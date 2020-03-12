React Native Loading Spinner Overlay

Table of Contents

Install

npm:

npm install react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

yarn:

yarn add react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

Example

See the example App.js file for an example implementation.

Options

Property Type Default Description cancelable Boolean false Android: If set to false, it will prevent spinner from hiding when pressing the hardware back button. If set to true, it will allow spinner to hide if the hardware back button is pressed. color String "white" Changes the spinner's color (example values are red , #ff0000 , etc). For adjusting the contrast see overlayColor prop below. animation String (enum) none , slide , fade "none" Changes animation on show and hide spinner's view. overlayColor String rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25) Changes the color of the overlay. size String (enum) small , normal , large "large" Sets the spinner's size. No other cross-platform sizes are supported right now. textContent String "" Optional text field to be shown. textStyle StyleSheet - The style to be applied to the <Text> that displays the textContent . visible Boolean false Controls the visibility of the spinner. indicatorStyle StyleSheet undefined Additional styles for the ActivityIndicator to inherit customIndicator Element undefined An alternative, custom component to use instead of the default <ActivityIndicator /> children Element undefined Children element(s) to nest inside the spinner

Recommended Implementation

We recommend that you follow two rules when implementing this component.

Integrate it inside the parent-most/top-level/root component in your app Wrap usage of actions after attempting to stop the spinner with setTimeout to avoid the non-stop spinner issue: this .setState({ spinner : false }); setTimeout( () => { Alert.alert( 'Oops!' , err.message); }, 100 );

Contributors

Name Website Nick Baugh http://niftylettuce.com Rohit Bhatia http://blendtale.com Spencer Snyder http://spencersnyder.io Luciano Lima George Savvidis Sandro Machado Ben Sutter Ivan Kuznetsov Darren Camp Rigo B Castro Raj Kissu Ivan Pusic Antonio Grass Vijay Chouhan Jacob Lee Matt Labrum

License

MIT © Nick Baugh