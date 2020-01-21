openbase logo
rnl

react-native-log-ios

by Annihil
1.5.0 (see all)

React Native iOS standalone logger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

React Native Log iOS

npm license

React Native Log iOS logo

This standalone script replace the broken react-native log-ios.
It will watch the Mac OS X system log file and filter only the lines concerning your XCode project.
You will be able to see the console.log, console.warn and console.error outputs.

Installation

npm i -g react-native-log-ios

Usage

Important: You will need to provide the FacebookDisplayName to the command - in some cases it is different from the Xcode project name, or the bundle name. You will find this "FacebookDisplayName" in Info.plist.

react-native-log-ios <FacebookDisplayName>

react-native-log-ios --help

Result

Line format is the following: HH:mm:ss, <eventMessage>

12:02:33, Initializing <RCTCxxBridge: 0x6000037340f0> (parent: <RCTBridge: 0x600002335f80>, executor: (null))
12:02:33, Running application Foobar ({
    initialProps =     {
    };
    rootTag = 1;
})
12:02:33, Running application "Foobar" with appParams: {"rootTag":1,"initialProps":{}}. __DEV__ === true, development-level warning are ON, performance optimizations are OFF
12:02:39, Hello world!

Versioning

React Native Log iOS uses SemVer for versioning.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

