Simple LinkedIn login library for React-Native with WebView into a Modal
$ yarn add react-native-linkedin
Please note that you should give your linkedin client id but not your secret key to this component. You should be aware that key can be found if you store it directly to your code. I strongly recommend to not declare client secret key on your code but found a way to keep it secret
<LinkedInModal
shouldGetAccessToken={false}
clientSecret={null}
clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
onSuccess={{ authentication_code } => console.log(`Post this ${authentication_code} to your server.`)}
/>
// See ./App.tsx file for details
import React from 'react'
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'
import LinkedInModal from 'react-native-linkedin'
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
})
export default class AppContainer extends React.Component {
linkedRef = React.createRef<LinkedInModal>()
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<LinkedInModal
ref={this.linkedRef}
clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
clientSecret="[ Your client secret from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
onSuccess={token => console.log(token)}
/>
<Button title="Log Out" onPress={this.linkedRef.current.logoutAsync()} />
</View>
)
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|clientID
|string
|required
|Your client id
|string
|use shouldGetAccessToken={false} and read authorization_code onSuccess return
|Should not be stored in app WARNING! Your client secret
|redirectUri
|string
|required
|Your redirectUri
|onSuccess
|function
|required
|Function will be call back on success
|authState
|string
|optional
require('uuid').v4()
|The state of auth, to be more secure
|onError
|function
|optional
console.error(err)
|Function will be call back on error
|onClose
|function
|optional
|Function will be call back on close modal
|onOpen
|function
|optional
|Function will be call back on open modal
|onSignIn
|function
|optional
|Function will be call back when the user sign in
|permissions
|array
|optional
'r_liteprofile', 'r_emailaddress'
|The LinkedIn access token permissions
|renderButton
|function
|optional
|Render function for customize LinkedIn button
|renderClose
|function
|optional
|Render function for customize close button
|linkText
|string
|optional
'Login with LinkedIn'
|Link label
|containerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|optional
|Customize container style
|wrapperStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|optional
|Customize wrapper style
|closeStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|optional
|Customize close style
|animationType
|Modal.propTypes.animationType
|optional
fade
|Customize animationType style: 'none', 'slide' or 'fade'
|shouldGetAccessToken
|bool
|optional
true
|Set to false to receive the 'authorization code' rather then the 'access token'
|areaTouchText
|object
|optional
{top: 20, bottom: 20, left: 50, right: 50}
|Set values for to increase the text touch area
PRs are welcome!
YES
<View style={styles.container}>
<LinkedInModal
ref={this.linkedRef}
clientID="[ Your client id from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
clientSecret="[ Your client secret from https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
redirectUri="[ Your redirect uri set into https://www.linkedin.com/developer/apps ]"
onSuccess={token => console.log(token)}
/>
<Button title="Log Out" onPress={this.linkedRef.current.logoutAsync()} />
</View>
Feel free to contact me or create an issue
Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 12 years of experience? Contact me from my website!
made with ♥