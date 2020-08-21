A collection of animated spinners for react native using ReactART.
Install it via npm:
npm i -S react-native-loader
For Android, it works out of the box.
For iOS, add
ART.xcodeproj from
node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART to your Libraries then link
libART.a.
import { Bubbles, DoubleBounce, Bars, Pulse } from 'react-native-loader';
// ...
<View>
<Bubbles size={10} color="#FFF" />
<Bars size={10} color="#FDAAFF" />
<Pulse size={10} color="#52AB42" />
<DoubleBounce size={10} color="#1CAFF6" />
</View>