A
<LinearGradient> component for react-native, as seen in
react-native-login.
Using Yarn
yarn add react-native-linear-gradient
Using npm
npm install react-native-linear-gradient --save
Run
npx pod-install
Note: If you are using react-native version 0.60 or higher you don't need to link react-native-linear-gradient.
react-native link react-native-linear-gradient
Add the following line to your Podfile:
pod 'BVLinearGradient', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-linear-gradient'
Run
npx pod-install
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name".
node_modules/react-native-linear-gradient/ios and add
BVLinearGradient.xcodeproj. (Screenshot 1) (Screenshot 2).
libBVLinearGradient.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
(Screenshot 1) (Screenshot 2).
BVLinearGradient.xcodeproj in
Libraries and go the
Build Settings tab.
Header Search Paths and verify that it has
$(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React - if it isn't, then add it. (Screenshot).
In
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-linear-gradient'
project(':react-native-linear-gradient').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-linear-gradient/android')
In
android/app/build.gradle add:
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-linear-gradient')
}
In
android/app/src/main/java/com/{YOUR_APP_NAME}/MainActivity.java for react-native < 0.29,
or
android/app/src/main/java/com/{YOUR_APP_NAME}/MainApplication.java for react-native >= 0.29 add:
// ...
import com.BV.LinearGradient.LinearGradientPackage; // <--- This!
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new LinearGradientPackage() // <---- and This!
);
}
in
windows/MyApp.sln Add -> Existing Project:
node_modules/react-native-linear-gradient/windows/LinearGradientWPF/LinearGradientWPF.csproj
in
windows/MyApp/MyAppWPF/MyAppWPF.csproj Add -> Reference -> LinearGradientWPF
in
windows/MyApp/MyAppWPF/AppReactPage.cs add:
using LinearGradient;
and
public override List<IReactPackage> Packages => new List<IReactPackage>
{
...
new LinearGradientPackage()
}
The following code will produce something like this:
import LinearGradient from 'react-native-linear-gradient';
// Within your render function
<LinearGradient colors={['#4c669f', '#3b5998', '#192f6a']} style={styles.linearGradient}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>
Sign in with Facebook
</Text>
</LinearGradient>
// Later on in your styles..
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
linearGradient: {
flex: 1,
paddingLeft: 15,
paddingRight: 15,
borderRadius: 5
},
buttonText: {
fontSize: 18,
fontFamily: 'Gill Sans',
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
color: '#ffffff',
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
},
});
Using the styles from above, set
start and
end like this to make the gradient go from left to right, instead of from top to bottom:
<LinearGradient start={{x: 0, y: 0}} end={{x: 1, y: 0}} colors={['#4c669f', '#3b5998', '#192f6a']} style={styles.linearGradient}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>
Sign in with Facebook
</Text>
</LinearGradient>
On iOS you can use the
MaskedViewIOS to display text with a gradient. The trick here is to render the text twice; once for the mask, and once to let the gradient have the correct size (hence the
opacity: 0):
<MaskedViewIOS maskElement={<Text style={styles.text} />}>
<LinearGradient colors={['#f00', '#0f0']} start={{ x: 0, y: 0 }} end={{ x: 1, y: 0 }}>
<Text style={[styles.text, { opacity: 0 }]} />
</LinearGradient>
</MaskedViewIOS>
Check out Examples/AnimatedGradient (
git clone this project, cd into it, npm install, open in Xcode and run) to see how this is done:
This gif was created using licecap - a great piece of free OSS
The use of
transparent color will most likely not lead to the expected result.
transparent is actually a transparent black color (
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)). If you need a gradient in which the color is "fading", you need to have the same color with changing alpha channel. Example:
// RGBA
<LinearGradient colors={['rgba(255, 255, 255, 0)', 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)']} {...otherGradientProps} />
// Hex
<LinearGradient colors={['#FFFFFF00', '#FFFFFF']} {...otherGradientProps} />
In addition to regular
View props, you can also provide additional props to customize your gradient look:
An array of at least two color values that represent gradient colors. Example:
['red', 'blue'] sets gradient from red to blue.
An optional object of the following type:
{ x: number, y: number }. Coordinates declare the position that the gradient starts at, as a fraction of the overall size of the gradient, starting from the top left corner. Example:
{ x: 0.1, y: 0.1 } means that the gradient will start 10% from the top and 10% from the left.
Same as start, but for the end of the gradient.
An optional array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop, mapping to the color with the same index in
colors prop. Example:
[0.1, 0.75, 1] means that first color will take 0% - 10%, second color will take 10% - 75% and finally third color will occupy 75% - 100%.
<LinearGradient
start={{x: 0.0, y: 0.25}} end={{x: 0.5, y: 1.0}}
locations={[0,0.5,0.6]}
colors={['#4c669f', '#3b5998', '#192f6a']}
style={styles.linearGradient}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>
Sign in with Facebook
</Text>
</LinearGradient>
You may want to achieve an angled gradient effect, similar to those in image editors like Photoshop. One issue is that you have to calculate the angle based on the view's size, which only happens asynchronously and will cause unwanted flickr.
In order to do that correctly you can set
{ useAngle: true, angle: 45, angleCenter: { x: 0.5, y: 0.5} }, to achieve a gradient with a 45 degrees angle, with its center positioned in the view's exact center.
useAngle is used to turn on/off angle based calculation (as opposed to
start/
end).
angle is the angle in degrees.
angleCenter is the center point of the angle (will control the weight and stretch of the gradient like it does in photoshop.
You can see this component in action in brentvatne/react-native-login.
react-native link for React Native < 0.60 and
npx pod-install instead for > 0.60).
pod 'BVLinearGradient', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-linear-gradient' is present in your
ios/Podfile
ios/**.xcworkspace file instead of
ios./**.xcodeproj
Ensure you import the
LinearGradient correctly:
// Like that:
import LinearGradient from 'react-native-linear-gradient'
// Not like that:
import { LinearGradient } from 'react-native-linear-gradient'
Clearing build caches and reinstalling dependencies sometimes solve some issues. Try next steps:
node_modules with
rm -rf node_modules && yarn
(cd android && ./gradlew clean)
(cd ios && rm -rf ./ios/Pods/**) && npx pod-install
For other troubleshooting issues, go to React Native Troubleshooting
MIT
Unlike web/react, react-native doesn't have inbuilt support gradients. But, almost always in our mobile app designs gradients play an unavoidable role. I use this package to create gradients in any RN project. It really works well and this library has support for Expo too.
Simple component to render a gradient as a View. You can send all the colors you want and it will render the gradient for it. The confusing part for me is how you mape the grandient's angle, or at least it was for me when I started using the component. Since then the maintainer integrated a few ways for the developer to achieve the proper angles and behaviour of the gradient. Note for beginners: If you need to have like a gradient from transparent to a color, use rgba where you want it to be transparent.
simple and easy to use solution for linear gradient colors that I've used to customise call to action buttons (they can look great with the right color combination). It can sound cumbersome having a separate library just to handle this solution, but it does saves a lot of time styling components with their intuitive attributes (I'm assuming one can do it with styling alone like in css, I've found the option and I took it without regrets).
A pretty simple and easy-to-use plugin for integrating Gradients into your app's design, I've been using it for quite a while now along with react-native-easing-gradient and it has an API that's both close to the one used by expo's gradient plugin and it's also usable on both Expo and React Native projects. Another great feature it has is the ability to include Animated gradients too which looks quite amazing!
I wish it had a syntax more friendly for frontend developers that are used to css gradients, really good package otherwise, you could even use it for background gradients.