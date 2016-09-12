Detects the locale of a user's phone. Based on react-native-i18n, but this just exports the device's locale. This isn't particularly useful on it's own and you'll probably want to use it with an i18n library like i18next.
npm install react-native-locale-detector --save
react-native link
// Import the locale.
import locale from 'react-native-locale-detector'
// We could log it. Maybe it's en-US...
console.log(locale)
// Or if you're using a localization library.
yourLocalizationLibrary.setLocale(locale)