react-native-locale

by fixd
0.0.19 (see all)

Simple locale information and methods for react native

Readme

react-native-locale

Formats data based on locale settings.

https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/MacOSX/Conceptual/BPInternational/InternationalizingLocaleData/InternationalizingLocaleData.html

RN < 0.47.0

Please use 0.0.17 for any version of RN before 0.47.0

npm install react-native-locale@0.0.17 --save

RN < 0.40.0

Please use 0.0.13 for any version of RN before 0.40.0

npm install react-native-locale@0.0.13 --save

Installation

  • npm install react-native-locale --save
  • react-native link react-native-locale

Add libraries manually

iOS

  • Link manually
    • Add RCTLocale.xcodeproj to Libraries and add libRCTLocale.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases.
  • Cocoapods
    • Add following to your Podfile
# Podfile
pod 'react-native-locale', :path => './node_modules/react-native-locale'

Android

// file: android/settings.gradle
...

include ':react-native-locale'
project(':react-native-locale').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-locale/android')

// file: android/app/build.gradle
...

dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-locale')  // <- Add this
}

// file: android/app/source/main/java/com/{projectName}.MainApplication.java
...
import io.fixd.rctlocale.RCTLocalePackage;
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    // ...
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new RCTLocalePackage() // add package
      );
    }
...

Usage

For locale information:

var Locale = require('react-native-locale');

Constants

Locale.constants() Returns an object of (Danish locale):

{
    "localeIdentifier":"en_DK",
    "decimalSeparator":",",
    "quotationBeginDelimiterKey":"“",
    "quotationEndDelimiterKey":"”",
    "currencySymbol":"DKK",
    "currencyCode":"DKK",
    "groupingSeparator":".",
    // ios only:
    "usesMetricSystem":true,
    "localeLanguageCode":"en",
    "countryCode":"DK",
    "calendar":"gregorian",
    "collatorIdentifier":"en-DK",
    "alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey":"‘",
    "alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey":"’",
    "measurementSystem":"Metric",
    "preferredLanguages":["en-DK"]
}

USA Locale:

{
    "localeIdentifier":"en_US",
    "decimalSeparator":".",
    "quotationBeginDelimiterKey":"“",
    "quotationEndDelimiterKey":"”",
    "currencySymbol":"$",
    "currencyCode":"USD",
    // ios only:
    "usesMetricSystem":false,
    "localeLanguageCode":"en",
    "countryCode":"US",
    "calendar":"gregorian",
    "groupingSeparator":",",
    "collatorIdentifier":"en-US",
    "alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey":"‘",
    "alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey":"’",
    "measurementSystem":"U.S.",
    "preferredLanguages":["en-US"]

Numerical formatting

Locale.decimalStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
    console.log(response);
});
Locale.numberFromDecimalString('125.01,10').then((response) => {
    console.log('then', response);
});

// ios only
Locale.currencyStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
    console.log(response);
});
Locale.percentStyle(125.50).then((response) => {
    console.log(response);
});
Locale.scientificStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
    console.log(response);
});
Locale.spelloutStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
    console.log(response);
});

In Danish locale this returns:

12.501,5
12.501,50 DKK
12.550 %
1,25015E4
twelve thousand five hundred one point five
125010.1

Date formatting

Note: iOS will allow timestamp to be either a timestamp, or an ISO-8601 string, the Android java however, won't. The module will try to handle this for you.

l.dateFormat(DateObject, DateFormatStyle, TimeFormatStyle)
l.dateFormat(Date, enum('full', 'long', 'medium', 'short', 'none'), enum('full', 'long', 'medium', 'short', 'none'))
``

Danish:
```js
let date = new Date(2016, 4, 26, 16, 38, 22);
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'full', 'full').then((date) => { // Thursday 26 May 2016 at 16 h 38 min 22 s Central European Summer Time
    console.log(date);
});

l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'long', 'long').then((date) => { // 26 May 2016 at 16:38:22 GMT+2
    console.log(date);
});

l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'medium', 'medium').then((date) => { //26 May 2016 16:38:22
    console.log(date);
});

l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'short').then((date) => { // 26/05/16 16:38
    console.log(date);
});

l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'none').then((date) => { // 26/05/16
    console.log(date);
});

USA:

Thursday, May 26, 2016 at 4:38:22 PM Central European Summer Time
May 26, 2016 at 4:38:22 PM GMT+2
May 26, 2016, 4:38:22 PM
5/26/16, 4:38 PM
5/26/16

Android in 24hr Denmark with timezone set to EDT:

Thursday, May 26, 2016 3:38:22 PM Eastern Daylight Time
May 26, 2016 3:38:22 PM EDT
May 26, 2016 15:38:22
5/26/16 15:38
5/26/16

