openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnl

react-native-loader

by Mohamad Mohebifar
1.3.1 (see all)

A collection of animated spinners for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

385

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-loader

A collection of animated spinners for react native using ReactART.

Demo

Usage

Installation

Install it via npm:

npm i -S react-native-loader

Android

For Android, it works out of the box.

iOS

For iOS, add ART.xcodeproj from node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART to your Libraries then link libART.a.

How to use

import { Bubbles, DoubleBounce, Bars, Pulse } from 'react-native-loader';

// ...
<View>
  <Bubbles size={10} color="#FFF" />
  <Bars size={10} color="#FDAAFF" />
  <Pulse size={10} color="#52AB42" />
  <DoubleBounce size={10} color="#1CAFF6" />
</View>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial