
react-native-loggly-jslogger

by loggly
2.2.3 (see all)

Client-side (browser) logger to use with Loggly v2

Documentation
Downloads/wk

156

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loggly-jslogger

Client-side (browser) logger to send Javascript logs from any website to Loggly. Check out Loggly’s Javascript logging documentation to learn more.

Installation

Insert the following code into your webpage, replacing your-customer-token with the key defined in the Source Setup -> Customer Tokens page:

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cloudfront.loggly.com/js/loggly.tracker-2.2.4.min.js" async></script>
<script>
  var _LTracker = _LTracker || [];
  _LTracker.push({
    'logglyKey': 'your-customer-token',
    'sendConsoleErrors': true,
    'tag': 'javascript-logs'
  });
</script>

To get early access to the most recent updates to the tracker, use the script https://cloudfront.loggly.com/js/loggly.tracker-latest.min.js. This is not recommended in a production environment as it may include breaking changes.

Usage

Logging text:

_LTracker.push('my tracking string');

Logging JSON:

_LTracker.push({
  'text': 'my tracking string',
  'aList': [9, 2, 5],
  'anObject': {
    'id': 1,
    'value': 'foobar'
  }
});

Customization

Separate logging instance:

var myBetterLogger = new LogglyTracker();
myBetterLogger.push({'logglyKey': 'your-customer-token' });  // push a loggly key to initialize

Send Console Errors to Loggly

Keep the sendConsoleErrors value to true to send all unhandled errors to Loggly with detailed information, including error message, URL, line number and column number.

Send Tags to Loggly

Send your custom tags to Loggly by setting the tag property.

_LTracker.push({
  'logglyKey': 'your-customer-token',
  'sendConsoleErrors' : true,
  'tag' : 'tag1,tag2'
});

Special Characters Support

Set the useUtfEncoding value to true to prevent special characters from showing as odd or unusual characters in Loggly Search. Special characters will be easier to read and understand in your log events.

See the usage below:

_LTracker.push({
  'logglyKey': 'your-customer-token',
  'sendConsoleErrors' : true,
  'tag' : 'javascript-logs',
  'useUtfEncoding': true
});

Setup Proxy for Ad blockers

If the script or its requests are blocked by ad blockers, you can proxy requests from your own domain. To do this, perform following steps

Set useProxyDomain property to true

_LTracker.push({
  'logglyKey': 'your-customer-token',
  'sendConsoleErrors' : true,
  'tag' : 'javascript-logs',
  'useDomainProxy' : true
});

Use the following configuration on your server to forward the requests to Loggly

#Proxy to Loggly
location /loggly/ {
    rewrite ^/loggly/(.*)$ /$1 break;  # remove the '/loggly' part from the path, leaving /inputs/xxxxxxxx-xxxx-.../tag/xxx
    proxy_set_header Host logs-01.loggly.com;
    proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
    proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $remote_addr;
    proxy_pass http://logs-01.loggly.com;
}

Build Production Version

Run npm run build to build production version. The output is saved in folder dist.

Run tests

In your web browser open file jasminetest/TrackerSpecRunner.html.

