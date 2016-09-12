openbase logo
rnl

react-native-locale-detector

by Dylan Vann
1.0.1 (see all)

Detects the locale of a user's phone.

Overview

Downloads/wk

968

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-locale-detector

Detects the locale of a user's phone. Based on react-native-i18n, but this just exports the device's locale. This isn't particularly useful on it's own and you'll probably want to use it with an i18n library like i18next.

Installation

npm install react-native-locale-detector --save
react-native link

Usage

// Import the locale.
import locale from 'react-native-locale-detector'

// We could log it. Maybe it's en-US...
console.log(locale)

// Or if you're using a localization library.
yourLocalizationLibrary.setLocale(locale)

