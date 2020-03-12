openbase logo
react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

by joinspontaneous
2.0.0

💈 React Native loading spinner overlay

Overview

17.6K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Loading Spinner

Readme

React Native Loading Spinner Overlay

code style styled with prettier made with lass license npm downloads

Table of Contents

Install

npm:

npm install react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

yarn:

yarn add react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

Example

See the example App.js file for an example implementation.

Options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
cancelableBooleanfalseAndroid: If set to false, it will prevent spinner from hiding when pressing the hardware back button. If set to true, it will allow spinner to hide if the hardware back button is pressed.
colorString"white"Changes the spinner's color (example values are red, #ff0000, etc). For adjusting the contrast see overlayColor prop below.
animationString (enum) none, slide, fade"none"Changes animation on show and hide spinner's view.
overlayColorStringrgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)Changes the color of the overlay.
sizeString (enum) small, normal, large"large"Sets the spinner's size. No other cross-platform sizes are supported right now.
textContentString""Optional text field to be shown.
textStyleStyleSheet-The style to be applied to the <Text> that displays the textContent.
visibleBooleanfalseControls the visibility of the spinner.
indicatorStyleStyleSheetundefinedAdditional styles for the ActivityIndicator to inherit
customIndicatorElementundefinedAn alternative, custom component to use instead of the default <ActivityIndicator />
childrenElementundefinedChildren element(s) to nest inside the spinner

We recommend that you follow two rules when implementing this component.

  1. Integrate it inside the parent-most/top-level/root component in your app

  2. Wrap usage of actions after attempting to stop the spinner with setTimeout to avoid the non-stop spinner issue:

    this.setState({ spinner: false });

setTimeout(() => {
  Alert.alert('Oops!', err.message);
}, 100);

Contributors

NameWebsite
Nick Baughhttp://niftylettuce.com
Rohit Bhatiahttp://blendtale.com
Spencer Snyderhttp://spencersnyder.io
Luciano Lima
George Savvidis
Sandro Machado
Ben Sutter
Ivan Kuznetsov
Darren Camp
Rigo B Castro
Raj Kissu
Ivan Pusic
Antonio Grass
Vijay Chouhan
Jacob Lee
Matt Labrum

License

MIT © Nick Baugh

