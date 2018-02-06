openbase logo
rnl

react-native-listitem

by Dan Cormier
1.0.5 (see all)

iOS-style listitem component for React Native

Overview

Readme

This is crusty as hell

don't use it.

react-native-listitem

react-native-listitem acts as a quick default for iOS-native styling of a listitem

listitem preview

Installation

npm install --save react-native-listitem

Usage example

note: see example/index.ios.js for more detailed example

var Listitem = require('react-native-listitem')

// Listitem component
<Listitem
  text="Hello"
  onPress={ function(){console.log('pressed')} } />

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
textstringYesnulltext displayed in listitem
childrenstringYesnullpass custom component as child
backgroundColorstringYes'#ffffff'
indentintYes15paddingLeft for listitem contents
onPressfuncYesnullfunction executed onPress
stylestringYescustom style for listitem
styleTextstringYescustom style for listitem text

To Do

https://github.com/dancormier/react-native-listitem/issues

