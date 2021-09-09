This package makes it easy for an React Native App to ensure that the Android device's system settings are properly configured for the app's location needs. If your app needs to request location, the device needs to enable the appropriate system settings, such as GPS or Wi-Fi scanning. Rather than directly enabling services such as the device's GPS, your app specifies the required level of accuracy/power consumption, and the device automatically makes the appropriate changes to system settings.

Installation

yarn add react-native-location-enabler

Usage

Example using Hook (React Hooks API) :

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; const { PRIORITIES : { HIGH_ACCURACY }, useLocationSettings, } = LocationEnabler; const App = () => { const [enabled, requestResolution] = useLocationSettings( { priority : HIGH_ACCURACY, alwaysShow : true , needBle : true , }, false ); return ( < View > {!enabled && ( < Button onPress = {requestResolution} title = "Request Resolution Location Settings" /> )} </ View > ); };

Example using Listener :

import LocationEnabler from "react-native-location-enabler" const { PRIORITIES : { HIGH_ACCURACY }, addListener, checkSettings, requestResolutionSettings } = LocationEnabler const listener = addListener( ( { locationEnabled } ) => console .log( `Location are ${ locationEnabled ? 'enabled' : 'disabled' } ` ); ); const config = { priority : HIGH_ACCURACY, alwaysShow : true , needBle : false , }; checkSettings(config); requestResolutionSettings(config); listener.remove();

Example React Native App :

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/YsnKsy/react-native-location-enabler.git && cd react-native-location-enabler

Install npm dependencies

yarn

Start Metro ( javascript bundler )

yarn example start

Install and launch example app on the device

yarn example android

API

Properties

PRIORITIES

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; const { HIGH_ACCURACY, BALANCED_POWER_ACCURACY, LOW_POWER, NO_POWER, } = LocationEnabler.PRIORITIES;

Static object contain a list quality of service for location updates. If your application wants high accuracy location it should set prioprity to 'HIGH_ACCURACY'. If you want negligible power impact, but to still receive location updates when available, then set priority to 'NO_POWER'.

Methods

useLocationSettings({ priority, alwaysShow, needBle }, initialStatus?)

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; const { useLocationSettings, PRIORITIES : { HIGH_ACCURACY }, } = LocationEnabler; const [enabled, requestResolution] = useLocationSettings({ priority : HIGH_ACCURACY, alwaysShow : true , needBle : true , }); console .log( `Location are ${enabled ? 'enabled' : 'disabled' } ` ); if (!enabled) { requestResolution(); }

Hook let you check the user's device location status 'on' / 'off' and method let you display an activity where they can turn location 'on'.

checkSettings({ priority, alwaysShow, needBle })

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; const { checkSettings, PRIORITIES : { HIGH_ACCURACY }, } = LocationEnabler; checkSettings({ priority : HIGH_ACCURACY, alwaysShow : true , needBle : true , });

Checking if the user's device location is turned on / off.

requestResolutionSettings({ priority, alwaysShow, needBle })

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; const { requestResolutionSettings, PRIORITIES : { HIGH_ACCURACY }, } = LocationEnabler; requestResolutionSettings({ priority : HIGH_ACCURACY, alwaysShow : true , needBle : true , });

Display an activity where they can turn location 'on' using a location request.

import LocationEnabler from 'react-native-location-enabler' ; let listener = null ; function cb ( result ) { const { locationEnabled } = result; console .log( `Location are ${locationEnabled ? 'enabled' : 'disabled' } ` ); if (listener !== null ) { listener.remove(); } } listener = LocationEnabler.addListener(cb);

Adds a listener to be invoked when onChangeLocationSettings are emitted. An optional calling context may be provided. The data arguments emitted will be passed to the listener function.

