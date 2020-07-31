This is a React Native component to easily add LiveChat widget to your application.
It works for both iOS and Android.
To use LiveChat in your React application, you will need the LiveChat license ID.
To obtain authorization data (redirect_uri and client_id), you need to create a new LiveChat app. See our Creating LiveChat apps documentation.
client_id - identifies the application, you will receive it after creating a new application in Developer Console
redirect_uri - it must be one of the URLs that you entered when creating the new app in the Developer Console
If you don't have an account, you can create one here.
To import LiveChat for React Native, run the following command to install required dependency (react-native-webview) and react-native-livechat library:
npm install react-native-webview react-native-livechat --save
If you would like to use unsupported features in your React Native app, read about the Alternative React Native installation method.
This project implements basic LiveChat features using React Native technology. If you need to use more advanced LiveChat features, you can use Webview to embed web LiveChat widget using a direct chat link.
To do it, use
react-native-webview library and add
Webview component with your licenses direct chat link, replacing
<LICENSE_ID> string with you LiveChat's license id.
<WebView
source={{
uri: 'https://secure.livechatinc.com/licence/<LICENSE_ID>/v2/open_chat.cgi',
}}
/>
Having imported LiveChat for React Native, put it in your render method:
import LiveChat from 'react-native-livechat'
...
<LiveChat license="<LICENSE_ID>" redirectUri="https://example.org" clientId="<APP_CLIENT_ID>" />
You can also pass 'group' as a prop, to assign chat to chosen LiveChat group.
<LiveChat
group={2}
license="<LICENSE_ID>"
redirectUri="https://example.org"
clientId="<APP_CLIENT_ID>"
region="dal" // optional, dal is the default
/>
The chat bubble is the round icon (chat trigger) in the bottom right corner of the screen.
You can control the position of the bubble with
bubbleStyles prop:
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
bubbleStyles: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 24,
bottom: 24,
},
})
;<LiveChat
license="<LICENSE_ID>"
redirectUri="https://example.org"
clientId="<APP_CLIENT_ID>"
bubbleStyles={styles.bubbleStyles}
/>
You can change the color of the bubble by passing
bubbleColor prop:
<LiveChat
bubbleColor="red"
license="<LICENSE_ID>"
redirectUri="https://example.org"
clientId="<APP_CLIENT_ID>"
/>
If you don't like the default bubble, you can send
bubble prop with your own component:
<LiveChat
license="<LICENSE_ID>"
redirectUri="https://example.org"
clientId="<APP_CLIENT_ID>"
bubble={<View style={{ width: 60, height: 60, backgroundColor: 'green' }} />}
/>
This module uses react-native-gifted-chat for chat UI.
You can customise your chat widget by sending props to LiveChat component (like you would normally do with GiftedChat component).
For example, if you want
onPressAvatar to show agent's details, you can do it like this:
<LiveChat license="<LICENSE_ID>" onPressAvatar={(info) => console.warn(info)} />
You can find all props in the official react-native-gifted-chat documentation.
If you need any help, you can chat with us here.
I hope you will find this module useful. Happy coding!