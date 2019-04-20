Formats data based on locale settings.

RN < 0.47.0

Please use 0.0.17 for any version of RN before 0.47.0

npm install react-native-locale@0.0.17 --save

RN < 0.40.0

Please use 0.0.13 for any version of RN before 0.40.0

npm install react-native-locale@0.0.13 --save

Installation

npm install react-native-locale --save

react-native link react-native-locale

Add libraries manually

iOS

Link manually Add RCTLocale.xcodeproj to Libraries and add libRCTLocale.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases.

Cocoapods Add following to your Podfile



pod 'react-native-locale' , :path => './node_modules/react-native-locale'

Android

... include ':react-native-locale' project ( ':react-native-locale' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-locale/android' )

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-locale' ) }

... import io.fixd.rctlocale.RCTLocalePackage; ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RCTLocalePackage() ); } ...

Usage

For locale information:

var Locale = require('react-native-locale');

Constants

Locale.constants() Returns an object of (Danish locale):

{ "localeIdentifier" : "en_DK" , "decimalSeparator" : "," , "quotationBeginDelimiterKey" : "“" , "quotationEndDelimiterKey" : "”" , "currencySymbol" : "DKK" , "currencyCode" : "DKK" , "groupingSeparator" : "." , "usesMetricSystem" : true , "localeLanguageCode" : "en" , "countryCode" : "DK" , "calendar" : "gregorian" , "collatorIdentifier" : "en-DK" , "alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey" : "‘" , "alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey" : "’" , "measurementSystem" : "Metric" , "preferredLanguages" :[ "en-DK" ] }

USA Locale:

{ "localeIdentifier" : "en_US" , "decimalSeparator" : "." , "quotationBeginDelimiterKey" : "“" , "quotationEndDelimiterKey" : "”" , "currencySymbol" : "$" , "currencyCode" : "USD" , "usesMetricSystem" : false , "localeLanguageCode" : "en" , "countryCode" : "US" , "calendar" : "gregorian" , "groupingSeparator" : "," , "collatorIdentifier" : "en-US" , "alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey" : "‘" , "alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey" : "’" , "measurementSystem" : "U.S." , "preferredLanguages" :[ "en-US" ]

Numerical formatting

Locale.decimalStyle( 12501.50 ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }); Locale.numberFromDecimalString( '125.01,10' ).then( ( response ) => { console .log( 'then' , response); }); Locale.currencyStyle( 12501.50 ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }); Locale.percentStyle( 125.50 ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }); Locale.scientificStyle( 12501.50 ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }); Locale.spelloutStyle( 12501.50 ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

In Danish locale this returns:

12.501 ,5 12.501 ,50 DKK 12.550 % 1 ,25015E4 twelve thousand five hundred one point five 125010.1

Note: iOS will allow timestamp to be either a timestamp, or an ISO-8601 string, the Android java however, won't. The module will try to handle this for you.

l.dateFormat(DateObject, DateFormatStyle, TimeFormatStyle) l.dateFormat( Date , enum( 'full' , 'long' , 'medium' , 'short' , 'none' ), enum( 'full' , 'long' , 'medium' , 'short' , 'none' )) `` Danish : `` `js let date = new Date(2016, 4, 26, 16, 38, 22); l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'full', 'full').then((date) => { // Thursday 26 May 2016 at 16 h 38 min 22 s Central European Summer Time console.log(date); }); l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'long', 'long').then((date) => { // 26 May 2016 at 16:38:22 GMT+2 console.log(date); }); l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'medium', 'medium').then((date) => { //26 May 2016 16:38:22 console.log(date); }); l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'short').then((date) => { // 26/05/16 16:38 console.log(date); }); l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'none').then((date) => { // 26/05/16 console.log(date); });

USA:

Thursday, May 26 , 2016 at 4 :38:22 PM Central European Summer Time May 26 , 2016 at 4 :38:22 PM GMT+2 May 26 , 2016 , 4 :38:22 PM 5 /26/16, 4 :38 PM 5 /26/16

Android in 24hr Denmark with timezone set to EDT: