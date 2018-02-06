This is crusty as hell

don't use it.

react-native-listitem acts as a quick default for iOS-native styling of a listitem

Installation

npm install --save react- native -listitem

Usage example

note: see example/index.ios.js for more detailed example

var Listitem = require ( 'react-native-listitem' ) <Listitem text= "Hello" onPress={ function ( ) { console .log( 'pressed' )} } />

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description text string Yes null text displayed in listitem children string Yes null pass custom component as child backgroundColor string Yes '#ffffff' indent int Yes 15 paddingLeft for listitem contents onPress func Yes null function executed onPress style string Yes custom style for listitem styleText string Yes custom style for listitem text

To Do

