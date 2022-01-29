react-native-localize-deckyfx-fork-zoontek

A toolbox for your React Native app localization.
|package name
|version
|react-native version
|react-native-localize
|2.0.0+
|0.60.0+
|react-native-localize
|1.0.0+
|0.56.0+
$ npm install --save react-native-localize
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-localize
Don't forget to run
pod install after that !
Because this package targets React Native 0.60.0+, you will probably don't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow this additional instructions:
Add this line to your
ios/Podfile file, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
pod 'RNLocalize', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-localize'
end
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-localize'
project(':react-native-localize').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-localize/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
// ...
implementation project(':react-native-localize')
}
MainApplication.java:
import com.zoontek.rnlocalize.RNLocalizePackage; // <- add the RNLocalizePackage import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// …
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// …
packages.add(new RNLocalizePackage());
return packages;
}
// …
}
Add this line to your
macos/Podfile file, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
pod 'RNLocalize', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-localize'
end
Because this RNW package targets React Native 0.63.0+, you probably won't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow these additional instructions. You also need to manually link the module on Windows when using React Native Windows prior to 0.63:
For more information about autolinking and manual linking. Follow the official guide
This package supports
react-native-web. Follow their official guide to configure
webpack.
import * as RNLocalize from "react-native-localize";
console.log(RNLocalize.getLocales());
console.log(RNLocalize.getCurrencies());
RNLocalize.addEventListener("change", () => {
// do localization related stuff…
});
Returns the user preferred locales, in order.
type getLocales = () => Array<{
languageCode: string;
scriptCode?: string;
countryCode: string;
languageTag: string;
isRTL: boolean;
}>;
console.log(RNLocalize.getLocales());
/* -> [
{ countryCode: "GB", languageTag: "en-GB", languageCode: "en", isRTL: false },
{ countryCode: "US", languageTag: "en-US", languageCode: "en", isRTL: false },
{ countryCode: "FR", languageTag: "fr-FR", languageCode: "fr", isRTL: false },
] */
Returns number formatting settings.
type getNumberFormatSettings = () => {
decimalSeparator: string;
groupingSeparator: string;
};
console.log(RNLocalize.getNumberFormatSettings());
/* -> {
decimalSeparator: ".",
groupingSeparator: ",",
} */
Returns the user preferred currency codes, in order.
type getCurrencies = () => Array<string>;
console.log(RNLocalize.getCurrencies());
// -> ["EUR", "GBP", "USD"]
Returns the user current country code (based on its device locale, not on its position).
type getCountry = () => string;
console.log(RNLocalize.getCountry());
// -> "FR"
Devices using Latin American regional settings will return "UN" instead of "419", as the latter is not a standard country code.
Returns the user preferred calendar format.
type getCalendar = () => "gregorian" | "japanese" | "buddhist";
console.log(RNLocalize.getCalendar());
// -> "gregorian"
Returns the user preferred temperature unit.
type getTemperatureUnit = () => "celsius" | "fahrenheit";
console.log(RNLocalize.getTemperatureUnit());
// -> "celsius"
Returns the user preferred timezone (based on its device settings, not on its position).
type getTimeZone = () => string;
console.log(RNLocalize.getTimeZone());
// -> "Europe/Paris"
Returns
true if the user prefers 24h clock format,
false if he prefers 12h clock format.
type uses24HourClock = () => boolean;
console.log(RNLocalize.uses24HourClock());
// -> true
Returns
true if the user prefers metric measure system,
false if he prefers imperial.
type usesMetricSystem = () => boolean;
console.log(RNLocalize.usesMetricSystem());
// -> true
Tells if the automatic date & time setting is enabled on the phone. Android only
type Option<T> = T | undefined;
type usesAutoDateAndTime = () => Option<boolean>;
console.log(RNLocalize.usesAutoDateAndTime()); // true or false
Tells if the automatic time zone setting is enabled on the phone. Android only
type Option<T> = T | undefined;
type usesAutoTimeZone = () => Option<boolean>;
console.log(RNLocalize.usesAutoTimeZone());
Allows you to listen for any localization change.
type addEventListener = (type: "change", handler: Function) => void;
type removeEventListener = (type: "change", handler: Function) => void;
function handleLocalizationChange() {
console.log(RNLocalize.getLocales());
}
RNLocalize.addEventListener("change", handleLocalizationChange);
// …later (ex: component unmount)
RNLocalize.removeEventListener("change", handleLocalizationChange);
Returns the best language tag possible and its reading direction (⚠️ it respects the user preferred languages list order, see explanations). Useful to pick the best translation available.
type findBestAvailableLanguage = (
languageTags: Array<string>,
) => { languageTag: string; isRTL: boolean } | void;
console.log(RNLocalize.findBestAvailableLanguage(["en-US", "en", "fr"]));
// -> { languageTag: "en-US", isRTL: false }
Browse the files in the /example directory.
Because it's a native module, you need to mock this package.
The package provides a default mock you may use in your __mocks__/react-native-localize.js or jest.setup.js.
import RNLocalize from "react-native-localize/mock";
jest.mock("react-native-localize", () => RNLocalize);