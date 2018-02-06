don't use it.
react-native-listitem acts as a quick default for iOS-native styling of a listitem
npm install --save react-native-listitem
note: see example/index.ios.js for more detailed example
var Listitem = require('react-native-listitem')
// Listitem component
<Listitem
text="Hello"
onPress={ function(){console.log('pressed')} } />
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|text
|string
|Yes
|null
|text displayed in listitem
|children
|string
|Yes
|null
|pass custom component as child
|backgroundColor
|string
|Yes
|'#ffffff'
|indent
|int
|Yes
|15
|paddingLeft for listitem contents
|onPress
|func
|Yes
|null
|function executed onPress
|style
|string
|Yes
|custom style for listitem
|styleText
|string
|Yes
|custom style for listitem text