React Native Log iOS

This standalone script replace the broken react-native log-ios .

It will watch the Mac OS X system log file and filter only the lines concerning your XCode project.

You will be able to see the console.log , console.warn and console.error outputs.

Installation

npm i -g react- native -log-ios

Usage

Important: You will need to provide the FacebookDisplayName to the command - in some cases it is different from the Xcode project name, or the bundle name. You will find this "FacebookDisplayName" in Info.plist.

react-native-log-ios < FacebookDisplayName >

react-native- log -ios

Result

Line format is the following: HH:mm:ss, <eventMessage>

12 :02:33, Initializing <RCTCxxBridge: 0x6000037340f0 > (parent: <RCTBridge: 0x600002335f80 >, executor: (null)) 12 :02:33, Running application Foobar ({ initialProps = { }; rootTag = 1 ; }) 12 :02:33, Running application "Foobar" with appParams: {"rootTag":1,"initialProps":{}}. __DEV__ === true , development-level warning are ON, performance optimizations are OFF 12 :02:39, Hello world!

Versioning

React Native Log iOS uses SemVer for versioning.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.