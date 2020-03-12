npm:
npm install react-native-loading-spinner-overlay
yarn:
yarn add react-native-loading-spinner-overlay
See the example App.js file for an example implementation.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cancelable
|Boolean
false
|Android: If set to false, it will prevent spinner from hiding when pressing the hardware back button. If set to true, it will allow spinner to hide if the hardware back button is pressed.
|color
|String
"white"
|Changes the spinner's color (example values are
red,
#ff0000, etc). For adjusting the contrast see
overlayColor prop below.
|animation
|String (enum)
none,
slide,
fade
"none"
|Changes animation on show and hide spinner's view.
|overlayColor
|String
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)
|Changes the color of the overlay.
|size
|String (enum)
small,
normal,
large
"large"
|Sets the spinner's size. No other cross-platform sizes are supported right now.
|textContent
|String
""
|Optional text field to be shown.
|textStyle
|StyleSheet
-
|The style to be applied to the
<Text> that displays the
textContent.
|visible
|Boolean
false
|Controls the visibility of the spinner.
|indicatorStyle
|StyleSheet
undefined
|Additional styles for the ActivityIndicator to inherit
|customIndicator
|Element
undefined
|An alternative, custom component to use instead of the default
<ActivityIndicator />
|children
|Element
undefined
|Children element(s) to nest inside the spinner
We recommend that you follow two rules when implementing this component.
Integrate it inside the parent-most/top-level/root component in your app
Wrap usage of actions after attempting to stop the spinner with
setTimeout to avoid the non-stop spinner issue:
this.setState({ spinner: false });
setTimeout(() => {
Alert.alert('Oops!', err.message);
}, 100);
|Name
|Website
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com
|Rohit Bhatia
|http://blendtale.com
|Spencer Snyder
|http://spencersnyder.io
|Luciano Lima
|George Savvidis
|Sandro Machado
|Ben Sutter
|Ivan Kuznetsov
|Darren Camp
|Rigo B Castro
|Raj Kissu
|Ivan Pusic
|Antonio Grass
|Vijay Chouhan
|Jacob Lee
|Matt Labrum
