Formats data based on locale settings.
https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/MacOSX/Conceptual/BPInternational/InternationalizingLocaleData/InternationalizingLocaleData.html
Please use
0.0.17 for any version of RN before
0.47.0
npm install react-native-locale@0.0.17 --save
Please use
0.0.13 for any version of RN before
0.40.0
npm install react-native-locale@0.0.13 --save
npm install react-native-locale --save
react-native link react-native-locale
Podfile
# Podfile
pod 'react-native-locale', :path => './node_modules/react-native-locale'
// file: android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-locale'
project(':react-native-locale').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-locale/android')
// file: android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-locale') // <- Add this
}
// file: android/app/source/main/java/com/{projectName}.MainApplication.java
...
import io.fixd.rctlocale.RCTLocalePackage;
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RCTLocalePackage() // add package
);
}
...
For locale information:
var Locale = require('react-native-locale');
Locale.constants() Returns an object of (Danish locale):
{
"localeIdentifier":"en_DK",
"decimalSeparator":",",
"quotationBeginDelimiterKey":"“",
"quotationEndDelimiterKey":"”",
"currencySymbol":"DKK",
"currencyCode":"DKK",
"groupingSeparator":".",
// ios only:
"usesMetricSystem":true,
"localeLanguageCode":"en",
"countryCode":"DK",
"calendar":"gregorian",
"collatorIdentifier":"en-DK",
"alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey":"‘",
"alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey":"’",
"measurementSystem":"Metric",
"preferredLanguages":["en-DK"]
}
USA Locale:
{
"localeIdentifier":"en_US",
"decimalSeparator":".",
"quotationBeginDelimiterKey":"“",
"quotationEndDelimiterKey":"”",
"currencySymbol":"$",
"currencyCode":"USD",
// ios only:
"usesMetricSystem":false,
"localeLanguageCode":"en",
"countryCode":"US",
"calendar":"gregorian",
"groupingSeparator":",",
"collatorIdentifier":"en-US",
"alternateQuotationBeginDelimiterKey":"‘",
"alternateQuotationEndDelimiterKey":"’",
"measurementSystem":"U.S.",
"preferredLanguages":["en-US"]
Locale.decimalStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
Locale.numberFromDecimalString('125.01,10').then((response) => {
console.log('then', response);
});
// ios only
Locale.currencyStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
Locale.percentStyle(125.50).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
Locale.scientificStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
Locale.spelloutStyle(12501.50).then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
In Danish locale this returns:
12.501,5
12.501,50 DKK
12.550 %
1,25015E4
twelve thousand five hundred one point five
125010.1
Note: iOS will allow
timestamp to be either a timestamp, or an ISO-8601 string, the Android java however, won't. The module will try to handle this for you.
l.dateFormat(DateObject, DateFormatStyle, TimeFormatStyle)
l.dateFormat(Date, enum('full', 'long', 'medium', 'short', 'none'), enum('full', 'long', 'medium', 'short', 'none'))
``
Danish:
```js
let date = new Date(2016, 4, 26, 16, 38, 22);
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'full', 'full').then((date) => { // Thursday 26 May 2016 at 16 h 38 min 22 s Central European Summer Time
console.log(date);
});
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'long', 'long').then((date) => { // 26 May 2016 at 16:38:22 GMT+2
console.log(date);
});
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'medium', 'medium').then((date) => { //26 May 2016 16:38:22
console.log(date);
});
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'short').then((date) => { // 26/05/16 16:38
console.log(date);
});
l.dateFormat(date.getTime(), 'short', 'none').then((date) => { // 26/05/16
console.log(date);
});
USA:
Thursday, May 26, 2016 at 4:38:22 PM Central European Summer Time
May 26, 2016 at 4:38:22 PM GMT+2
May 26, 2016, 4:38:22 PM
5/26/16, 4:38 PM
5/26/16
Android in 24hr Denmark with timezone set to EDT:
Thursday, May 26, 2016 3:38:22 PM Eastern Daylight Time
May 26, 2016 3:38:22 PM EDT
May 26, 2016 15:38:22
5/26/16 15:38
5/26/16