Authenticate users with Touch ID, with optional fallback to passcode (if TouchID is unavailable or not enrolled). Most of the code and documentation is originally from react-native-touch-id, but together with naoufal we decided that fallback to passcode didn't belong in react-native-touch-id.
If TouchID is supported and enrolled (in this gif, 1st touch fails, 2nd succeeds)
If TouchID is not supported or not enrolled, you can fallback to device passcode
![fallback to passcode](gifs/fallback to passcode.gif)
npm i --save react-native-local-auth
First link the library to your project. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import io.tradle.reactlocalauth.LocalAuthPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new LocalAuthPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-local-auth'
project(':react-native-local-auth').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-local-auth/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-local-auth')
var LocalAuth = require('react-native-local-auth')
var YourComponent = React.createClass({
_pressHandler() {
LocalAuth.authenticate({
reason: 'this is a secure area, please authenticate yourself',
fallbackToPasscode: true, // fallback to passcode on cancel
suppressEnterPassword: true // disallow Enter Password fallback
})
.then(success => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully')
})
.catch(error => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed', error.message)
})
},
render() {
return (
<View>
...
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this._pressHandler}>
<Text>
Authenticate with Touch ID / Passcode
</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
)
}
})
check if Touch ID is supported.
Returns a
Promise object.
There are various reasons why authenticating with Touch ID or device passcode may fail. Whenever authentication fails,
LocalAuth.authenticate will return an error code representing the reason.
Below is a list of error codes that can be returned:
|Code
|Description
LAErrorAuthenticationFailed
|Authentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials.
LAErrorUserCancel
|Authentication was canceled by the user—for example, the user tapped Cancel in the dialog.
LAErrorUserFallback
|Authentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password).
LAErrorSystemCancel
|Authentication was canceled by system—for example, if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up.
LAErrorPasscodeNotSet
|Authentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device.
LAErrorTouchIDNotAvailable
|Authentication could not start because Touch ID is not available on the device
LAErrorTouchIDNotEnrolled
|Authentication could not start because Touch ID has no enrolled fingers.
RCTTouchIDUnknownError
|Could not authenticate for an unknown reason.
RCTTouchIDNotSupported
|Device does not support Touch ID.
More information on errors can be found in Apple's Documentation.
ISC. react-native-touch-id license also included.