🔗 React-Native LinkedIn

Simple LinkedIn login library for React-Native with WebView into a Modal

Benefits

Light : No need to link a native library like others alternatives

: No need to link a native library like others alternatives Simple : Get the token and the expires, you handle your own login with the access_token

: Get the token and the expires, you handle your own login with the access_token Sure : open-source

: open-source Almost readable & understandable code: JavaScript & React

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-linkedin

Security

Please note that you should give your linkedin client id but not your secret key to this component. You should be aware that key can be found if you store it directly to your code. I strongly recommend to not declare client secret key on your code but found a way to keep it secret

<LinkedInModal shouldGetAccessToken={false} clientSecret={null} clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" onSuccess={{ authentication_code } => console.log(`Post this ${authentication_code} to your server.`)} />

Example

import React from 'react' import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' import LinkedInModal from 'react-native-linkedin' const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : '#fff' , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , }, }) export default class AppContainer extends React . Component { linkedRef = React.createRef<LinkedInModal>() render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <LinkedInModal ref={this.linkedRef} clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" clientSecret="[ Your client secret from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" onSuccess={token => console.log(token)} /> <Button title="Log Out" onPress={this.linkedRef.current.logoutAsync()} /> </View> ) } }

Props

Name Type Required Default Description clientID string required Your client id clientSecret string use shouldGetAccessToken={false} and read authorization_code onSuccess return Should not be stored in app WARNING! Your client secret redirectUri string required Your redirectUri onSuccess function required Function will be call back on success authState string optional require('uuid').v4() The state of auth, to be more secure onError function optional console.error(err) Function will be call back on error onClose function optional Function will be call back on close modal onOpen function optional Function will be call back on open modal onSignIn function optional Function will be call back when the user sign in permissions array optional 'r_liteprofile', 'r_emailaddress' The LinkedIn access token permissions renderButton function optional Render function for customize LinkedIn button renderClose function optional Render function for customize close button linkText string optional 'Login with LinkedIn' Link label containerStyle ViewPropTypes.style optional Customize container style wrapperStyle ViewPropTypes.style optional Customize wrapper style closeStyle ViewPropTypes.style optional Customize close style animationType Modal.propTypes.animationType optional fade Customize animationType style: 'none', 'slide' or 'fade' shouldGetAccessToken bool optional true Set to false to receive the 'authorization code' rather then the 'access token' areaTouchText object optional {top: 20, bottom: 20, left: 50, right: 50} Set values for to increase the text touch area

Contribution

@xcarpentier The main author.

PRs are welcome!

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

How to logout react-native-linkedin?

<View style={styles.container}> <LinkedInModal ref={this.linkedRef} clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" clientSecret="[ Your client secret from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]" onSuccess={token => console.log(token)} /> <Button title="Log Out" onPress={this.linkedRef.current.logoutAsync()} /> </View>

Other questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

Alternatives

Licence

MIT