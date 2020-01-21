This standalone script replace the broken
react-native log-ios.
It will watch the Mac OS X system log file and filter only the lines concerning your XCode project.
You will be able to see the
console.log,
console.warn and
console.error outputs.
npm i -g react-native-log-ios
Important: You will need to provide the FacebookDisplayName to the command - in some cases it is different from the Xcode project name, or the bundle name. You will find this "FacebookDisplayName" in Info.plist.
react-native-log-ios <FacebookDisplayName>
react-native-log-ios --help
Line format is the following:
HH:mm:ss, <eventMessage>
12:02:33, Initializing <RCTCxxBridge: 0x6000037340f0> (parent: <RCTBridge: 0x600002335f80>, executor: (null))
12:02:33, Running application Foobar ({
initialProps = {
};
rootTag = 1;
})
12:02:33, Running application "Foobar" with appParams: {"rootTag":1,"initialProps":{}}. __DEV__ === true, development-level warning are ON, performance optimizations are OFF
12:02:39, Hello world!
React Native Log iOS uses SemVer for versioning.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.