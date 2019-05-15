openbase logo
react-native-local-auth

by tradle
1.6.0 (see all)

React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-local-auth

Authenticate users with Touch ID, with optional fallback to passcode (if TouchID is unavailable or not enrolled). Most of the code and documentation is originally from react-native-touch-id, but together with naoufal we decided that fallback to passcode didn't belong in react-native-touch-id.

Documentation

UI

If TouchID is supported and enrolled (in this gif, 1st touch fails, 2nd succeeds)

Touch ID

If TouchID is not supported or not enrolled, you can fallback to device passcode

![fallback to passcode](gifs/fallback to passcode.gif)

Install

npm i --save react-native-local-auth

Linking the Library

First link the library to your project. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import io.tradle.reactlocalauth.LocalAuthPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new LocalAuthPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-local-auth'
project(':react-native-local-auth').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-local-auth/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-local-auth')

Usage

var LocalAuth = require('react-native-local-auth')

var YourComponent = React.createClass({
  _pressHandler() {
    LocalAuth.authenticate({
        reason: 'this is a secure area, please authenticate yourself',
        fallbackToPasscode: true,    // fallback to passcode on cancel
        suppressEnterPassword: true // disallow Enter Password fallback
      })
      .then(success => {
        AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully')
      })
      .catch(error => {
        AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed', error.message)
      })
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this._pressHandler}>
          <Text>
            Authenticate with Touch ID / Passcode
          </Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    )
  }
})

hasTouchID()

check if Touch ID is supported. Returns a Promise object.

Errors

There are various reasons why authenticating with Touch ID or device passcode may fail. Whenever authentication fails, LocalAuth.authenticate will return an error code representing the reason.

Below is a list of error codes that can be returned:

CodeDescription
LAErrorAuthenticationFailedAuthentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials.
LAErrorUserCancelAuthentication was canceled by the user—for example, the user tapped Cancel in the dialog.
LAErrorUserFallbackAuthentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password).
LAErrorSystemCancelAuthentication was canceled by system—for example, if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up.
LAErrorPasscodeNotSetAuthentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device.
LAErrorTouchIDNotAvailableAuthentication could not start because Touch ID is not available on the device
LAErrorTouchIDNotEnrolledAuthentication could not start because Touch ID has no enrolled fingers.
RCTTouchIDUnknownErrorCould not authenticate for an unknown reason.
RCTTouchIDNotSupportedDevice does not support Touch ID.

More information on errors can be found in Apple's Documentation.

License

ISC. react-native-touch-id license also included.

